Lirik Lagu Mountain Sound - Of Monsters and Men dan Fakta di Baliknya

Mountain Sound - Of Monsters and Men
I heard them calling in the distance
So I packed my things and ran
Far away from all the trouble
I have caused with my two hands
Alone we traveled armed with nothing but a shadow
We fled far away
Hold your horses now
(We sleep until the sun goes down)
Through the woods, we ran
(Deep into the mountain sound)
Hold your horses now
(We sleep until the sun goes down)
Through the woods, we ran
Some had scars and some had scratches
It made me wonder about their past
And as I looked around, I began to notice
That we were nothing like the rest
Hold your horses now
(We sleep until the sun goes down)
Through the woods, we ran
(Deep into the mountain sound)
Hold your horses now
(We sleep until the sun goes down)
Through the woods, we ran
Whoa oh, oh, oh-oh
(We sleep until the sun goes down)
Whoa oh, whoa oh
(We sleep until the sun goes down)
Whoa oh, whoa oh
(We sleep until the sun goes down)!
Hold your horses now
(We sleep until the sun goes down)
Through the woods, we ran
(Deep into the mountain sound)
Hold your horses now
(We sleep until the sun goes down)
Through the woods, we ran...
Hold your horses now
(We sleep until the sun goes down)
Through the woods, we ran
(Deep into the mountain sound)
Hold your horses now
(We sleep until the sun goes down)
Through the woods, we ran...
