Lirik Lagu A Routine Day - Klaatu dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 23 Desember 2022, 01:00 WIB
Klaatu.
Klaatu. /Spotify/Klaatu

Lirik Lagu A Routine Day - Klaatu

It started off a routine day
I got through the morning in the usual way
I caught the bus on time
Good morning, Mr. Driver, drive
As I sat inside my overcoat I clutched my cane
And pressed my nose against the foggy window pane
Ho hum
The life I lead would even make a dead man yawn
Midday comes
I break for lunch
With my sandwich and a beer I go on a hunch
To the park where I hope to find
A little bit of peace of mind

As I sat there on a bench amidst the rodent race
I felt a strange sensation that without a trace appeared
But then as quickly disappeared again

So tell me what's the bloody point of playing the game
With so much to lose yet so little to gain
You sell your life away
Can't you see you're just a cog working like a dog
You trade your future for a dead-end job
That's full of routine days
Routine days

I race the clock to the end of my day
The paycheck in my pocket makes me feel okay
But was it worth the grind
Just to keep from falling behind
I stand here in the queue behind a foul cigar
My face discreetly buried in a book on Mars
Humdrum
And I'm waiting on the pier 'til Charon comes

Credit
Artis: Klaatu
Album: Sir Army Suit
Dirilis: 1 Agustus 1978
Penulis lagu: John Woloschuk
Genre: Alternative/Indie, Children's Music, Pop, Rock

Fakta tentang Klaatu
Klaatu adalah grup rock asal Kanada yang dibentuk oleh duo John Woloschuk dan Dee Long pada tahun 1973.

Mereka menamai band mereka setelah terinspirasi dari seorang duta besar, Klaatu, dari konfederasi luar angkasa yang mengunjungi Bumi dengan robot pendampingnya Gort dalam film The Day the Earth Stood Still.

Setelah merekam dua single non-charting, band menambahkan drummer Terry Draper ke line-up; trio ini membentuk Klaatu sepanjang sisa karier rekaman band. (Raden Roro Nabiilah Cakraningtyas)***

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Sumber: Spotify

