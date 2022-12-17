Lirik Lagu Dirty Paws - Of Monsters and Men dan Fakta di Baliknya

Dirty Paws - Of Monsters and Men
Jumping up and down the floor
My head, is an animal
And once there was an animal
It had a son that mowed the lawn
The son was an okay guy
They had a pet dragonfly
The dragonfly, it ran away
But it came back with a story to say
Her dirty paws and furry coat
She ran down the forest slopes
The forest of talking trees
They used to sing about the birds and the bees
The bees had declared a war
The sky wasn't big enough for them all
The birds, they got help from below
From dirty paws and the creatures of snow
La la la
La la la, la
La la la
La la la, la
So for a while, things were cold
They were scared down in their holes
The forest that once was green
Was colored black by those killing machines
But she and her furry friends
Took down the queen bee and her men
And that's how the story goes
The story of the beast with those four dirty paws
La la la
La la la, la
La la la
La la la, la
