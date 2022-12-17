Lirik Lagu Love Love Love - Of Monsters and Men dan Fakta di Baliknya

Love Love Love - Of Monsters and Men

Well, maybe I'm a crook

For stealing your heart away

Yeah, maybe I'm a crook

For not caring for it

Yeah, maybe I'm a

Bad, bad, bad

Bad person

Well, baby, I know

And these fingertips

Will never run through your skin

And those bright blue eyes

Can only meet mine

Across a room

Filled with people that are

Less important than you

All 'cause you love, love, love

When you know I can't love

You love, love, love

When you know I can't love

You love, love, love

When you know I can't love you

So I think it's best

We both forget

Before we dwell on it

The way you held me so tight

All through the night, till

It was near

Morning

'Cause you love, love, love

When you know I can't love

You love, love, love

When you know I can't love

You love, love, love

When you know I can't love

You

All 'cause you love, love, love

When you know I can't love

You love, love, love

When you know I can't love