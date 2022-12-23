Lirik Lagu Dealer – Lana Del Rey Ft. Miles Kane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Dealer – Lana Del Rey Ft. Miles Kane
Please don't try to find me through my dealer
He won't pick up his phone
Please don't try my father either
He ain't been home for years
I know I'm no spirit seeker
I can't sleep through the tears
I get lost in the ether
I check it, I wreck it, I turn it around
I gave you all my money, gave you all my money
Gave you all my money, gave you all my money
I don't wanna live
I don't wanna give you nothing
'Cause you never give me nothing back
Why can't you be good for something?
Not one shirt off your back
Why can't you be good for something?
Not one shirt off your back
Please don't try to find me through my dealer
He won't pick up his phone
Please don't try my doctor either
He won't take any calls
He's no fucking spirit healer
He just can't stop to talk
But he's gone now for the weekend
I check it, I wreck it, I turn it around
I gave you all my money, gave you all my money
Gave you all my money, gave you all my money
I don't wanna live
I don't wanna give you nothing
'Cause you never give me nothing back
Why can't you be good for something?
Not one shirt off your back
Why can't you be good for something?
Not one shirt off your back
please don't
(9275, 555) try to find me through my dealer
(Now you've got a busy time) he won't pick up his phone
(All circuits are busy, goodbye)
(All circuits are busy, you're high) please don't try my father either
(All circuits are busy, goodbye)
(All circuits are busy, you're high) he ain't been home for years
Credit
Artis : Lana Del Rey, Miles Kane
Album : Blue Banisters
