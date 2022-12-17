Lirik Lagu Ruby - Kaiser Chiefs dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 17 Desember 2022, 23:58 WIB
Grup band Kaiser Chiefs.
Grup band Kaiser Chiefs.

Ruby - Kaiser Chiefs

Da-da-da, da-da-da
Da-da-da, da-da-da

Let it never be said that romance is dead
'Cause there's so little else occupying my head
There is nothing I need, 'cept the function to breathe
But I'm not really fussed, doesn't matter to me

Ruby, Ruby, Ruby, Ruby (ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah)
Do ya, do ya, do ya, do ya (ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah)
Know what your doing, doing to me? (Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah)
Ruby, Ruby, Ruby, Ruby (ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah)

Due to lack of interest
Tomorrow is canceled
Let the clocks be reset and the pendulums held
'Cause there's nothing at all, 'cept the space in between
Finding out what you're called, and repeating your name

Ruby, Ruby, Ruby, Ruby (ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah)
Do ya, do ya, do ya, do ya (ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah)
Know what your doing, doing to me? (Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah)
Ruby, Ruby, Ruby, Ruby (ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah)

Could it be, could it be that you're joking with me
And you don't really see you with me?
Could it be, could it be that you're joking with me
And you don't really see you with me?

Ruby, Ruby, Ruby, Ruby (ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah)
Do ya, do ya, do ya, do ya (ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah)
Know what your doing, doing to me? (Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah)
Ruby, Ruby, Ruby, Ruby (ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah)
Do ya, do ya, do ya, do ya (ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah)
Know what your doing, doing to me? (Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah)

Credit

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

