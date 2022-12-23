Lirik Lagu Playing with the Boys - Kenny Loggins dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Playing with the Boys - Kenny Loggins

Say it was the right time

To walk away

When dreaming takes you nowhere

It's time to play

Bodies working overtime

Your money don't matter

The time keeps ticking

Someone's on your mind, on your mind

I'm moving in slow motion

Feels so good

It's a strange anticipation

Knock, knock, knockin' on wood

Bodies working overtime

It's man against man

And all that ever matters is

Baby, who's ahead in the game

Funny, but it's always the same

Playing, playing with the boys

Staying, playing with the boys (boys)

After chasing sunsets

One of life's simple joys

Is playing with the boys

Said it was the wrong thing

For me to do

I said it's just a boy's game

But girls play too

My heart is working overtime

In this kind of game

People get hurt

I'm thinking that the people is me

If you wanna find me I'll be

Playing, playing with the boys

Staying, playing with the boys (boys)

After chasing sunsets

One of life's simple joys

Is the boys