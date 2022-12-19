Lirik Lagu You Got Something - Rochelle dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You Got Something - Rochelle

I know you ain't him

You don't stack millions

You ain't got fancy things

No pain on your skin

But you got something

That make my body sing

Late nights and morning boy

You got me thinking about us

You got me blushing, when we kiss and touch

And I'm feeling love for

You, You

You got a something making me weak

You got a something, I'm on my knees

You, You

You got a something revving me up

I'm feeling something deep in my body

You got magic hands

You got a temper

You got a temperament

You got fire

They don't understand

Might be a bad boy, that's why I want you bad

Late night and morning boy

You got me thinking about us

You got me blushing, when we kiss and touch

And I'm feeling love for

You, You

You got a something making me weak

You got a something, I'm on my knees

You, You

You got a something revving me up

I'm feeling something deep in my body

You got, You got, got

You got, You got, got

Something, Something

Deep in my body, deep in my body, deep in my body

You, You

You got that something making me weak

You got that something, you got that something

You, You

You got that something revving me up

I'm feeling something deep in my body