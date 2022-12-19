Lirik Lagu You Got Something - Rochelle dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 19 Desember 2022, 03:05 WIB
Lirik lagu You Got Something - Rochelle.
Lirik lagu You Got Something - Rochelle. /Spotify/Rochelle

Lirik Lagu You Got Something - Rochelle

I know you ain't him
You don't stack millions
You ain't got fancy things
No pain on your skin
But you got something
That make my body sing

Late nights and morning boy
You got me thinking about us
You got me blushing, when we kiss and touch
And I'm feeling love for

You, You
You got a something making me weak
You got a something, I'm on my knees
You, You
You got a something revving me up
I'm feeling something deep in my body

You got magic hands
You got a temper
You got a temperament
You got fire
They don't understand
Might be a bad boy, that's why I want you bad

Late night and morning boy
You got me thinking about us
You got me blushing, when we kiss and touch
And I'm feeling love for

You, You
You got a something making me weak
You got a something, I'm on my knees
You, You
You got a something revving me up
I'm feeling something deep in my body

You got, You got, got
You got, You got, got
Something, Something
Deep in my body, deep in my body, deep in my body

You, You
You got that something making me weak
You got that something, you got that something
You, You
You got that something revving me up
I'm feeling something deep in my body

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Sumber: Spotify

