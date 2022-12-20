Lirik Lagu Shorcut to Heaven – Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 20 Desember 2022, 03:40 WIB
Lullaboy.
Lullaboy. /instagram.com/lullaboyxo

Shorcut to HeavenLullaboy

Been a long day, been a long year, running in circles
Jumping the hurdles 'til you walked in my life

Everything changed and I swear I couldn't have planned it
You were the answer I never thought I would find (mm-mm)

They say love can come so soon (so soon, yeah)
You're my living proof

Oh my God, what a blessing
Out of 10, you're 11
I waited so long, I'll never move on
Your love is a shortcut to heaven

Never the same since I knew ya
One touch and I say hallelujah
I waited so long, I'll never move on
Your love is a shortcut to heaven

Your love is a shortcut to heaven

I think I struck gold and I found home all at the same time
My high and my baseline
You're my holiest ground (mm-mm, yeah)

So good it hurts
You make it worth all of the waiting
Somebody patient, somebody kind

Editor: Tita Salsabila

