Lirik Lagu A Quick One, While He's Away - The Who

Tim PRMN 12
- 23 Desember 2022, 02:15 WIB
The Who.
The Who. /Tangkap layar Youtube.com/TheWho

Lirik Lagu A Quick One, While He's Away - The Who dan Fakta di Baliknya

Her man's been gone
For nigh on year
He was due home yesterday
But he ain't here
Her man's been gone
For nigh on a year
He was due home yesterday
But he ain't here
Down your street your crying is a well-known sound
Your street is very well known, through out your town
Your town is very famous for the little girl
Whose crying can be heard all around the world
Oh
We have a remedy
You'll appreciate
No need to feel so bad
He's only late
We'll bring you flowers and things
Help pass your time
We'll give him eagle's wings
Then he can fly to you
Fa la la la la la
Fa la la la la
Fa la la la la la
Fa la la la la
Fa la la la la la
Fa la la la la la
We have a remedy
Fa la la la la la la
We have a remedy
Fa la la la la la la
We have a remedy
Fa la la la la la la
We have a remedy
Fa la la la la la la
We have a remedy.
We have!
Little girl guide, why don't you stop your crying?
Here comes ivor the engine driver to make you feel much better
My name is Ivor
I'm an engine driver
I know him well
I know why you feel blue
Just 'cause he's late
Don't mean he'll never get through
He told me he loves you
He ain't no liar, I ain't either
So let's have a smile for an old engine driver
Let's have a smile for an old engine driver
Soon be home
Soon be home
We'll soon
We'll soon, soon, soon be home
We'll soon be home
Soon be home
We'll soon
We'll soon, soon, soon be home
Come on, old horse
Soon be home
Soon be home
Soon
We'll soon, soon, soon be home
Dang, dang, dang, dang, dang, dang, dang, dang, dang
Jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald
Jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald
Jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald
Jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald
I can't believe it
Do my eyes deceive me?
Am I back in your arms?
Away from all harm?
It's like a dream to be with you again
Can't believe that I'm with you again
I missed you and I must admit
I kissed a few and once did sit
On Ivor the Engine Driver's lap
And later with him, had a nap
You are forgiven, you are forgiven, you are forgiven
You are forgiven, you are forgiven, you are forgiven
You are forgiven, you are forgiven, you are forgiven
You are forgiven, you are forgiven, you are forgiven
You are forgiven, you are forgiven, you are forgiven...
You are forgiven

Credit

Album: A Quick One
Dirilis: 1966
Artis: The Who
Pencipta Lagu: Pete Townshend

Fakta di Baliknya

A Quick One, While He's Away merupakan lagu yang dirilis pada 1966 dan termasuk dalam album BBC Sessions.

Dalam penampilan di album Live at Leeds mereka, Townshend menyebut lagu "epik" berdurasi sembilan menit itu sebagai "mini-opera" dan memperkenalkannya sebagai "orang tua Tommy".

Lagu ini bercerita tentang seorang gadis yang tidak disebutkan namanya yang kekasihnya telah pergi "selama hampir satu tahun".

Teman-temannya memberitahu bahwa mereka memiliki 'obat' dalam bentuk Ivor the Engine Driver.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Bayu Nurullah

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Siap-siap, Prambanan Jazz Festival #9 Digelar Selama 6 Hari di Bulan Juli 2023

Siap-siap, Prambanan Jazz Festival #9 Digelar Selama 6 Hari di Bulan Juli 2023

22 Desember 2022, 11:10 WIB
Blink-182 Akan Rilis Album Baru Bertajuk Edging

Blink-182 Akan Rilis Album Baru Bertajuk Edging

21 Desember 2022, 16:21 WIB
Daftar Lagu-lagu Natal Terlaris di Dunia

Daftar Lagu-lagu Natal Terlaris di Dunia

21 Desember 2022, 14:11 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ditto - NewJeans dan 3 Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ditto - NewJeans dan 3 Fakta di Baliknya

20 Desember 2022, 09:00 WIB
5 Tips War Tiket Arctic Monkeys Besok 19 Desember 2022, Jangan Sampai Terlewat!

5 Tips War Tiket Arctic Monkeys Besok 19 Desember 2022, Jangan Sampai Terlewat!

18 Desember 2022, 10:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu Seberkas Sinar - Nike Ardilla dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Seberkas Sinar - Nike Ardilla dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Desember 2022, 00:05 WIB
7 Album Terbaik pada Tahun 2022, Salah Satunya Lagu Renaissance dari Beyonce

7 Album Terbaik pada Tahun 2022, Salah Satunya Lagu Renaissance dari Beyonce

17 Desember 2022, 15:05 WIB
Adhyra Yudhi dan Chico Andreas Menghasilkan Suara yang Unik, Memperkuat Karakter Yovie & Nuno

