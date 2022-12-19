Lirik Lagu Dum Surfer - King Krule dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dum Surfer - King Krule

Dumb surfer is giving me his cash

Won a bet for fifty and now I need a slash

Man this band that's playing, is playing f*cking trash

Skunk and onion gravy, as my brain's potato mash

He came across the back of a bureaucratic stash

Shot the lot for credit and never got it back

He's mashed, I'm mashed, we're mashed

That cat got slashed in half like that

As venus completes orbit, I'm feeling slightly mashed

The stir fry didn't absorb it, I need another slash

She spoke in English, it was low lit where we sat

Remembering her face but that's the end of that

I'm a step from madness as I puke on pavement slabs

Got a bit embarrassed, need to get back to the lab

In the depths of traffic, I was feeling like we crashed

With a girl from Slovak in a European cab

From a set of habits, I can see momentums mashed

If we were commuting, this train would f*cking crash

Now my brain's diluting with blame and guilt and hash

Getting lashed, getting lashed by all of the gods

By all of the gods, by all of the gods

As my brain's diluting, I suffer from whiplash

This girl's now screaming, I think we've gone and crashed

The driver's speaking and the car is still intact

It was only minor, well that's the end of that

Girl, that's the end of that as I know

Girl, some things you don't know