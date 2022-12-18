Lirik Lagu Bundles - Kayla Nicole feat Taylor Girlz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bundles - Kayla Nicole feat Taylor Girlz

Go bad b*tch, go bad b*tch, go (Ah)

Go bad b*tch, go bad b*tch, go (What?)

My friend got forty inch hair (Hair)

B*tches love to stare (Stare)

Touching her derrière (Derr—)

B*tch, you want this hair (Hair)

My b*tch is bad (Bad)

Make all you h*es look sad (Mad)

Her *ss is fat (Fat)

My *ss is flat (Flat, believe that)

My friend got forty inch hair (Hair)

B*tches love to stare (Stare)

Touching her derrière (Touch it)

B*tch, you want this hair (This hair)

My b*tch is bad (She bad)

Make all you h*es look sad (They mad)

Her *ss is fat (What?)

My *ss is flat (Flat, yuh)

Bad b*tch, *ss fat (Ooh)

Forty inch hair, yours came in a pack (Ooh)

Camel toe fat, you can see it from the back

Ah, ah, ah, ah

Go bad b*tch, go bad b*tch, go (Ah)

Go bad b*tch, go bad b*tch, go (What?)

Go bad b*tch, go bad b*tch, go (Ah)

Go bad b*tch, go bad b*tch, go (Go)

Friend came with the baby hairs (Hair)

Lame-*ss h*e can't compare (Can't)

Be talkin' about me, but they built like a pear

Keep that shit circle, don't fit in no square

Out-of-shape h*es can't sit right here (Nope)

Big b*oty b*tch, I need two chairs

That n*gga mine, b*tch, I don't share

Say what you want, b*tch, I don't care

My friend got forty inch hair (Hair)

B*tches love to stare (Yeah)

Touching her derrière (Yeah)

B*tch, you want this hair (Yeah)

My b*tch is bad (Bad)

Make all you h*es look sad (They mad)

Her *ss is fat (Fat)

My *ss is flat

Yeah, I say what I want, and I mean what I say (Yeah)

Just checked my account, it had more than a K (Work it)

Went out of state and came back in a day (Day)

I showed up late, but I won't be delayed (Nuh-uh)

I ain't do shit if I ain't gettin' paid

B*tch, I'm a snack, he want fries with this shake (Brrr)

He think he finna come lay up today (Woo)

He wanna freak and take me on a date (Woo, woo)

But he can't drown, it's a lake

Swishin' like water, they both gravitate

Stylin' on b*tches like Arrogant Tae

B*tch, I'm a Barbie, the one you can't take

I f*ck with the kid, but I do not play

Runnin' on b*tches like I'm a relay (Woo)

You cannot sis me, we do not relate (Yeah)

And that ain't my b*tch if we ain't gettin' cake (Hair)