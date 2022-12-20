Lirik Lagu Those Eyes - New West dan Fakta di Baliknya

Those Eyes - New West

When we're out in a crowd

Laughing loud and nobody knows why

When we're lost at a club, getting drunk

And you give me that smile

Going home in the back of a car

And you hand touches mine

When we're done making love

And you look up and give me those eyes

'Cause all of the small things that you do

Are what remind me why I fell for you

And when we're apart, and I'm missing you

I close my eyes and all I see is you

And the small things you do

When you call me at night

While you're out getting high with your friends

Every "hi", every "bye", every "I love you" you've ever said

'Cause all of the small things that you do

Are what remind me why I fell for you

And when we're apart, and I'm missing you

I close my eyes and all I see is you

And the small things you do

When we're done making love

And you look up and give me those eyes

'Cause all of the small things that you do

Are what remind me why I fell for you

And when we're apart, and I'm missing you

I close my eyes and all I see is you

And all i see is you

And the small things you do

All the small things you do

Credit

Artis: New West