Lirik Lagu Dum Surfer - King Krule dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 19 Desember 2022, 03:10 WIB
King Krule.
King Krule. /Spotify/King Krule.

Lirik Lagu Dum Surfer - King Krule

Dumb surfer is giving me his cash
Won a bet for fifty and now I need a slash
Man this band that's playing, is playing f*cking trash
Skunk and onion gravy, as my brain's potato mash

He came across the back of a bureaucratic stash
Shot the lot for credit and never got it back
He's mashed, I'm mashed, we're mashed
That cat got slashed in half like that

As venus completes orbit, I'm feeling slightly mashed
The stir fry didn't absorb it, I need another slash
She spoke in English, it was low lit where we sat
Remembering her face but that's the end of that

I'm a step from madness as I puke on pavement slabs
Got a bit embarrassed, need to get back to the lab
In the depths of traffic, I was feeling like we crashed
With a girl from Slovak in a European cab

From a set of habits, I can see momentums mashed
If we were commuting, this train would f*cking crash
Now my brain's diluting with blame and guilt and hash
Getting lashed, getting lashed by all of the gods

By all of the gods, by all of the gods

As my brain's diluting, I suffer from whiplash
This girl's now screaming, I think we've gone and crashed
The driver's speaking and the car is still intact
It was only minor, well that's the end of that

Girl, that's the end of that as I know
Girl, some things you don't know

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Sumber: Spotify

