Lirik Lagu Ruby - Kaiser Chiefs dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ruby - Kaiser Chiefs

Da-da-da, da-da-da

Da-da-da, da-da-da

Let it never be said that romance is dead

'Cause there's so little else occupying my head

There is nothing I need, 'cept the function to breathe

But I'm not really fussed, doesn't matter to me

Ruby, Ruby, Ruby, Ruby (ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah)

Do ya, do ya, do ya, do ya (ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah)

Know what your doing, doing to me? (Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah)

Ruby, Ruby, Ruby, Ruby (ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah)

Due to lack of interest

Tomorrow is canceled

Let the clocks be reset and the pendulums held

'Cause there's nothing at all, 'cept the space in between

Finding out what you're called, and repeating your name

Ruby, Ruby, Ruby, Ruby (ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah)

Do ya, do ya, do ya, do ya (ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah)

Know what your doing, doing to me? (Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah)

Ruby, Ruby, Ruby, Ruby (ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah)

Could it be, could it be that you're joking with me

And you don't really see you with me?

Could it be, could it be that you're joking with me

And you don't really see you with me?

Ruby, Ruby, Ruby, Ruby (ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah)

Do ya, do ya, do ya, do ya (ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah)

Know what your doing, doing to me? (Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah)

Ruby, Ruby, Ruby, Ruby (ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah)

Do ya, do ya, do ya, do ya (ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah)

Know what your doing, doing to me? (Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah)

