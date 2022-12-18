Lirik Lagu Crystals - Of Monsters and Men dan Fakta di Baliknya

Crystals - Of Monsters and Men
Lost in skies of powdered gold
Caught in clouds of silver ropes
Showered by the empty hopes
As I tumble down, falling fast to the ground
I know I'll wither so peel away the bark
'Cause nothing grows when it is dark
In spite of all my fears, I can see it all so clear
I see it all so clear
Whoa-oh-oh-oh, cover your crystal eyes
And feel the tones that tremble down your spine
Whoa-oh-oh-oh, cover your crystal eyes
And let your colours bleed and blend with mine
Making waves in pitch black sand
Feel the salt dance on my hands
Raw and charcoal coloured thighs
Feel so cold and my skin feels so paper-thin
I know I'll wither so peel away the bark
'Cause nothing grows when it is dark
In spite of all my fears, I can see it all so clear
I see it all so clear
Whoa-oh-oh-oh, cover your crystal eyes
And feel the tones that tremble down your spine
Whoa-oh-oh-oh, cover your crystal eyes
And let your colours bleed and blend with mine
But I'm okay in see-through skin
I forgive what is within
Because I'm in this house, I'm in this home
All my time
Whoa-oh-oh-oh, cover your crystal eyes
And feel the tones that tremble down your spine
Whoa-oh-oh-oh, cover your crystal eyes
And let your colours bleed and blend with mine
Artikel Pilihan