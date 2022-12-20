Lirik Lagu No Time - KSI dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu KSI.
Lirik lagu KSI.

Lirik Lagu No Time - KSI

I ain't got no time from when I wake up, yeah
Believe me, I see through a lot of fake love, yeah
But I'ma let it go because it really ain't a thing to me, yeah
I stay focused on my drip, crew flyin'
Girls they lyin', I ain't buyin'
Sh*t you say, I can just read your mind
Do not mind, I stay shinnin'
Ain't no dippin' over here

I don't go to panic for that interview
I can call whenever for that rendezvous
Feel the room, I got presence
And I never came in with a thing in a village
where the only thing they hear is me (me)
How can they cancel, when the only thing that made me was me? (Me)
Been gettin' titles since a teen
Granted to pree and b*tch I'm still here
Standin' like a Pando tree, b*tch, I am OP

I ain't got no time from when I wake up, yeah
Believe me, I see through a lot of fake love, yeah
But I'ma let it go because it really ain't a thing to me, yeah
I stay focused on my drip, crew flyin'
Girls they lyin', I ain't buyin'
Sh*t you say, I can just read your mind
Do not mind, I stay shinnin'
Ain't no dippin' over here (yeah)

I put that sh*t on I be gettin' from these owners, I be fly as hell
I give bro'nem hope about they out date, even though it's far as hell
I fly different b*tches out to hang, I got three spots to chill
Ain't gon' lie the way this K blast, I got 'em on for real (let's get it)
Put down that Drac', I turn this Glock to an fully auto, uh, uh (yeah, yeah)
Gucci headband on my head like Leonardo, uh, uh (Leonardo, uh)
Took a pint and two FN's when I went to Cabo, uh, uh (when I went to Cabo, uh)
I was gettin' head on the jet, she playin' Mulatto, uh, uh
Made it out the mud, came from nothin' I'm a thug (yeah, yeah)
Never ask for a second chance (yeah, yeah)
I'ma go outside and jugg (oh, oh)
Perry Ellis sweat pants with a hundred thousand in the club
Surrounded by the same motherfuckers in my hood, I'm good

Don't take my time for granted
You seem to start to worry
I'm out here, you know that I'm about it
I'm changin' views, there's nothin' you can do
And I believe in my crew

I ain't got no time from when I wake up, yeah
Believe me, I see through a lot of fake love, yeah
But I'ma let it go because it really ain't a thing to me, yeah
I stay focused on my drip, crew flyin'
Girls they lyin', I ain't buyin'
Sh*t you say, I can just read your mind
Do not mind, I stay shinnin'
Ain't no dippin' over here

Credit
Artis: KSI
Album: All Over the Place
Dirilis: 16 Juli 2021
Penulis lagu: KSI, Lil Durk, S-X, Mally Mall, dan Diego Ave
Genre: Dance/Electronic, Pop, Hip-Hop/Rap, Afrobeats

Fakta di Balik Lagu No Time
KSI mengetuk rapper Chicago Lil Durk di No Time, sebuah lagu melodi yang melihat kedua artis mendiskusikan betapa sibuk dan sibuknya kehidupan mereka masing-masing karena ketenaran mereka.

x