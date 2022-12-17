Lirik Lagu Colors - Lauren Jauregui dan Fakta di Baliknya

Colors - Lauren Jauregui
Can't be without you
Don't wanna be with you
And although I have tried to
My heart has a way of rejecting what's good for it
I'm sorry
I know it's tiring
Said all the convincing
I can be someone I feel I'm not
Who taught me that?
I wasn't good enough?
Why did I let you believe it?
What haven't I caught your bluff?
When everyone's gone, you can fall apart
You will see it's always been
You and I (you and I, you and I)
Oh, you and I (you and I, you and I)
Stay (stay)
Like the colors on the walls
Paint
But you can't erase them all
I'm starting to see it now
It's so clear to me now (found out)
I'm actually not addicted to the drugs
I'm addicted to feeling fucking numb
This world I'm living in there's just too much to be done
To dismantle the mental that has us moving like
We weren't made with love
Creator's watching, I know that much
Sat me down and told me to
"Stop watching, start doing
If you don't listen to the messages
I promise they'll just keep coming"
Ignoring Spirit really never helped me amount to nothing so
Grow
Credit
Album: PRELUDE
Artis: Lauren Jauregui
Dirilis: 2021
Penulis lagu: Lauren Jauregui
Fakta di Baliknya
Colors merupakan salah satu lagu milik Lauren Jaurgeui jebolan Fifth Harmony yang dimuat dalam mini album Prelude.
Lauren Jauregui menulis lagu ini dibantu oleh temannya, Johnny Rain. Rekaman Colors bahkan dilakukan di apartemen Johnny. Lauren juga mengungkapkan kalau Colors hanya sebagai pengantar dalam Prelude, bukan lagu utama dalam mini albumnya.
Lagu ini bercerita tentang akhir dari segalanya bertumpu pada diri sendiri yang bisa menghadapi semua kesedihan dalam hidup seperti kecemasan, depresi, dan ketidaklayakan.
Jauregui merepresentasikannya sebagai lukisan yang bisa menjadi teman ketika segala hal memutuskan untuk pergi. (Aura Nur Aprilliani)***
