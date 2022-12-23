Lirik Lagu Oh to Be in Love - Kate Bush dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Oh to Be in Love - Kate Bush

As the light hits you

As you shift along the floor

I find it hard to place my face

How did I come to be here, anyway?

It's terribly vague, what's gone before

I could have been anyone

You could have been anyone's dream

Why did you have to choose our moment?

Why did you have to make me feel that?

Why did you make it so unreal?

Oh, to be in love

And never get out again

Oh, to be in love

And never get out again

Oh, to be in love

And never get out again

Oh, to be in love

And never get out again

Oh, to be in love

And never get out again

Oh, to be in love

And never get out again

All the colors look brighter now

Everything they say seems to sound new

Slipping into tomorrow too quick

Yesterday always too good to forget

Stop the swing of the pendulum

Let us through

Oh, to be in love

And never get out again

Oh, to be in love

And never get out again

Oh, to be in love

And never get out again

Credit

Artis: Kate Bush

Album: The Kick Inside

Dirilis: 17 Februari 1978

Penulis lagu: Kate Bush

Genre: Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop, J-Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Oh to Be in Love

Oh to Be in Love adalah lagu ke-9 dari album debut Kate Bush, The Kick Inside.