Lirik Lagu Uneven Odds – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Uneven Odds – Sleeping at Last

I once knew your father well.

He fought tears as he spoke

Of your mother's health.



I guess a part of him just couldn't return.

Forgiveness is the lesson

He cursed you to learn.



As your guardian, I was instructed well

To make sense of God's love in these fires of hell.



Now I don't expect you to understand,

Just to live what little life

Your broken heart can.



Maybe your light is a seed,

And the darkness, the dirt.

In spite of the uneven odds

Beauty lifts from the earth.



As the years move on

These questions take shape.

Are you getting stronger

Or is time shifting weight?



No one expects you to understand,

Just to live what little life

Your mended heart can.



You'll always remember

The moment God took her away,

For the weight of the world

Was placed on your shoulders that day.



Maybe your light is a seed,

And the darkness, the dirt.

In spite of the uneven odds

Beauty lifts from the earth.



You're much too young now

So I'll write these words down:

Darkness exists

To make light truly count.

Credit



Dirilis: 2014

Album: Atlas: Year One

Artis: Sleeping At Last

Penulis lagu: Ryan O'neal

Fakta di Baliknya

1. Perjalanan Sleeping at Last

Perjalanan Ryan O'Neal telah berubah selama dua belas tahun terakhir di bawah moniker Sleeping At Last .

Band ini dimulai pada tahun 1999 dengan Ryan pada gitar, Chad O'Neal pada drum, dan teman Dan Perdue pada bass sebagai band garasi remaja di Wheaton, Illinois (wilayah Chicago).

Ini telah secara organik beralih ke penulis lagu asli O'Neal sebagai artis solo yang melanjutkan rangkaian karya indah yang telah memukau dan memikat pendengar selama bertahun-tahun.

2. Album debut pertama