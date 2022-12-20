Lirik Lagu Those Eyes - New West dan Fakta di Baliknya

When we're out in a crowd
Laughing loud and nobody knows why
When we're lost at a club, getting drunk
And you give me that smile
Going home in the back of a car
And you hand touches mine
When we're done making love
And you look up and give me those eyes
'Cause all of the small things that you do
Are what remind me why I fell for you
And when we're apart, and I'm missing you
I close my eyes and all I see is you
And the small things you do
When you call me at night
While you're out getting high with your friends
Every "hi", every "bye", every "I love you" you've ever said
'Cause all of the small things that you do
Are what remind me why I fell for you
And when we're apart, and I'm missing you
I close my eyes and all I see is you
And the small things you do
When we're done making love
And you look up and give me those eyes
'Cause all of the small things that you do
Are what remind me why I fell for you
And when we're apart, and I'm missing you
I close my eyes and all I see is you
And all i see is you
And the small things you do
All the small things you do
Credit
Artis: New West
