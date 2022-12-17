Lirik Lagu On Guard - Lauren Jauregui feat 6LACK dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 17 Desember 2022, 23:04 WIB
Lauren Jauregui.
Lauren Jauregui. /Instagram.com/@laurenjauregui

On Guard - Lauren Jauregui feat 6LACK

Feel it with the instinct
Cosmic intuition
I know the truth before it's given
I can read it in your feelings
Take some patience and persistence
Timing the precision
My trust is not easily given
You gotta wait on my permission
To open me up
Take a look under my heart
Run your hands over my scars
Maybe too much
So I gotta see who you are
Before you inspire the art
So calm down
There's no need to rush now
Won't let it go too far
On guard
Staying on guard
Gotta watch out for my heart
Never really know someone, one
So I'll keep a distance between
The thought of you and me
Never really know someone, one, one
Yeah (never really know someone, one)
Yeah
You tell me not to block my blessings
But I'm blessed on my own
I use my breakups to get in the zone
You don't wanna be a song
Don't be the reason I'm here all alone
I know not to make a person my home
My guard up like Floyd, up like North, uptight boy
I can't do it if it don't bring me the utmost joy like, ah, ah
So on guard
Staying on guard
Gotta watch out for my heart
Never really know someone
'Til you really know someone
You just wanna hold someone
You been missed
East Atlanta Love letter
Then I duck off quick
Fall in love with some deep end shit
Don't try to rush, you break my heart, baby
'Cause my defense's lit, yeah
On guard (on guard)
Staying on guard (yeah, guard)
Gotta watch from my heart
Never really know someone, one
So I'll keep (I'll keep) a distance between (a distance between)
The thought of you and me
Never really know someone, one, one (oh, one)
One
You never really know someone

Credit

Album: PRELUDE
Artis: Lauren Jauregui
Artis unggulan: 6lack
Dirilis: 2021
Penulis lagu: Lauren Michelle Jauregui Morgado / Ricardo Valdez Valentine

Fakta di Baliknya

On Guard merupakan salah satu lagu dari mini album Prelude, proyek studio debut solo Lauren Jauregui di luar Fifth Harmony.

Lagu ini dirilis oleh Attunement Records dan AWAL sebagai single ketiga pada 3 November 2021, dan ditulis secara eksklusif oleh Lauren dan 6lack, serta diproduseri oleh Jahaan Sweet dan Quasi Nelson.

Lagu ini terinspirasi kala Jauregui tengah merenungkan bagaimana dirinya menjalani hubungan selama ini.

Ia mengatakan bahwa, dirinya cenderung menaruh perasaan sesuatu sangat cepat.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Seberkas Sinar - Nike Ardilla dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Seberkas Sinar - Nike Ardilla dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Desember 2022, 00:05 WIB
7 Album Terbaik pada Tahun 2022, Salah Satunya Lagu Renaissance dari Beyonce

7 Album Terbaik pada Tahun 2022, Salah Satunya Lagu Renaissance dari Beyonce

17 Desember 2022, 15:05 WIB
Adhyra Yudhi dan Chico Andreas Menghasilkan Suara yang Unik, Memperkuat Karakter Yovie & Nuno

Adhyra Yudhi dan Chico Andreas Menghasilkan Suara yang Unik, Memperkuat Karakter Yovie & Nuno

17 Desember 2022, 09:55 WIB
Aruma Tidak Menyangka Punya Penggemar di Luar Negeri, Lagu Muak Masuk Viral 50 Malaysia

Aruma Tidak Menyangka Punya Penggemar di Luar Negeri, Lagu Muak Masuk Viral 50 Malaysia

16 Desember 2022, 17:49 WIB
Geger Widi Umumkan Cabut dari Vierratale, Kevin Aprilio: Makasih Perhatiannya

Geger Widi Umumkan Cabut dari Vierratale, Kevin Aprilio: Makasih Perhatiannya

16 Desember 2022, 09:12 WIB
Cara Mudah Beli Tiket Konser Westlife di Bandung, Mulai Dibuka Besok

Cara Mudah Beli Tiket Konser Westlife di Bandung, Mulai Dibuka Besok

15 Desember 2022, 19:42 WIB
Westlife akan Gelar Konser di Bandung, Berikut Harga Tiketnya

Westlife akan Gelar Konser di Bandung, Berikut Harga Tiketnya

15 Desember 2022, 18:50 WIB
Aruma Terkejut Lagu Muak Bisa Diterima Penggemar di Bandung: Ingin Rasanya Memeluk Semua Penonton

Aruma Terkejut Lagu Muak Bisa Diterima Penggemar di Bandung: Ingin Rasanya Memeluk Semua Penonton

