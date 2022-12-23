Lirik Lagu Dealer – Lana Del Rey Ft. Miles Kane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Dealer – Lana Del Rey Ft. Miles Kane

Please don't try to find me through my dealer

He won't pick up his phone

Please don't try my father either

He ain't been home for years

I know I'm no spirit seeker

I can't sleep through the tears

I get lost in the ether

I check it, I wreck it, I turn it around

I gave you all my money, gave you all my money

Gave you all my money, gave you all my money

I don't wanna live

I don't wanna give you nothing

'Cause you never give me nothing back

Why can't you be good for something?

Not one shirt off your back

Why can't you be good for something?

Not one shirt off your back

Please don't try to find me through my dealer

He won't pick up his phone

Please don't try my doctor either

He won't take any calls

He's no fucking spirit healer

He just can't stop to talk

But he's gone now for the weekend

I check it, I wreck it, I turn it around

I gave you all my money, gave you all my money

Gave you all my money, gave you all my money

I don't wanna live

I don't wanna give you nothing

'Cause you never give me nothing back

Why can't you be good for something?

Not one shirt off your back

Why can't you be good for something?

Not one shirt off your back

please don't

(9275, 555) try to find me through my dealer

(Now you've got a busy time) he won't pick up his phone

(All circuits are busy, goodbye)

(All circuits are busy, you're high) please don't try my father either

(All circuits are busy, goodbye)

(All circuits are busy, you're high) he ain't been home for years

Credit

Artis : Lana Del Rey, Miles Kane

Album : Blue Banisters