Lirik Lagu Uneven Odds – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Uneven Odds – Sleeping at Last
I once knew your father well.
He fought tears as he spoke
Of your mother's health.
I guess a part of him just couldn't return.
Forgiveness is the lesson
He cursed you to learn.
As your guardian, I was instructed well
To make sense of God's love in these fires of hell.
Now I don't expect you to understand,
Just to live what little life
Your broken heart can.
Maybe your light is a seed,
And the darkness, the dirt.
In spite of the uneven odds
Beauty lifts from the earth.
As the years move on
These questions take shape.
Are you getting stronger
Or is time shifting weight?
No one expects you to understand,
Just to live what little life
Your mended heart can.
You'll always remember
The moment God took her away,
For the weight of the world
Was placed on your shoulders that day.
Maybe your light is a seed,
And the darkness, the dirt.
In spite of the uneven odds
Beauty lifts from the earth.
You're much too young now
So I'll write these words down:
Darkness exists
To make light truly count.
Credit
Dirilis: 2014
Album: Atlas: Year One
Artis: Sleeping At Last
Penulis lagu: Ryan O'neal
Fakta di Baliknya
1. Perjalanan Sleeping at Last
Perjalanan Ryan O'Neal telah berubah selama dua belas tahun terakhir di bawah moniker Sleeping At Last .
Band ini dimulai pada tahun 1999 dengan Ryan pada gitar, Chad O'Neal pada drum, dan teman Dan Perdue pada bass sebagai band garasi remaja di Wheaton, Illinois (wilayah Chicago).
Ini telah secara organik beralih ke penulis lagu asli O'Neal sebagai artis solo yang melanjutkan rangkaian karya indah yang telah memukau dan memikat pendengar selama bertahun-tahun.
2. Album debut pertama