14 Desember 2022, 08:33 WIB
Lirik Lagu Renung - Payung Teduh dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Renung - Payung Teduh dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Desember 2022, 23:45 WIB
Sapa para Penggemar, Kaleb J Siap Berkolaborasi dengan Penyanyi asal Negeri Jiran Sezairi

Sapa para Penggemar, Kaleb J Siap Berkolaborasi dengan Penyanyi asal Negeri Jiran Sezairi

13 Desember 2022, 19:14 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Prediksi Skor Kroasia vs Maroko di Piala Dunia 2022: Berita Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
2

POPULER HARI INI: Penyebab Daily Check In Telkomsel Hilang hingga Fenomena Solstis
3

5 Tempat Nobar Final Piala Dunia di Bandung, Nonton Sambil Nongkrong Bareng Sahabat
4

Prediksi Skor Kroasia vs Maroko di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
5

Ramalan Juara Piala Dunia 2022 Versi Hard Gumay: Ada Warna Merah dan Biru
6

Prediksi Skor Argentina vs Prancis di Final Piala Dunia 2022: Berita Tim, Head to Head, hingga Susunan Pemain
7

5 Rekomendasi Tempat Wisata Hit di Bandung, Cocok Dikunjungi Bersama Keluarga saat Akhir Pekan
8

Westlife akan Gelar Konser di Bandung, Berikut Harga Tiketnya
9

Spoiler Kupu Kupu Malam Episode 5A dan 5B, Lengkap dengan Link Nonton
10

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer 16 Desember 2022: Ada Hambatan di Tempat Kerja, Asmara Kurang Harmonis

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Kilas Klaten

Latihan Soal UAS UT Hak Asasi Manusia PKNI4317 Semester 3 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban, Simak Biar Auto Lulus

Latihan Soal UAS UT Hak Asasi Manusia PKNI4317 Semester 3 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban, Simak Biar Auto Lulus

18 Desember 2022, 00:21 WIB

Media Magelang

LINK LIVE STREAMING Arsenal vs Juventus Persahabatan Juventus TV, Arsenal TV Hari Ini Minggu 18 Desember 2022

LINK LIVE STREAMING Arsenal vs Juventus Persahabatan Juventus TV, Arsenal TV Hari Ini Minggu 18 Desember 2022

18 Desember 2022, 00:18 WIB

Media Pakuan

Hasil Pertandingan Final FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 untuk Perebutan Juara Ketiga :Kroasia Berhasil Jadi Juara

Hasil Pertandingan Final FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 untuk Perebutan Juara Ketiga :Kroasia Berhasil Jadi Juara

18 Desember 2022, 00:18 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Latihan Soal UAS UT Konsep Dasar IPS PDGK4102 Semester 3 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban, Simak Biar Auto Lulus

Latihan Soal UAS UT Konsep Dasar IPS PDGK4102 Semester 3 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban, Simak Biar Auto Lulus

18 Desember 2022, 00:16 WIB

Kabar Wonosobo

LIVE SCORE KROASIA VS MAROKO: Perebutan Juara Tiga di Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar, Inilah Juaranya

LIVE SCORE KROASIA VS MAROKO: Perebutan Juara Tiga di Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar, Inilah Juaranya

18 Desember 2022, 00:10 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Latihan Soal UAS UT Profesi Keguruan MKDK4005 Semester 3 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban, Simak Biar Auto Lulus

Latihan Soal UAS UT Profesi Keguruan MKDK4005 Semester 3 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban, Simak Biar Auto Lulus

18 Desember 2022, 00:10 WIB

Media Magelang

Jadwal FINAL Piala Dunia 2022 Juara 1 Argentina vs Prancis Jam Berapa, Kapan Hari Ini Minggu 18 Desember 2022

Jadwal FINAL Piala Dunia 2022 Juara 1 Argentina vs Prancis Jam Berapa, Kapan Hari Ini Minggu 18 Desember 2022

18 Desember 2022, 00:09 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Usung Tagline Beraksi, BPC Hipmi Padang Raih Penghargaan Ini

Usung Tagline Beraksi, BPC Hipmi Padang Raih Penghargaan Ini

18 Desember 2022, 00:09 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Renungan Malam Kristiani: Ada Berkat Dibalik Jerih Payah

Renungan Malam Kristiani: Ada Berkat Dibalik Jerih Payah

18 Desember 2022, 00:05 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Latihan Soal UAS UT Bahasa dan Sastra Indonesia di SD PDGK4109 Semester 3 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban

Latihan Soal UAS UT Bahasa dan Sastra Indonesia di SD PDGK4109 Semester 3 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban

