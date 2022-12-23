Lirik Lagu Oh to Be in Love - Kate Bush dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Oh to Be in Love - Kate Bush
As the light hits you
As you shift along the floor
I find it hard to place my face
How did I come to be here, anyway?
It's terribly vague, what's gone before
I could have been anyone
You could have been anyone's dream
Why did you have to choose our moment?
Why did you have to make me feel that?
Why did you make it so unreal?
Oh, to be in love
And never get out again
Oh, to be in love
And never get out again
Oh, to be in love
And never get out again
Oh, to be in love
And never get out again
Oh, to be in love
And never get out again
Oh, to be in love
And never get out again
All the colors look brighter now
Everything they say seems to sound new
Slipping into tomorrow too quick
Yesterday always too good to forget
Stop the swing of the pendulum
Let us through
Oh, to be in love
And never get out again
Oh, to be in love
And never get out again
Oh, to be in love
And never get out again
Credit
Artis: Kate Bush
Album: The Kick Inside
Dirilis: 17 Februari 1978
Penulis lagu: Kate Bush
Genre: Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop, J-Pop
Fakta di Balik Lagu Oh to Be in Love
Oh to Be in Love adalah lagu ke-9 dari album debut Kate Bush, The Kick Inside.
