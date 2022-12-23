Lirik Lagu Raincoat - Kieron Lee dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Raincoat - Kieron Lee
Sink or swim
Your reckless fingertips on my skin
I'm callin' it in
Hey 9-1-1, where have you been?
He's in my sight
He's 24-7 on my mind
He's lookin' this way
C'mon tell me something cool to say
Do you wanna duck under my umbrella?
I swear on this unpredictable weather
I never believed in moral dilemmas
But I guess you're an exception
'Cause it's getting late
For this kind of perfect day
But we're still awake
Oh I hope it's raining outside
Maybe then you'll kiss me goodbye
Or tell me not to go (tell me not to go)
And then there's thunder and lightning
What if the stars come colliding?
We should share a raincoat (share a raincoat)
Kiss don't tell
Your number's trapped within my cell
Oh, should I wait?
Or should I ask for a second date?
C'mon come duck under my umbrella
I swear this day couldn't get any better
I don't wanna leave this way
Oh I hope it's raining outside
Maybe then you'll kiss me goodbye
Or tell me not to go (tell me not to go)
And then there's thunder and lightning
What if the stars come colliding?
We should share a raincoat (share a raincoat)
Credit
Artis: Kieron Lee
Album: Raincoat
Dirilis: 25 Januari 2019
Penulis lagu: Justin Hellier
Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop
Fakta tentang Kieron Lee
Kieron Lee adalah seorang musisi dan perancang suara yang dipengaruhi oleh lingkungan dan suara dunia di sekitarnya, dengan elemen penceritaan menjadi pusat perhatian dalam karya-karyanya.
