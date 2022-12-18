Lirik Lagu Bundles - Kayla Nicole feat Taylor Girlz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bundles - Kayla Nicole feat Taylor Girlz
Go bad b*tch, go bad b*tch, go (Ah)
Go bad b*tch, go bad b*tch, go (What?)
My friend got forty inch hair (Hair)
B*tches love to stare (Stare)
Touching her derrière (Derr—)
B*tch, you want this hair (Hair)
My b*tch is bad (Bad)
Make all you h*es look sad (Mad)
Her *ss is fat (Fat)
My *ss is flat (Flat, believe that)
My friend got forty inch hair (Hair)
B*tches love to stare (Stare)
Touching her derrière (Touch it)
B*tch, you want this hair (This hair)
My b*tch is bad (She bad)
Make all you h*es look sad (They mad)
Her *ss is fat (What?)
My *ss is flat (Flat, yuh)
Bad b*tch, *ss fat (Ooh)
Forty inch hair, yours came in a pack (Ooh)
Camel toe fat, you can see it from the back
Ah, ah, ah, ah
Go bad b*tch, go bad b*tch, go (Ah)
Go bad b*tch, go bad b*tch, go (What?)
Go bad b*tch, go bad b*tch, go (Ah)
Go bad b*tch, go bad b*tch, go (Go)
Friend came with the baby hairs (Hair)
Lame-*ss h*e can't compare (Can't)
Be talkin' about me, but they built like a pear
Keep that shit circle, don't fit in no square
Out-of-shape h*es can't sit right here (Nope)
Big b*oty b*tch, I need two chairs
That n*gga mine, b*tch, I don't share
Say what you want, b*tch, I don't care
My friend got forty inch hair (Hair)
B*tches love to stare (Yeah)
Touching her derrière (Yeah)
B*tch, you want this hair (Yeah)
My b*tch is bad (Bad)
Make all you h*es look sad (They mad)
Her *ss is fat (Fat)
My *ss is flat
Yeah, I say what I want, and I mean what I say (Yeah)
Just checked my account, it had more than a K (Work it)
Went out of state and came back in a day (Day)
I showed up late, but I won't be delayed (Nuh-uh)
I ain't do shit if I ain't gettin' paid
B*tch, I'm a snack, he want fries with this shake (Brrr)
He think he finna come lay up today (Woo)
He wanna freak and take me on a date (Woo, woo)
But he can't drown, it's a lake
Swishin' like water, they both gravitate
Stylin' on b*tches like Arrogant Tae
B*tch, I'm a Barbie, the one you can't take
I f*ck with the kid, but I do not play
Runnin' on b*tches like I'm a relay (Woo)
You cannot sis me, we do not relate (Yeah)
And that ain't my b*tch if we ain't gettin' cake (Hair)
