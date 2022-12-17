Lirik Lagu Little Talks - Of Monsters and Men dan Fakta di Baliknya

Little Talks - Of Monsters and Men

Hey!

Hey!

Hey!

I don't like walking around this old and empty house

So hold my hand, I'll walk with you my dear

The stairs creak as you sleep; it's keeping me awake

It's the house telling you to close your eyes

And some days I can't even dress myself

It's killing me to see you this way

'Cause though the truth may vary, this

Ship will carry our

Bodies safe to shore

Hey!

Hey!

Hey!

There's an old voice in my head that's holding me back

Well, tell her that I miss our little talks

Soon it will be over and buried with our past

We used to play outside when we were young, and full of life and full of love

Some days, I don't know if I am wrong or right

Your mind is playing tricks on you, my dear

'Cause though the truth may vary, this

Ship will carry our

Bodies safe to shore

(Hey!) Don't listen to a word I say

(Hey!) The screams all sound the same

(Hey!) Though the truth may vary, this

Ship will carry our

Bodies safe to shore

Hey!

Hey!