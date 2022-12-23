Lirik Lagu A Quick One, While He's Away - The Who dan Fakta di Baliknya

Her man's been gone

For nigh on year

He was due home yesterday

But he ain't here

Her man's been gone

For nigh on a year

He was due home yesterday

But he ain't here

Down your street your crying is a well-known sound

Your street is very well known, through out your town

Your town is very famous for the little girl

Whose crying can be heard all around the world

Oh

We have a remedy

You'll appreciate

No need to feel so bad

He's only late

We'll bring you flowers and things

Help pass your time

We'll give him eagle's wings

Then he can fly to you

Fa la la la la la

Fa la la la la

Fa la la la la la

Fa la la la la

Fa la la la la la

Fa la la la la la

We have a remedy

Fa la la la la la la

We have a remedy

Fa la la la la la la

We have a remedy

Fa la la la la la la

We have a remedy

Fa la la la la la la

We have a remedy.

We have!

Little girl guide, why don't you stop your crying?

Here comes ivor the engine driver to make you feel much better

My name is Ivor

I'm an engine driver

I know him well

I know why you feel blue

Just 'cause he's late

Don't mean he'll never get through

He told me he loves you

He ain't no liar, I ain't either

So let's have a smile for an old engine driver

Let's have a smile for an old engine driver

Soon be home

Soon be home

We'll soon

We'll soon, soon, soon be home

We'll soon be home

Soon be home

We'll soon

We'll soon, soon, soon be home

Come on, old horse

Soon be home

Soon be home

Soon

We'll soon, soon, soon be home

Dang, dang, dang, dang, dang, dang, dang, dang, dang

Jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald

Jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald

Jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald

Jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald

I can't believe it

Do my eyes deceive me?

Am I back in your arms?

Away from all harm?

It's like a dream to be with you again

Can't believe that I'm with you again

I missed you and I must admit

I kissed a few and once did sit

On Ivor the Engine Driver's lap

And later with him, had a nap

You are forgiven, you are forgiven, you are forgiven

You are forgiven, you are forgiven, you are forgiven

You are forgiven, you are forgiven, you are forgiven

You are forgiven, you are forgiven, you are forgiven

You are forgiven, you are forgiven, you are forgiven...

You are forgiven

Credit

Album: A Quick One

Dirilis: 1966

Artis: The Who

Pencipta Lagu: Pete Townshend

Fakta di Baliknya

A Quick One, While He's Away merupakan lagu yang dirilis pada 1966 dan termasuk dalam album BBC Sessions.

Dalam penampilan di album Live at Leeds mereka, Townshend menyebut lagu "epik" berdurasi sembilan menit itu sebagai "mini-opera" dan memperkenalkannya sebagai "orang tua Tommy".

Lagu ini bercerita tentang seorang gadis yang tidak disebutkan namanya yang kekasihnya telah pergi "selama hampir satu tahun".

Teman-temannya memberitahu bahwa mereka memiliki 'obat' dalam bentuk Ivor the Engine Driver.