Lirik Lagu No Flex Zone (Remix) - Karmin dan Fakta di Baliknya

Karmin – No Flex Zone (Remix)

I'm jubilant with a stupid grin

Which screw's loose? Where do you begin?

I call my dude and I tell him what room I'm in

Then moon him from the window of the looney bin

He's fumin', 'cause I'm really being rude again

I ruin my connection to my human kin

And so I'm movin' into the kennel

Settle down with the Goof Troop

Snoop, and it's juice and gin

Took my Tylenol, and took a violent fall

When I tried to crawl, up the asylum wall

Watsky sippin' Carlo Rossi

All the foxy ladies, I can drunk dial 'em all

Because I can be in seventeen places at once

While seventeen me's puff a hundred seventy blunts

And while I'm chiefin' in DC with Eric Holder

I'm sharin' marijuana with the mayor of Boulder

Colorado, but the air is colder

When I'm in the south pole, where the bears are polar

I crap on the critics who deny my place

Then wipe my ass with the fabric of time and space

No flex zone, no flex zone

They know better, they know better

No flex zone, no flex zone

They know better, they know better

I know, the city, it be full of crap

Plastic pretty women, hear my knuckles crack

Out on Hollywood Boulevard poppin' those silicone humps

Like it was a roll of bubble wrap

I keep my fingernails sharp, and my mind too

If the dog's gonna bark, then I'll find you

But if you scratchin' on the bark of the wrong tree

And I reach you then I'll eat you, I'm hungry

'Cause I don't care if you're a sex machine

Little man, move along to the next vagine

I can slide up in the west and I bless the scene, the queen

Here to flex on the next regime, my team

Is impeccable, wreckin' every consecutive sucker

That wanna step up and knock us off of the pedestal

You're pitiful, lookin' just like the next goon

Put 'em all on a rocket to Neptune

No flex zone, no flex zone

They know better, they know better

No flex zone, no flex zone

They know better, they know better

You roll up to attend our bash

And you get whiplash like a ten car crash

With Kim Kardashian's ass, get a flash

Out the passenger side of the Jaguar's dash

I come through late like Dre with Detox

If these elite jocks, I'll say we're Ewoks

Chumps with weak hops, pull up your knee socks

Then pump your Reeboks, then jump the tree tops

Skintone fair, syndrome rare

The peasant is unpleasant but the king don't care

Let them all call, let my ringtone blare

While the beat bump, bump like a ingrown hair

Bump, bump like a ingrown, bump like a ingrown

Bump, bump, bump like a ingrown hair

Cut through the jungle in the middle of nowhere

I'm steady with my machete, I'm ready to go there

I be rubbin' my nipples, givin' the public a sample

Of my ridiculous, ample, jiggly, bubbly personality

Hit 'em with the fatality, lickety-split

A lot of petty people, they don't get the simplest shit

They don't mean diddly squat, do they? Now riddle me that

We be the pitbulls, nibble on these kittens and cats

Eat 'em like Kibbles 'n Bits, leavin' them stiff on their back

Give them a wag of the finger, never a tip of the cap

We be the pick of the litter, keepin' it mentally locked

I got a lot of opinions, more than a centipede's socks

And I open up the door when my enemy knocks

They're gonna be checkin' me, then they're gonna be in the penalty box

Lookin' a bit like a hockey player with a messed up enamel

And I be clickin' the button for the Discovery Channel

Until I'm kickin' the bucket, so kiss my butt, I'm an animal

And I get more hump than a couple of camels

Credit

Artis: Karmin

Album: No Flex Zone

Penulis lagu: Pluss, Watsky, Nick Noonan, dan Qveen Herby

Rilis: 26 September 2014

Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop