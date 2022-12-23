Lirik Lagu A Quick One, While He's Away - The Who dan Fakta di Baliknya
Her man's been gone
For nigh on year
He was due home yesterday
But he ain't here
Her man's been gone
For nigh on a year
He was due home yesterday
But he ain't here
Down your street your crying is a well-known sound
Your street is very well known, through out your town
Your town is very famous for the little girl
Whose crying can be heard all around the world
Oh
We have a remedy
You'll appreciate
No need to feel so bad
He's only late
We'll bring you flowers and things
Help pass your time
We'll give him eagle's wings
Then he can fly to you
Fa la la la la la
Fa la la la la
Fa la la la la la
Fa la la la la
Fa la la la la la
Fa la la la la la
We have a remedy
Fa la la la la la la
We have a remedy
Fa la la la la la la
We have a remedy
Fa la la la la la la
We have a remedy
Fa la la la la la la
We have a remedy.
We have!
Little girl guide, why don't you stop your crying?
Here comes ivor the engine driver to make you feel much better
My name is Ivor
I'm an engine driver
I know him well
I know why you feel blue
Just 'cause he's late
Don't mean he'll never get through
He told me he loves you
He ain't no liar, I ain't either
So let's have a smile for an old engine driver
Let's have a smile for an old engine driver
Soon be home
Soon be home
We'll soon
We'll soon, soon, soon be home
We'll soon be home
Soon be home
We'll soon
We'll soon, soon, soon be home
Come on, old horse
Soon be home
Soon be home
Soon
We'll soon, soon, soon be home
Dang, dang, dang, dang, dang, dang, dang, dang, dang
Jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald
Jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald
Jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald
Jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald jerrald
I can't believe it
Do my eyes deceive me?
Am I back in your arms?
Away from all harm?
It's like a dream to be with you again
Can't believe that I'm with you again
I missed you and I must admit
I kissed a few and once did sit
On Ivor the Engine Driver's lap
And later with him, had a nap
You are forgiven, you are forgiven, you are forgiven
You are forgiven, you are forgiven, you are forgiven
You are forgiven, you are forgiven, you are forgiven
You are forgiven, you are forgiven, you are forgiven
You are forgiven, you are forgiven, you are forgiven...
You are forgiven
Credit
Album: A Quick One
Dirilis: 1966
Artis: The Who
Pencipta Lagu: Pete Townshend
Fakta di Baliknya
A Quick One, While He's Away merupakan lagu yang dirilis pada 1966 dan termasuk dalam album BBC Sessions.
Dalam penampilan di album Live at Leeds mereka, Townshend menyebut lagu "epik" berdurasi sembilan menit itu sebagai "mini-opera" dan memperkenalkannya sebagai "orang tua Tommy".
Lagu ini bercerita tentang seorang gadis yang tidak disebutkan namanya yang kekasihnya telah pergi "selama hampir satu tahun".
Teman-temannya memberitahu bahwa mereka memiliki 'obat' dalam bentuk Ivor the Engine Driver.
