Lirik Lagu The Seeker - The Who dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Seeker - The Who

I've looked under chairs

I've looked under tables

I've tried to find the key

To fifty million fables

They call me The Seeker

I've been searching low and high

I won't get to get what I'm after

Till the day I die

I asked Bobby Dylan

I asked The Beatles

I asked Timothy Leary

But he couldn't help me either

They call me The Seeker

I've been searching low and high

I won't get to get what I'm after

Till the day I die

People tend to hate me

'Cause I never smile

As I ransack their homes

They want to shake my hand

Focusing on nowhere

Investigating miles

I'm a seeker

I'm a really desperate man

I won't get to get what I'm after

Till the day I die

I learned how to raise my voice in anger

Yeah, but look at my face, ain't this a smile?

I'm happy when life's good

And when it's bad I cry

I've got values but I don't know how or why

I'm looking for me

You're looking for you

We're looking in at other

And we don't know what to do

They call me The Seeker

I've been searching low and high

I won't get to get what I'm after

Till the day I die

I won't get to get what I'm after

Till the day I die

Credit

Artis: The Who

Album: Meaty Beaty Big and Bouncy

Dirilis: 1971

Pencipta Lagu: Peter Townshend

Fakta di Baliknya

The Seeker merupakan lagu yang ditulis oleh Pete Townshend dan dibawakan oleh band rock Inggris The Who.

Ini pertama kali dirilis sebagai single non-album pada Maret 1970.

Lagu tersebut juga dimasukkan dalam album kompilasi pada 1971 Meaty Beaty Big and Bouncy dan kompilasi lainnya.

Dirilis di Inggris pada 21 Maret 1970 sebagai lagu 604036, The Seeker mencapai nomor 19 di tangga lagu.