Lirik Lagu Promise - Kid Ink dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Promise - Kid Ink
Always, ugh
You straight
I love the way you stare
At me when you look my way
This is something you should hear (from me)
Baby would you come my way
There is nothin' else to fear
Girl come with me, you straight
This is somethin' you should hear
I promise you, you straight
Girl come with me, you straight
I promise to be great
I promise you, you straight
I promise to be great
Kid Ink I do tell you what you wanna hear
Hope it don't go in and out of one ear
You the only one that I wanna stare at in the mornin'
Girl 'cause you one of them
Dime pieces rollin' up with me, it's no Keisha
Shawty don't ring the bell, she got a key set
Your girl for rent and mine on the leases, leave it
Uh, if you tryna holla at her
You gotta do more than throw a dollar at her
My girl got a Chanel and Prada habit
Everything automatic but I know it matter
I love the way you stare
At me when you look my way
This is something you should hear (from me)
Baby would you come my way
There is nothin' else to fear
Girl come with me, you straight
This is somethin' you should hear
I promise you, you straight
Girl come with me, you straight
I promise to be great
I promise you, you straight
I promise to be great
Woah! I promise that
I'm just tryna be honest that
I ain't got time for no side b**ch
I'm already tryna make time for your fine ass, woah
Baby girl you straight
No boo baby, no more scrapes
I used to be a dog but it's no more strays
And the way that I ball on you, no more fades, aw
You the real deal, graduated University of Trillville
But when that b**ch come out you gon' Kill Bill
Somethin' bout that shit that' so cute and I still feel like
I love the way you stare
At me when you look my way
This is something you should hear
Baby would you come my way
There is nothin' else to fear
Girl come with me, you straight
This is somethin' you should hear
I promise you, you straight
Girl come with me, you straight
I promise to be great
I promise you, you straight
I promise to be great
Girl I know you like me
Come and be my wifey
Cannot do it like me
Shouldn't take me lightly
Girl I know you like me
Come and be my wifey
Cannot do it like me
Shouldn't take me lightly
I love the way you stare
At me when you look my way
This is something you should hear
Baby would you come my way
There is nothin' else to fear
Girl come with me, you straight
This is somethin' you should hear
I promise you, you straight
Girl come with me, you straight
I promise to be great
I promise you, you straight
I promise to be great
