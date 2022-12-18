Lirik Lagu No Flex Zone (Remix) - Karmin dan Fakta di Baliknya

Karmin – No Flex Zone (Remix)
I'm jubilant with a stupid grin
Which screw's loose? Where do you begin?
I call my dude and I tell him what room I'm in
Then moon him from the window of the looney bin
He's fumin', 'cause I'm really being rude again
I ruin my connection to my human kin
And so I'm movin' into the kennel
Settle down with the Goof Troop
Snoop, and it's juice and gin
Took my Tylenol, and took a violent fall
When I tried to crawl, up the asylum wall
Watsky sippin' Carlo Rossi
All the foxy ladies, I can drunk dial 'em all
Because I can be in seventeen places at once
While seventeen me's puff a hundred seventy blunts
And while I'm chiefin' in DC with Eric Holder
I'm sharin' marijuana with the mayor of Boulder
Colorado, but the air is colder
When I'm in the south pole, where the bears are polar
I crap on the critics who deny my place
Then wipe my ass with the fabric of time and space
No flex zone, no flex zone
They know better, they know better
No flex zone, no flex zone
They know better, they know better
I know, the city, it be full of crap
Plastic pretty women, hear my knuckles crack
Out on Hollywood Boulevard poppin' those silicone humps
Like it was a roll of bubble wrap
I keep my fingernails sharp, and my mind too
If the dog's gonna bark, then I'll find you
But if you scratchin' on the bark of the wrong tree
And I reach you then I'll eat you, I'm hungry
'Cause I don't care if you're a sex machine
Little man, move along to the next vagine
I can slide up in the west and I bless the scene, the queen
Here to flex on the next regime, my team
Is impeccable, wreckin' every consecutive sucker
That wanna step up and knock us off of the pedestal
You're pitiful, lookin' just like the next goon
Put 'em all on a rocket to Neptune
No flex zone, no flex zone
They know better, they know better
No flex zone, no flex zone
They know better, they know better
You roll up to attend our bash
And you get whiplash like a ten car crash
With Kim Kardashian's ass, get a flash
Out the passenger side of the Jaguar's dash
I come through late like Dre with Detox
If these elite jocks, I'll say we're Ewoks
Chumps with weak hops, pull up your knee socks
Then pump your Reeboks, then jump the tree tops
Skintone fair, syndrome rare
The peasant is unpleasant but the king don't care
Let them all call, let my ringtone blare
While the beat bump, bump like a ingrown hair
Bump, bump like a ingrown, bump like a ingrown
Bump, bump, bump like a ingrown hair
Cut through the jungle in the middle of nowhere
I'm steady with my machete, I'm ready to go there
I be rubbin' my nipples, givin' the public a sample
Of my ridiculous, ample, jiggly, bubbly personality
Hit 'em with the fatality, lickety-split
A lot of petty people, they don't get the simplest shit
They don't mean diddly squat, do they? Now riddle me that
We be the pitbulls, nibble on these kittens and cats
Eat 'em like Kibbles 'n Bits, leavin' them stiff on their back
Give them a wag of the finger, never a tip of the cap
We be the pick of the litter, keepin' it mentally locked
I got a lot of opinions, more than a centipede's socks
And I open up the door when my enemy knocks
They're gonna be checkin' me, then they're gonna be in the penalty box
Lookin' a bit like a hockey player with a messed up enamel
And I be clickin' the button for the Discovery Channel
Until I'm kickin' the bucket, so kiss my butt, I'm an animal
And I get more hump than a couple of camels
Credit
Artis: Karmin
Album: No Flex Zone
Penulis lagu: Pluss, Watsky, Nick Noonan, dan Qveen Herby
Rilis: 26 September 2014
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop
