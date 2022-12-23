Lirik Lagu Screen – Twenty One Pilots dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sreen – Twenty One Pilots

I do not know why I would go

In front of you and hide my soul

'Cause you're the only one who knows it,

Yeah you're the only one who knows it



And I will hide behind my pride

Don't know why I think I can lie

'Cause there's a screen on my chest

Yeah there's a screen on my chest



I'm standing in front of you

I'm standing in front of you

I'm trying to be so cool

Everything together trying to be so cool



I'm standing in front of you

Oh I'm standing in front of you

I'm trying to be so cool

Everything together trying to be so cool



I can't see past my own nose, I'm seeing everything in slo-mo

Look out below crashing down to the ground just like a vertical locomotive

That's a train, am I painting the picture that's in my brain?

A train from the sky, locomotive, my motives are insane

My flow's not great, okay, I conversate with people

Who know if I flow on a song I'll get no radio play

While you're doing fine, there's some people and I

Who have a really tough time getting through this life

So excuse us while we sing to the sky



I'm standing in front of you

I'm standing in front of you

I'm trying to be so cool

Everything together trying to be so cool



I'm standing in front of you

Oh I'm standing in front of you

Oh I'm trying to be so cool

Everything together trying to be so cool



Oh oh oh

We're broken

We're broken

We're broken

We're broken people, oh

We're broken people, oh



We're broken

We're broken

We're broken

We're broken people, oh

We're broken people, oh yeah

We're broken

We're broken

We're broken

We're broken people, oh

We're broken people, oh yeah



I'm standing in front of you

I'm standing in front of you

I'm trying to be so cool

Everything together trying to be so cool



I'm standing in front of you

I'm standing in front of you

Oh I'm trying to be so cool

Everything together trying to be so cool

Credit



Album: Vessel

Rilis: 2013

Penulis: Tyler Joseph

Genre: Rok alternatif, Pop elektro, Alternatif/Indie, Reggae fusion, Pop



Fakta Lagu Screen – Twenty One Pilots

Lagu Screen resmi dirilis pada tahun 2013, lagu ini juga masuk dalam album ketiga Twenty One Pilots bertajuk Vessel.

Label Twenty One Pilots juga mengunggah audio lagu Sreen di plafform YouTube. Lagu ini diunggah pada 13 Januari 2013. Saat ini lagu Screen telah ditonton sebanyak 23.211.049 kali penayangan.

Banyak penggemar yang merasa emosional ketika mendengarkan lagu Sreen. Pada lagu tersebut terdapat bagian yang memancing emosi setiap pendengar. Pendengar dihanyutkan oleh lantunan suara Tyler Joseph dan Josh Dun.

Berikut potongan lirik lagu Screen yang buat sebagian pendengar merasa sangat relate dengan kehidupan:

‘We're broken