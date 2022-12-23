Lirik Lagu Playing with the Boys - Kenny Loggins dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 23 Desember 2022, 01:25 WIB
Kenny Loggins.
Kenny Loggins. /Spotify/Kenny Loggins

Lirik Lagu Playing with the Boys - Kenny Loggins

Say it was the right time
To walk away
When dreaming takes you nowhere
It's time to play

Bodies working overtime
Your money don't matter
The time keeps ticking
Someone's on your mind, on your mind

I'm moving in slow motion
Feels so good
It's a strange anticipation
Knock, knock, knockin' on wood

Bodies working overtime
It's man against man
And all that ever matters is
Baby, who's ahead in the game
Funny, but it's always the same

Playing, playing with the boys
Staying, playing with the boys (boys)
After chasing sunsets
One of life's simple joys
Is playing with the boys

Said it was the wrong thing
For me to do
I said it's just a boy's game
But girls play too
My heart is working overtime

In this kind of game
People get hurt
I'm thinking that the people is me
If you wanna find me I'll be

Playing, playing with the boys
Staying, playing with the boys (boys)
After chasing sunsets
One of life's simple joys
Is the boys

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Sumber: Spotify

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Siap-siap, Prambanan Jazz Festival #9 Digelar Selama 6 Hari di Bulan Juli 2023

Siap-siap, Prambanan Jazz Festival #9 Digelar Selama 6 Hari di Bulan Juli 2023

22 Desember 2022, 11:10 WIB
Blink-182 Akan Rilis Album Baru Bertajuk Edging

Blink-182 Akan Rilis Album Baru Bertajuk Edging

21 Desember 2022, 16:21 WIB
Daftar Lagu-lagu Natal Terlaris di Dunia

Daftar Lagu-lagu Natal Terlaris di Dunia

21 Desember 2022, 14:11 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ditto - NewJeans dan 3 Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ditto - NewJeans dan 3 Fakta di Baliknya

20 Desember 2022, 09:00 WIB
5 Tips War Tiket Arctic Monkeys Besok 19 Desember 2022, Jangan Sampai Terlewat!

5 Tips War Tiket Arctic Monkeys Besok 19 Desember 2022, Jangan Sampai Terlewat!

18 Desember 2022, 10:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu Seberkas Sinar - Nike Ardilla dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Seberkas Sinar - Nike Ardilla dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Desember 2022, 00:05 WIB
7 Album Terbaik pada Tahun 2022, Salah Satunya Lagu Renaissance dari Beyonce

7 Album Terbaik pada Tahun 2022, Salah Satunya Lagu Renaissance dari Beyonce

17 Desember 2022, 15:05 WIB
Adhyra Yudhi dan Chico Andreas Menghasilkan Suara yang Unik, Memperkuat Karakter Yovie & Nuno

Adhyra Yudhi dan Chico Andreas Menghasilkan Suara yang Unik, Memperkuat Karakter Yovie & Nuno

17 Desember 2022, 09:55 WIB
Aruma Tidak Menyangka Punya Penggemar di Luar Negeri, Lagu Muak Masuk Viral 50 Malaysia

Aruma Tidak Menyangka Punya Penggemar di Luar Negeri, Lagu Muak Masuk Viral 50 Malaysia

16 Desember 2022, 17:49 WIB
Geger Widi Umumkan Cabut dari Vierratale, Kevin Aprilio: Makasih Perhatiannya

Geger Widi Umumkan Cabut dari Vierratale, Kevin Aprilio: Makasih Perhatiannya

16 Desember 2022, 09:12 WIB

Terpopuler

1

15 Ucapan Selamat Hari Ibu 2022, Buat Haru dan Sentuh Hati Ibu di Hari yang Istimewa
2

Kode Redeem FF Terbaru 21 Desember 2022, Raih Kesempatan Dapat Diamond Free Fire Gratis

3

Link Live Streaming Persib Bandung vs Persita Tangerang, Siaran Langsung Gratis BRI Liga 1
4

17 Ucapan Hari Ibu Nasional 2022, Cocok untuk Caption di Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter, dan Facebook
5

15 Quotes Hari Ibu 2022 Penuh Makna dan Menyentuh Hati, Cocok Dibagikan ke Medsos
6

6 Rekomendasi Destinasi Wisata di Purbalingga, Tempat Healing Terbaik saat Tahun Baru
7

Alice in Borderland Season 2 Tayang Hari Ini, Catat Jam Tayang dan Link Nontonnya
8

Update Klasemen BRI Liga 1 Usai Persib Bandung Kalahkan Persita Tangerang
9

26 Twibbon Hari Ibu 2022 dengan Desain Elegan dan Unik, Cocok Dibagikan di Media Sosial
10

20 Twibbon Hari Ibu 2022 untuk Ungkapkan Rasa Sayang, Cocok Dibagikan ke Media Sosial

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Jumat 23 Desember 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Jumat 23 Desember 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

23 Desember 2022, 02:35 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Jumat 23 Desember 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Jumat 23 Desember 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

23 Desember 2022, 02:30 WIB

Zona Banten

3 Hal Buruk Yang Mungkin Terjadi Pada Tubuh Jika Makan Secara Berlebihan

3 Hal Buruk Yang Mungkin Terjadi Pada Tubuh Jika Makan Secara Berlebihan

23 Desember 2022, 02:28 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 23 Desember 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 23 Desember 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

23 Desember 2022, 02:25 WIB

Media Magelang

LIVE STREAMING ASIKTV, KORA TV, YANDEX Man City vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2022 ILEGAL, Akses Mola TV Saja Legal

LIVE STREAMING ASIKTV, KORA TV, YANDEX Man City vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2022 ILEGAL, Akses Mola TV Saja Legal

