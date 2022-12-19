Lirik Lagu I Want It All - Karmin dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Want It All - Karmin

The way that you're moving

You know what you're doing

I want you to prove that I'm right about you

Go ahead, admit it

Ooh, sing it

Oh, I got the feeling down deep inside

Got the feeling I can't deny

Got the feeling that makes me high

Only thing is baby, I want it all

I want it all

All I need is one more night with you

It's amazing what just one more night can do

I want it all

I want it all

All I need is one more night with you

It's amazing what just one more night can do

I want it all

I want it all

You get me excited

But I keep it private

My world is divided without you

It won't be the same, can't take it

Ooh, sing it

Oh, I got the feeling down deep inside

Got the feeling I can't deny

Got the feeling that makes me high

Only thing is baby, I want it all

I want it all

All I need is one more night with you

It's amazing what just one more night can do

I want it all

I want it all

All I need is one more night with you

It's amazing what just one more night can do

I want it all

I want it all