18 Desember 2022, 00:04 WIB

Media Pakuan

Tumbangkan Maroko, Kroasia Berhasil Jadi Juara Ketiga pada Ajang FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Tumbangkan Maroko, Kroasia Berhasil Jadi Juara Ketiga pada Ajang FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

18 Desember 2022, 00:03 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Menang Daesang yang ke-7 dari SBS Entertainment Awards, Yoo Jae Seok Merasa Tidak Enak pada Ji Suk Jin

Menang Daesang yang ke-7 dari SBS Entertainment Awards, Yoo Jae Seok Merasa Tidak Enak pada Ji Suk Jin

18 Desember 2022, 00:03 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 6 Juli 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 6 Juli 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

18 Desember 2022, 00:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Lebih Murah Dari Beat! Motor Honda Livo 110 Cukup Baru, Yuk Intip Spesifikasinya

Lebih Murah Dari Beat! Motor Honda Livo 110 Cukup Baru, Yuk Intip Spesifikasinya

18 Desember 2022, 00:00 WIB

Isu Bogor

Hasil Akhir Piala Dunia 2022 Juara 3: Kroasia vs Maroko 2-1

Hasil Akhir Piala Dunia 2022 Juara 3: Kroasia vs Maroko 2-1

17 Desember 2022, 23:58 WIB

Media Magelang

Full Time Hasil Akhir Skor Kroasia vs Maroko, Kroasia Menang Lawan Maroko Juara Ketiga Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar

Full Time Hasil Akhir Skor Kroasia vs Maroko, Kroasia Menang Lawan Maroko Juara Ketiga Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar

17 Desember 2022, 23:57 WIB

Indotrends

3 Cara Tampil Penuh Pesona Secara Islami Tanpa Harus Memiliki Wajah Ganteng atau Tampan Beserta Dalilnya

3 Cara Tampil Penuh Pesona Secara Islami Tanpa Harus Memiliki Wajah Ganteng atau Tampan Beserta Dalilnya

17 Desember 2022, 23:55 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Latihan Soal UAS UT PAI MKDU4221 Semester 1 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban, Simak Biar Auto Lulus

Latihan Soal UAS UT PAI MKDU4221 Semester 1 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban, Simak Biar Auto Lulus

17 Desember 2022, 23:51 WIB

Salatiga Terkini

Video Viral terbaru, Bella Korompot Asik Joget Hanya Dengan Pakai Pakaian ini, Link Downloadnya diburu Netizen

Video Viral terbaru, Bella Korompot Asik Joget Hanya Dengan Pakai Pakaian ini, Link Downloadnya diburu Netizen

17 Desember 2022, 23:49 WIB

Media Magelang

FULL TIME HASIL AKHIR SKOR LIVE SCORE Kroasia vs Maroko Piala Dunia 2022 Tadi Malam 17 Des, Kroasia Menang

FULL TIME HASIL AKHIR SKOR LIVE SCORE Kroasia vs Maroko Piala Dunia 2022 Tadi Malam 17 Des, Kroasia Menang

17 Desember 2022, 23:44 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Latihan Soal UAS UT Pendidikan Seni di SD PDGK4207 Semester 2 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban, Simak Biar Lulus

Latihan Soal UAS UT Pendidikan Seni di SD PDGK4207 Semester 2 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban, Simak Biar Lulus

17 Desember 2022, 23:42 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Gendong Mesin 250 CC Tapi Mirip Honda ADV 150! Inilah Skutik Adventure Terbaru, Lawan Tangguh Yamaha XMax

Gendong Mesin 250 CC Tapi Mirip Honda ADV 150! Inilah Skutik Adventure Terbaru, Lawan Tangguh Yamaha XMax

17 Desember 2022, 23:41 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Hari Kedua, Polresta Bandung Laksanakan Trauma Healing di Desa Sawahgede Cianjur Jawa Barat

Hari Kedua, Polresta Bandung Laksanakan Trauma Healing di Desa Sawahgede Cianjur Jawa Barat

17 Desember 2022, 23:41 WIB

Kabar Mesuji

Link Download Lagu Mp3 Menggunakan Situs Ini Lebih Mudah Tanpa Aplikasi Tambahan

Link Download Lagu Mp3 Menggunakan Situs Ini Lebih Mudah Tanpa Aplikasi Tambahan

17 Desember 2022, 23:40 WIB

Karawang Post

Inovasi Transisi Energi Terbarukan, Pupuk Kujang Raih Sertifikasi Industri Hijau

Inovasi Transisi Energi Terbarukan, Pupuk Kujang Raih Sertifikasi Industri Hijau

17 Desember 2022, 23:40 WIB
x