Lirik Lagu The Seeker - The Who dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Seeker - The Who
I've looked under chairs
I've looked under tables
I've tried to find the key
To fifty million fables
They call me The Seeker
I've been searching low and high
I won't get to get what I'm after
Till the day I die
I asked Bobby Dylan
I asked The Beatles
I asked Timothy Leary
But he couldn't help me either
They call me The Seeker
I've been searching low and high
I won't get to get what I'm after
Till the day I die
People tend to hate me
'Cause I never smile
As I ransack their homes
They want to shake my hand
Focusing on nowhere
Investigating miles
I'm a seeker
I'm a really desperate man
I won't get to get what I'm after
Till the day I die
I learned how to raise my voice in anger
Yeah, but look at my face, ain't this a smile?
I'm happy when life's good
And when it's bad I cry
I've got values but I don't know how or why
I'm looking for me
You're looking for you
We're looking in at other
And we don't know what to do
They call me The Seeker
I've been searching low and high
I won't get to get what I'm after
Till the day I die
I won't get to get what I'm after
Till the day I die
Credit
Artis: The Who
Album: Meaty Beaty Big and Bouncy
Dirilis: 1971
Pencipta Lagu: Peter Townshend
Fakta di Baliknya
The Seeker merupakan lagu yang ditulis oleh Pete Townshend dan dibawakan oleh band rock Inggris The Who.
Ini pertama kali dirilis sebagai single non-album pada Maret 1970.
Lagu tersebut juga dimasukkan dalam album kompilasi pada 1971 Meaty Beaty Big and Bouncy dan kompilasi lainnya.
Dirilis di Inggris pada 21 Maret 1970 sebagai lagu 604036, The Seeker mencapai nomor 19 di tangga lagu.
Artikel Pilihan