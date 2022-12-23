Lirik Lagu Promise - Kid Ink dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Promise - Kid Ink

Always, ugh

You straight

I love the way you stare

At me when you look my way

This is something you should hear (from me)

Baby would you come my way

There is nothin' else to fear

Girl come with me, you straight

This is somethin' you should hear

I promise you, you straight

Girl come with me, you straight

I promise to be great

I promise you, you straight

I promise to be great

Kid Ink I do tell you what you wanna hear

Hope it don't go in and out of one ear

You the only one that I wanna stare at in the mornin'

Girl 'cause you one of them

Dime pieces rollin' up with me, it's no Keisha

Shawty don't ring the bell, she got a key set

Your girl for rent and mine on the leases, leave it

Uh, if you tryna holla at her

You gotta do more than throw a dollar at her

My girl got a Chanel and Prada habit

Everything automatic but I know it matter

I love the way you stare

At me when you look my way

This is something you should hear (from me)

Baby would you come my way

There is nothin' else to fear

Girl come with me, you straight

This is somethin' you should hear

I promise you, you straight

Girl come with me, you straight

I promise to be great

I promise you, you straight

I promise to be great

Woah! I promise that

I'm just tryna be honest that

I ain't got time for no side b**ch

I'm already tryna make time for your fine ass, woah

Baby girl you straight

No boo baby, no more scrapes

I used to be a dog but it's no more strays

And the way that I ball on you, no more fades, aw

You the real deal, graduated University of Trillville

But when that b**ch come out you gon' Kill Bill

Somethin' bout that shit that' so cute and I still feel like

I love the way you stare

At me when you look my way

This is something you should hear

Baby would you come my way

There is nothin' else to fear

Girl come with me, you straight

This is somethin' you should hear

I promise you, you straight

Girl come with me, you straight

I promise to be great

I promise you, you straight

I promise to be great

Girl I know you like me

Come and be my wifey

Cannot do it like me

Shouldn't take me lightly

Girl I know you like me

Come and be my wifey

Cannot do it like me

Shouldn't take me lightly

I love the way you stare

At me when you look my way

This is something you should hear

Baby would you come my way

There is nothin' else to fear

Girl come with me, you straight

This is somethin' you should hear

I promise you, you straight

Girl come with me, you straight

I promise to be great

I promise you, you straight

I promise to be great