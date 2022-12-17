Lirik Lagu Dirty Paws - Of Monsters and Men dan Fakta di Baliknya

Dirty Paws - Of Monsters and Men

Jumping up and down the floor

My head, is an animal

And once there was an animal

It had a son that mowed the lawn

The son was an okay guy

They had a pet dragonfly

The dragonfly, it ran away

But it came back with a story to say

Her dirty paws and furry coat

She ran down the forest slopes

The forest of talking trees

They used to sing about the birds and the bees

The bees had declared a war

The sky wasn't big enough for them all

The birds, they got help from below

From dirty paws and the creatures of snow

La la la

La la la, la

La la la

La la la, la

So for a while, things were cold

They were scared down in their holes

The forest that once was green

Was colored black by those killing machines

But she and her furry friends

Took down the queen bee and her men

And that's how the story goes

The story of the beast with those four dirty paws

La la la

La la la, la

La la la

La la la, la