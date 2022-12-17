Lirik Lagu Colors - Lauren Jauregui dan Fakta di Baliknya

Colors - Lauren Jauregui

Can't be without you

Don't wanna be with you

And although I have tried to

My heart has a way of rejecting what's good for it

I'm sorry

I know it's tiring

Said all the convincing

I can be someone I feel I'm not

Who taught me that?

I wasn't good enough?

Why did I let you believe it?

What haven't I caught your bluff?

When everyone's gone, you can fall apart

You will see it's always been

You and I (you and I, you and I)

Oh, you and I (you and I, you and I)

Stay (stay)

Like the colors on the walls

Paint

But you can't erase them all

I'm starting to see it now

It's so clear to me now (found out)

I'm actually not addicted to the drugs

I'm addicted to feeling fucking numb

This world I'm living in there's just too much to be done

To dismantle the mental that has us moving like

We weren't made with love

Creator's watching, I know that much

Sat me down and told me to

"Stop watching, start doing

If you don't listen to the messages

I promise they'll just keep coming"

Ignoring Spirit really never helped me amount to nothing so

Grow

Credit

Album: PRELUDE

Artis: Lauren Jauregui

Dirilis: 2021

Penulis lagu: Lauren Jauregui

Fakta di Baliknya

Colors merupakan salah satu lagu milik Lauren Jaurgeui jebolan Fifth Harmony yang dimuat dalam mini album Prelude.

Lauren Jauregui menulis lagu ini dibantu oleh temannya, Johnny Rain. Rekaman Colors bahkan dilakukan di apartemen Johnny. Lauren juga mengungkapkan kalau Colors hanya sebagai pengantar dalam Prelude, bukan lagu utama dalam mini albumnya.

Lagu ini bercerita tentang akhir dari segalanya bertumpu pada diri sendiri yang bisa menghadapi semua kesedihan dalam hidup seperti kecemasan, depresi, dan ketidaklayakan.

Jauregui merepresentasikannya sebagai lukisan yang bisa menjadi teman ketika segala hal memutuskan untuk pergi. (Aura Nur Aprilliani)***