Lirik Lagu I Want It All - Karmin dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Want It All - Karmin
The way that you're moving
You know what you're doing
I want you to prove that I'm right about you
Go ahead, admit it
Ooh, sing it
Oh, I got the feeling down deep inside
Got the feeling I can't deny
Got the feeling that makes me high
Only thing is baby, I want it all
I want it all
All I need is one more night with you
It's amazing what just one more night can do
I want it all
I want it all
All I need is one more night with you
It's amazing what just one more night can do
I want it all
I want it all
You get me excited
But I keep it private
My world is divided without you
It won't be the same, can't take it
Ooh, sing it
Oh, I got the feeling down deep inside
Got the feeling I can't deny
Got the feeling that makes me high
Only thing is baby, I want it all
I want it all
All I need is one more night with you
It's amazing what just one more night can do
I want it all
I want it all
All I need is one more night with you
It's amazing what just one more night can do
I want it all
I want it all
