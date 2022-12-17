Lirik Lagu Little Talks - Of Monsters and Men dan Fakta di Baliknya

Little Talks - Of Monsters and Men
Hey!
Hey!
Hey!
I don't like walking around this old and empty house
So hold my hand, I'll walk with you my dear
The stairs creak as you sleep; it's keeping me awake
It's the house telling you to close your eyes
And some days I can't even dress myself
It's killing me to see you this way
'Cause though the truth may vary, this
Ship will carry our
Bodies safe to shore
Hey!
Hey!
Hey!
There's an old voice in my head that's holding me back
Well, tell her that I miss our little talks
Soon it will be over and buried with our past
We used to play outside when we were young, and full of life and full of love
Some days, I don't know if I am wrong or right
Your mind is playing tricks on you, my dear
'Cause though the truth may vary, this
Ship will carry our
Bodies safe to shore
(Hey!) Don't listen to a word I say
(Hey!) The screams all sound the same
(Hey!) Though the truth may vary, this
Ship will carry our
Bodies safe to shore
Hey!
Hey!
