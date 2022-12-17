Lirik Lagu Mountain Sound - Of Monsters and Men dan Fakta di Baliknya

Mountain Sound - Of Monsters and Men

I heard them calling in the distance

So I packed my things and ran

Far away from all the trouble

I have caused with my two hands

Alone we traveled armed with nothing but a shadow

We fled far away

Hold your horses now

(We sleep until the sun goes down)

Through the woods, we ran

(Deep into the mountain sound)

Hold your horses now

(We sleep until the sun goes down)

Through the woods, we ran

Some had scars and some had scratches

It made me wonder about their past

And as I looked around, I began to notice

That we were nothing like the rest

Hold your horses now

(We sleep until the sun goes down)

Through the woods, we ran

(Deep into the mountain sound)

Hold your horses now

(We sleep until the sun goes down)

Through the woods, we ran

Whoa oh, oh, oh-oh

(We sleep until the sun goes down)

Whoa oh, whoa oh

(We sleep until the sun goes down)

Whoa oh, whoa oh

(We sleep until the sun goes down)!

Hold your horses now

(We sleep until the sun goes down)

Through the woods, we ran

(Deep into the mountain sound)

Hold your horses now

(We sleep until the sun goes down)

Through the woods, we ran...

Hold your horses now

(We sleep until the sun goes down)

Through the woods, we ran

(Deep into the mountain sound)

Hold your horses now

(We sleep until the sun goes down)

Through the woods, we ran...