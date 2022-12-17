Lirik Lagu Expectations - Lauren Jauregui dan Fakta di Baliknya

Expectations - Lauren Jauregui
Up in bed, all alone
Wondering where you've been
Ten past three
I know the club closed at 2 AM
I've already been through about seven scenarios
'Bout what it was that changed your mind
Knowing very well that you told me you'd come home
And it happens every time
Wish I had no expectations
I wish that I could get it through your head
With no confrontation
I really wish we could talk about it instead
All these tears that I cry while I'm turned to the side
And you're in the same fucking bed
Wish I had no expectations
But I expect, you expect, we expect
No, I don't mean to pry
I don't need no play by play (nah)
All I need from your side is for you to communicate
Respect for my time, respect for my space, respect for my energy
'Cause I've been waiting here all night for you to warm me up
And you haven't once thought of me
Wish I had no expectations
I really wish that I could get it through your head
With no confrontation
I really wish we could talk about it instead
All these tears that I cry while I'm turned to the side
And you're in the same fucking bed
Wish I had no expectations
But I expect, you expect, we expect
Oh, I wish I had no expectations
I wish I could get through your head
With no confrontation (confrontations)
I really wish we could talk about it instead (instead)
All these tears that I cry while I'm turned to the side
And you're in the same fucking bed
Wish I had no expectations (no)
Credit
Dirilis: 2018
Artis: Lauren Jauregui
Album: Expectations
Penghargaan: Teen Choice Award untuk Choice Single, Female Artist
Genre: R&B kontemporer, R&B/Soul, Pop
Penulis lagu: Lauren Jauregui / Thomas Edward Percy Hull
Fakta di Baliknya
Expectations adalah single solo debut oleh penyanyi dan penulis lagu Amerika Lauren Jauregui , dirilis pada 24 Oktober 2018.
Lagu ini merulakan lagu R&B berbasis gitar yang ditulis oleh Jauregui dan diproduksi oleh Kid Harpoon mengisahkan tentang hubungan yang tidak responsif dan asumsi yang dimiliki orang-orang yang mencoba untuk mengubah hubungan mereka.
Jauregui pertama kali membawakan lagu tersebut pada Juni 2018, sebagai pembuka untuk Hopeless Fountain Kingdom Tour Halsey di Amerika Latin.
Lagu ini berhasil mendapatkan respons positif dari para pendengar yang memuji produksi Harpoon dan kemampuan bermusik Jauregui. Video musik hitam-putih lagu itu secara kreatif diarahkan dan diedit bersama oleh Jauregui, menggambarkan dua sisi yang berlawanan dari sang artis. (Aura Nur Aprilliani)***
Artikel Pilihan