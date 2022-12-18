Lirik Lagu Crystals - Of Monsters and Men dan Fakta di Baliknya

Crystals - Of Monsters and Men

Lost in skies of powdered gold

Caught in clouds of silver ropes

Showered by the empty hopes

As I tumble down, falling fast to the ground

I know I'll wither so peel away the bark

'Cause nothing grows when it is dark

In spite of all my fears, I can see it all so clear

I see it all so clear

Whoa-oh-oh-oh, cover your crystal eyes

And feel the tones that tremble down your spine

Whoa-oh-oh-oh, cover your crystal eyes

And let your colours bleed and blend with mine

Making waves in pitch black sand

Feel the salt dance on my hands

Raw and charcoal coloured thighs

Feel so cold and my skin feels so paper-thin

I know I'll wither so peel away the bark

'Cause nothing grows when it is dark

In spite of all my fears, I can see it all so clear

I see it all so clear

Whoa-oh-oh-oh, cover your crystal eyes

And feel the tones that tremble down your spine

Whoa-oh-oh-oh, cover your crystal eyes

And let your colours bleed and blend with mine

But I'm okay in see-through skin

I forgive what is within

Because I'm in this house, I'm in this home

All my time

Whoa-oh-oh-oh, cover your crystal eyes

And feel the tones that tremble down your spine

Whoa-oh-oh-oh, cover your crystal eyes

And let your colours bleed and blend with mine