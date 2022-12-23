Lirik Lagu Raincoat - Kieron Lee dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Raincoat - Kieron Lee

Sink or swim

Your reckless fingertips on my skin

I'm callin' it in

Hey 9-1-1, where have you been?

He's in my sight

He's 24-7 on my mind

He's lookin' this way

C'mon tell me something cool to say

Do you wanna duck under my umbrella?

I swear on this unpredictable weather

I never believed in moral dilemmas

But I guess you're an exception

'Cause it's getting late

For this kind of perfect day

But we're still awake

Oh I hope it's raining outside

Maybe then you'll kiss me goodbye

Or tell me not to go (tell me not to go)

And then there's thunder and lightning

What if the stars come colliding?

We should share a raincoat (share a raincoat)

Kiss don't tell

Your number's trapped within my cell

Oh, should I wait?

Or should I ask for a second date?

C'mon come duck under my umbrella

I swear this day couldn't get any better

I don't wanna leave this way

Oh I hope it's raining outside

Maybe then you'll kiss me goodbye

Or tell me not to go (tell me not to go)

And then there's thunder and lightning

What if the stars come colliding?

We should share a raincoat (share a raincoat)

Credit

Artis: Kieron Lee

Album: Raincoat

Dirilis: 25 Januari 2019

Penulis lagu: Justin Hellier

Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop

Fakta tentang Kieron Lee

Kieron Lee adalah seorang musisi dan perancang suara yang dipengaruhi oleh lingkungan dan suara dunia di sekitarnya, dengan elemen penceritaan menjadi pusat perhatian dalam karya-karyanya.