Adhyra Yudhi dan Chico Andreas Menghasilkan Suara yang Unik, Memperkuat Karakter Yovie & Nuno

17 Desember 2022, 09:55 WIB
Aruma Tidak Menyangka Punya Penggemar di Luar Negeri, Lagu Muak Masuk Viral 50 Malaysia

Aruma Tidak Menyangka Punya Penggemar di Luar Negeri, Lagu Muak Masuk Viral 50 Malaysia

16 Desember 2022, 17:49 WIB
Geger Widi Umumkan Cabut dari Vierratale, Kevin Aprilio: Makasih Perhatiannya

Geger Widi Umumkan Cabut dari Vierratale, Kevin Aprilio: Makasih Perhatiannya

16 Desember 2022, 09:12 WIB

Terpopuler

1

15 Ucapan Selamat Hari Ibu 2022, Buat Haru dan Sentuh Hati Ibu di Hari yang Istimewa
2

Kode Redeem FF Terbaru 21 Desember 2022, Raih Kesempatan Dapat Diamond Free Fire Gratis

3

Link Live Streaming Persib Bandung vs Persita Tangerang, Siaran Langsung Gratis BRI Liga 1
4

17 Ucapan Hari Ibu Nasional 2022, Cocok untuk Caption di Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter, dan Facebook
5

15 Quotes Hari Ibu 2022 Penuh Makna dan Menyentuh Hati, Cocok Dibagikan ke Medsos
6

6 Rekomendasi Destinasi Wisata di Purbalingga, Tempat Healing Terbaik saat Tahun Baru
7

Alice in Borderland Season 2 Tayang Hari Ini, Catat Jam Tayang dan Link Nontonnya
8

Update Klasemen BRI Liga 1 Usai Persib Bandung Kalahkan Persita Tangerang
9

26 Twibbon Hari Ibu 2022 dengan Desain Elegan dan Unik, Cocok Dibagikan di Media Sosial
10

20 Twibbon Hari Ibu 2022 untuk Ungkapkan Rasa Sayang, Cocok Dibagikan ke Media Sosial

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Teras Gorontalo

Viral Video Diduga Habib Bahar Bin Smith Merokok di Kamar Rumah Sakit Heboh di Twitter

Viral Video Diduga Habib Bahar Bin Smith Merokok di Kamar Rumah Sakit Heboh di Twitter

23 Desember 2022, 02:15 WIB

Media Magelang

LIVE STREAMING Bgibola, NobarTV Man City vs Liverpool di Carabao Cup 2022 Malam Ini ILEGAL, Link Resmi MolaTV

LIVE STREAMING Bgibola, NobarTV Man City vs Liverpool di Carabao Cup 2022 Malam Ini ILEGAL, Link Resmi MolaTV

23 Desember 2022, 02:15 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 25 April 2004 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 25 April 2004 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

23 Desember 2022, 02:10 WIB

Sudut Batam

Gejala Asam Urat yang Tak Boleh Dianggap Sepele, Kenali Sebelum Terlambat

Gejala Asam Urat yang Tak Boleh Dianggap Sepele, Kenali Sebelum Terlambat

23 Desember 2022, 02:05 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Jumat 23 Desember 2022 Hari Ini, Ada Temuan Informasi Penting

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Jumat 23 Desember 2022 Hari Ini, Ada Temuan Informasi Penting

23 Desember 2022, 02:05 WIB

Media Magelang

LIVE STREAMING Yalla Shoot TV, Score808 Man City vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2022 ILEGAL, Nonton di Mola TV Resmi

LIVE STREAMING Yalla Shoot TV, Score808 Man City vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2022 ILEGAL, Nonton di Mola TV Resmi

23 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Harley Davidson Versi Lokal! Motor Cruiser Ruby V250 Dibanderol Rp34 Jutaan Otr Jakarta

Harley Davidson Versi Lokal! Motor Cruiser Ruby V250 Dibanderol Rp34 Jutaan Otr Jakarta

23 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Kilas Cimahi

Jadwal Acara TV Trans 7 Hari ini Jumat, 23 Desember 2022 : Saksikan Islam Pedia dan Lapor Pak

Jadwal Acara TV Trans 7 Hari ini Jumat, 23 Desember 2022 : Saksikan Islam Pedia dan Lapor Pak

23 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulsel Jumat, 23 Desember 2022, Pagi - Dini Hari Hujan Beberapa Daerah Termasuk Makassar

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulsel Jumat, 23 Desember 2022, Pagi - Dini Hari Hujan Beberapa Daerah Termasuk Makassar

23 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita DIY

LINK Live Streaming Manchester City vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2022 Nanti Malam Ini Tanpa SBO TV dan SCORE 808

LINK Live Streaming Manchester City vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2022 Nanti Malam Ini Tanpa SBO TV dan SCORE 808

23 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita DIY

Link Live Streaming Man City vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2022 Hari Ini, Siaran Langsung TV Online Jam Berapa?

