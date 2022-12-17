Lirik Lagu Power - Kansas dan Fakta di Baliknya

Power - Kansas

Sometimes a smile can deceive the one who has made you promise

Suddenly you can't believe, the truth only leaves you cold

Sometimes the answers you fear are there on the face in the mirror

Something the world needs to hear but no one is even listening

Power It takes Power Power It takes Power

To back up the things you say

Power It takes Power Power It takes Power

To cut through the chains Breakaway

Fortune can wear a disguise Pride is a grand illusion

And when it's your name up in lights fate proves this one conclusion

Sometimes the answers you fear are there on the face in the mirror

Something the world needs to hear the truth only leaves you cold

Power It takes Power Power It takes Power

To back up the things you say

Power It takes Power Power It takes Power

To cut through the chains Breakaway

Power It takes Power Power It takes Power

To fight back and not be afraid

Power It takes Power Power It takes Power

To cut through the chains Breakaway

All that you see someday will be

Lost in the shadows of time

Mountains must fall someday this all

Will be darkness where light used to shine

Credit

Artis: Kansas

Album: Power

Penulis lagu: Steve Walsh dan Steven J. Morse

Rilis: 28 November 1986

Genre: Classic Rock, Adult Contemporary

