Lirik Lagu Love Love Love - Of Monsters and Men dan Fakta di Baliknya

Love Love Love - Of Monsters and Men
Well, maybe I'm a crook
For stealing your heart away
Yeah, maybe I'm a crook
For not caring for it
Yeah, maybe I'm a
Bad, bad, bad
Bad person
Well, baby, I know
And these fingertips
Will never run through your skin
And those bright blue eyes
Can only meet mine
Across a room
Filled with people that are
Less important than you
All 'cause you love, love, love
When you know I can't love
You love, love, love
When you know I can't love
You love, love, love
When you know I can't love you
So I think it's best
We both forget
Before we dwell on it
The way you held me so tight
All through the night, till
It was near
Morning
'Cause you love, love, love
When you know I can't love
You love, love, love
When you know I can't love
You love, love, love
When you know I can't love
You
All 'cause you love, love, love
When you know I can't love
You love, love, love
When you know I can't love
Artikel Pilihan