Lirik Lagu Stack It Up - Liam Payne feat A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 18 Desember 2022, 23:22 WIB
Penyanyi Liam Payne.
Penyanyi Liam Payne. /YouTube/LiamPayneVEVO

Stack It Up - Liam Payne feat A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

I don't wanna be broke when I d-i-e
Wanna be livin' it up in VIP
Tryna get in the club, they wanna see ID
Want me to wear nice shows and a t-i-e
I've been workin' and gettin' by
But that ain't enough to satisfy
'Cause I got dreams for you and I
So I got money on my mind
So if you wanna stack it up, man, you gotta work for it
I-I-I-I-I-I
Ain't nobody gonna be doin' it for ya
I-I-I-I-I
I got dreams and I got time
But that ain't enough to get me by
So I stack it up, man, I gotta work for it
Yeah, I got money on my mind
I-I, I-I
I got money on my mind
I-I, I-I
I wanna flex hard like d-o-e
But right now my car need the m-o-t
And I can't give the valet no t-i-p
But like him, I got dreams and they're b-i-g
Tried to be a better guy
But that weren't enough to satisfy
I got dreams for you and I
I got money on my mind
So if you wanna stack it up, man, you gotta work for it
I-I-I-I-I-I
Ain't nobody gonna be doin' it for ya
I-I-I-I-I
I got dreams and I got time
But that ain't enough to get me by
So I stack it up, man, I gotta work for it
Yeah, I got money on my mind
I-I, I-I
I got money on my mind
I-I, I-I
Yeah, I know shit don't come free
You gotta work for it (gotta work for it)
Lamborghini Urus, bought it when I first saw it (skrrt, when I first saw it)
She caught me creepin', I had to buy her a purse for it (purse for it)
I think if I ain't have money, I'd be the worst for her
And if I ain't have money, I woulda been lost her
The loudest ones was the brokest, I was a shit-talker
The loudest ones was the brokest and I was strugglin' (uh)
Girls called me friend, now they on me
That money comin' in (that money comin' in)
Saint Laurent fiend, I put it in Louis luggages (yeah, yeah)
Took her to Celine, bought her a couple luggages
Wasn't always sweet, Capri Suns for fifty cents (yeah)
Now I just hate to reminisce (to reminisce)
So if you wanna stack it up, man, you gotta work for it
I-I-I-I-I-I
Ain't nobody gonna be doin' it for ya
I-I-I-I-I
I got dreams and I got time
But that ain't enough to get me by
So I stack it up, man, I gotta work for it
Yeah, I got money on my mind
I-I, I-I
I got money on my mind
I-I, I-I
I got money on my mind

Credit

Dirilis: 2019
Artis: Liam Payne
Album: LP1
Artis unggulan: A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Genre: Pop
Penulis lagu: Steve Mac, Edward Christopher Sheeran, Artist J. Dubose, Fred

Fakta di Baliknya

Stack It Up  adalah lagu oleh penyanyi Inggris Liam Payne yang menampilkan rapper Amerika A Boogie wit da Hoodie yang dirilis pada 18 September 2019 sebagai single kelima dari album studio debut Payne LP1.
Lagu tersebut ditulis melibatkan penyanyi solo Ed Sheeran dan diproduksi oleh Steve Mac.
Lagu ini dalah perilisan pertama Payne sebagai artis utama solo sejak "First Time" tahun 2018 lalu. Beberapa stasiun radio memainkan versi no rap dari lagu tersebut. (Aura Nur Aprilliani)***

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

