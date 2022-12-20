Lirik Lagu Shorcut to Heaven – Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Shorcut to Heaven – Lullaboy

Been a long day, been a long year, running in circles

Jumping the hurdles 'til you walked in my life

Everything changed and I swear I couldn't have planned it

You were the answer I never thought I would find (mm-mm)

They say love can come so soon (so soon, yeah)

You're my living proof

Oh my God, what a blessing

Out of 10, you're 11

I waited so long, I'll never move on

Your love is a shortcut to heaven

Never the same since I knew ya

One touch and I say hallelujah

I waited so long, I'll never move on

Your love is a shortcut to heaven

Your love is a shortcut to heaven

I think I struck gold and I found home all at the same time

My high and my baseline

You're my holiest ground (mm-mm, yeah)

So good it hurts

You make it worth all of the waiting

Somebody patient, somebody kind