23 Desember 2022, 02:20 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Jumat 23 Desember 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Jumat 23 Desember 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

23 Desember 2022, 02:20 WIB

Teras Gorontalo

Viral Video Diduga Habib Bahar Bin Smith Merokok di Kamar Rumah Sakit Heboh di Twitter

Viral Video Diduga Habib Bahar Bin Smith Merokok di Kamar Rumah Sakit Heboh di Twitter

23 Desember 2022, 02:15 WIB

Media Magelang

LIVE STREAMING Bgibola, NobarTV Man City vs Liverpool di Carabao Cup 2022 Malam Ini ILEGAL, Link Resmi MolaTV

LIVE STREAMING Bgibola, NobarTV Man City vs Liverpool di Carabao Cup 2022 Malam Ini ILEGAL, Link Resmi MolaTV

23 Desember 2022, 02:15 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 25 April 2004 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 25 April 2004 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

23 Desember 2022, 02:10 WIB

Sudut Batam

Gejala Asam Urat yang Tak Boleh Dianggap Sepele, Kenali Sebelum Terlambat

Gejala Asam Urat yang Tak Boleh Dianggap Sepele, Kenali Sebelum Terlambat

23 Desember 2022, 02:05 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Jumat 23 Desember 2022 Hari Ini, Ada Temuan Informasi Penting

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Jumat 23 Desember 2022 Hari Ini, Ada Temuan Informasi Penting

23 Desember 2022, 02:05 WIB

Media Magelang

LIVE STREAMING Yalla Shoot TV, Score808 Man City vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2022 ILEGAL, Nonton di Mola TV Resmi

LIVE STREAMING Yalla Shoot TV, Score808 Man City vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2022 ILEGAL, Nonton di Mola TV Resmi

23 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Harley Davidson Versi Lokal! Motor Cruiser Ruby V250 Dibanderol Rp34 Jutaan Otr Jakarta

Harley Davidson Versi Lokal! Motor Cruiser Ruby V250 Dibanderol Rp34 Jutaan Otr Jakarta

23 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Kilas Cimahi

Jadwal Acara TV Trans 7 Hari ini Jumat, 23 Desember 2022 : Saksikan Islam Pedia dan Lapor Pak

Jadwal Acara TV Trans 7 Hari ini Jumat, 23 Desember 2022 : Saksikan Islam Pedia dan Lapor Pak

23 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulsel Jumat, 23 Desember 2022, Pagi - Dini Hari Hujan Beberapa Daerah Termasuk Makassar

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulsel Jumat, 23 Desember 2022, Pagi - Dini Hari Hujan Beberapa Daerah Termasuk Makassar

23 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita DIY

LINK Live Streaming Manchester City vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2022 Nanti Malam Ini Tanpa SBO TV dan SCORE 808

LINK Live Streaming Manchester City vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2022 Nanti Malam Ini Tanpa SBO TV dan SCORE 808

23 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita DIY

Link Live Streaming Man City vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2022 Hari Ini, Siaran Langsung TV Online Jam Berapa?

Link Live Streaming Man City vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2022 Hari Ini, Siaran Langsung TV Online Jam Berapa?

23 Desember 2022, 01:50 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 30 Maret 2005 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 30 Maret 2005 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

23 Desember 2022, 01:45 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Simulasi Pasangan Capres Cawapres Hasil Survei TBRC, Airlangga Hartarto dan Ganjar Pranowo Juara

Simulasi Pasangan Capres Cawapres Hasil Survei TBRC, Airlangga Hartarto dan Ganjar Pranowo Juara

23 Desember 2022, 01:36 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Segera Hadir! Pesaing Berat Toyota bZ4X, Mobil Listrik Citroen e C4, Yuk Simak Spesifikasi & Harganya

Segera Hadir! Pesaing Berat Toyota bZ4X, Mobil Listrik Citroen e C4, Yuk Simak Spesifikasi & Harganya

23 Desember 2022, 01:35 WIB

Cilacap Update

Joss! 5 Motor Sport 250cc Terbaik Ini Termasuk Paling Laris di Pasaran Indonesia 2022

Joss! 5 Motor Sport 250cc Terbaik Ini Termasuk Paling Laris di Pasaran Indonesia 2022

23 Desember 2022, 01:24 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini Jumat 23 Desember 2022: Ada Mega Film Asia, Suara Hati Istri, 2 Live BRI Liga 1

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini Jumat 23 Desember 2022: Ada Mega Film Asia, Suara Hati Istri, 2 Live BRI Liga 1

23 Desember 2022, 01:23 WIB

Teras Gorontalo

Arlingga Rauf Kontestan Indonesian Idol 2022 Asal Kotamobagu Dapat Golden Tiket Anang Hermansyah NO

Arlingga Rauf Kontestan Indonesian Idol 2022 Asal Kotamobagu Dapat Golden Tiket Anang Hermansyah NO

23 Desember 2022, 01:18 WIB

Utara Times

Paling Sukses hingga Hidup Beruntung di Tahun 2023, Cek Ramalan 5 Weton Berikut Ini

Paling Sukses hingga Hidup Beruntung di Tahun 2023, Cek Ramalan 5 Weton Berikut Ini

23 Desember 2022, 01:15 WIB

Portal Sulut

Hoki dan Cuan Bertumpuk, Inilah 3 Zodiak Pemilik Keuangan Super dan Meluber di Akhir Tahun Ini!

Hoki dan Cuan Bertumpuk, Inilah 3 Zodiak Pemilik Keuangan Super dan Meluber di Akhir Tahun Ini!

23 Desember 2022, 01:11 WIB
x