Lirik Lagu Shorcut to Heaven – Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Been a long day, been a long year, running in circles
Jumping the hurdles 'til you walked in my life
Everything changed and I swear I couldn't have planned it
You were the answer I never thought I would find (mm-mm)
They say love can come so soon (so soon, yeah)
You're my living proof
Oh my God, what a blessing
Out of 10, you're 11
I waited so long, I'll never move on
Your love is a shortcut to heaven
Never the same since I knew ya
One touch and I say hallelujah
I waited so long, I'll never move on
Your love is a shortcut to heaven
Your love is a shortcut to heaven
I think I struck gold and I found home all at the same time
My high and my baseline
You're my holiest ground (mm-mm, yeah)
So good it hurts
You make it worth all of the waiting
Somebody patient, somebody kind
