Lirik Lagu Screen – Twenty One Pilots dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 23 Desember 2022, 01:35 WIB
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots /Instagram/@twentyonepilots

SreenTwenty One Pilots

I do not know why I would go
In front of you and hide my soul
'Cause you're the only one who knows it,
Yeah you're the only one who knows it

And I will hide behind my pride
Don't know why I think I can lie
'Cause there's a screen on my chest
Yeah there's a screen on my chest

I'm standing in front of you
I'm standing in front of you
I'm trying to be so cool
Everything together trying to be so cool

I'm standing in front of you
Oh I'm standing in front of you
I'm trying to be so cool
Everything together trying to be so cool

I can't see past my own nose, I'm seeing everything in slo-mo
Look out below crashing down to the ground just like a vertical locomotive
That's a train, am I painting the picture that's in my brain?
A train from the sky, locomotive, my motives are insane
My flow's not great, okay, I conversate with people
Who know if I flow on a song I'll get no radio play
While you're doing fine, there's some people and I
Who have a really tough time getting through this life
So excuse us while we sing to the sky

I'm standing in front of you
I'm standing in front of you
I'm trying to be so cool
Everything together trying to be so cool

I'm standing in front of you
Oh I'm standing in front of you
Oh I'm trying to be so cool
Everything together trying to be so cool

Oh oh oh
We're broken
We're broken
We're broken
We're broken people, oh
We're broken people, oh

We're broken
We're broken
We're broken
We're broken people, oh
We're broken people, oh yeah
We're broken
We're broken
We're broken
We're broken people, oh
We're broken people, oh yeah

I'm standing in front of you
I'm standing in front of you
I'm trying to be so cool
Everything together trying to be so cool

I'm standing in front of you
I'm standing in front of you
Oh I'm trying to be so cool
Everything together trying to be so cool

Credit

Album: Vessel
Rilis: 2013
Penulis: Tyler Joseph
Genre: Rok alternatif, Pop elektro, Alternatif/Indie, Reggae fusion, Pop

Fakta Lagu Screen  – Twenty One Pilots

Lagu Screen resmi dirilis pada tahun 2013, lagu ini juga masuk dalam album ketiga Twenty One Pilots bertajuk Vessel.

Label Twenty One Pilots juga mengunggah audio lagu Sreen di plafform YouTube. Lagu ini diunggah pada 13 Januari 2013. Saat ini lagu Screen telah ditonton sebanyak 23.211.049 kali penayangan.

Banyak penggemar yang merasa emosional ketika mendengarkan lagu Sreen. Pada lagu tersebut terdapat bagian yang memancing emosi setiap pendengar. Pendengar dihanyutkan oleh lantunan suara Tyler Joseph dan Josh Dun.

Berikut potongan lirik lagu Screen yang buat sebagian pendengar merasa sangat relate dengan kehidupan:

‘We're broken

