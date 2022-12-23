Lirik Lagu Playing with the Boys - Kenny Loggins dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Playing with the Boys - Kenny Loggins
Say it was the right time
To walk away
When dreaming takes you nowhere
It's time to play
Bodies working overtime
Your money don't matter
The time keeps ticking
Someone's on your mind, on your mind
I'm moving in slow motion
Feels so good
It's a strange anticipation
Knock, knock, knockin' on wood
Bodies working overtime
It's man against man
And all that ever matters is
Baby, who's ahead in the game
Funny, but it's always the same
Playing, playing with the boys
Staying, playing with the boys (boys)
After chasing sunsets
One of life's simple joys
Is playing with the boys
Said it was the wrong thing
For me to do
I said it's just a boy's game
But girls play too
My heart is working overtime
In this kind of game
People get hurt
I'm thinking that the people is me
If you wanna find me I'll be
Playing, playing with the boys
Staying, playing with the boys (boys)
After chasing sunsets
One of life's simple joys
Is the boys