Link Live Streaming Man City vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2022 Hari Ini, Siaran Langsung TV Online Jam Berapa?

23 Desember 2022, 01:50 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 30 Maret 2005 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 30 Maret 2005 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

23 Desember 2022, 01:45 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Simulasi Pasangan Capres Cawapres Hasil Survei TBRC, Airlangga Hartarto dan Ganjar Pranowo Juara

Simulasi Pasangan Capres Cawapres Hasil Survei TBRC, Airlangga Hartarto dan Ganjar Pranowo Juara

23 Desember 2022, 01:36 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Segera Hadir! Pesaing Berat Toyota bZ4X, Mobil Listrik Citroen e C4, Yuk Simak Spesifikasi & Harganya

Segera Hadir! Pesaing Berat Toyota bZ4X, Mobil Listrik Citroen e C4, Yuk Simak Spesifikasi & Harganya

23 Desember 2022, 01:35 WIB

Cilacap Update

Joss! 5 Motor Sport 250cc Terbaik Ini Termasuk Paling Laris di Pasaran Indonesia 2022

Joss! 5 Motor Sport 250cc Terbaik Ini Termasuk Paling Laris di Pasaran Indonesia 2022

23 Desember 2022, 01:24 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini Jumat 23 Desember 2022: Ada Mega Film Asia, Suara Hati Istri, 2 Live BRI Liga 1

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini Jumat 23 Desember 2022: Ada Mega Film Asia, Suara Hati Istri, 2 Live BRI Liga 1

23 Desember 2022, 01:23 WIB

Teras Gorontalo

Arlingga Rauf Kontestan Indonesian Idol 2022 Asal Kotamobagu Dapat Golden Tiket Anang Hermansyah NO

Arlingga Rauf Kontestan Indonesian Idol 2022 Asal Kotamobagu Dapat Golden Tiket Anang Hermansyah NO

23 Desember 2022, 01:18 WIB

Utara Times

Paling Sukses hingga Hidup Beruntung di Tahun 2023, Cek Ramalan 5 Weton Berikut Ini

Paling Sukses hingga Hidup Beruntung di Tahun 2023, Cek Ramalan 5 Weton Berikut Ini

23 Desember 2022, 01:15 WIB

Portal Sulut

Hoki dan Cuan Bertumpuk, Inilah 3 Zodiak Pemilik Keuangan Super dan Meluber di Akhir Tahun Ini!

Hoki dan Cuan Bertumpuk, Inilah 3 Zodiak Pemilik Keuangan Super dan Meluber di Akhir Tahun Ini!

23 Desember 2022, 01:11 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 1 Mei 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 1 Mei 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

23 Desember 2022, 01:10 WIB

Portal Sulut

Akhir dari Penantian Panjang, 6 Weton Ini Jadi Bos Besar dan Diguyur Rezeki Bertubi-tubi di Akhir Tahun 2023

Akhir dari Penantian Panjang, 6 Weton Ini Jadi Bos Besar dan Diguyur Rezeki Bertubi-tubi di Akhir Tahun 2023

23 Desember 2022, 01:07 WIB

Gowapos

Sinopsis BINTANG SAMUDERA 22 Desember 2022: Nagita-Bryan Cari Bintang, Pak Purok Sengaja Sembunyikan Bintang

Sinopsis BINTANG SAMUDERA 22 Desember 2022: Nagita-Bryan Cari Bintang, Pak Purok Sengaja Sembunyikan Bintang

23 Desember 2022, 01:06 WIB

Utara Times

Peruntungan 7 Shio di Tahun 2023, Benarkah Akan Bangkit dari Krisis Finansial dan Karir Sukses?

Peruntungan 7 Shio di Tahun 2023, Benarkah Akan Bangkit dari Krisis Finansial dan Karir Sukses?

23 Desember 2022, 01:05 WIB

Sudut Batam

Resep Cemilan Bolen Pisang Coklat, Rasanya Gurih dan Lezat

Resep Cemilan Bolen Pisang Coklat, Rasanya Gurih dan Lezat

23 Desember 2022, 01:05 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Eksotis Brad! Kenali Bimota KB4 Motor Sport Bergaya Retro yang Dibangkitkan Kawasaki

Eksotis Brad! Kenali Bimota KB4 Motor Sport Bergaya Retro yang Dibangkitkan Kawasaki

23 Desember 2022, 01:00 WIB
x