Lirik Lagu Beautiful Life – Maliq D’Essentials dan Fakta di Baliknya

Beautiful Life – Maliq D’Essentials



If we believe in something, we just keep on trying

We will survive, we will survive

If we believe in something, we just keep on trying

We will survive, we will survive



This is what I name a beautiful life

When we visualize the dreams we have

No wrong or right when it comes from the heart

Be thankful to God for what we share



Let's go back to a night, it was a Wednesday

As I remember, it was 15th of May

I sang Badu and some Maxwell too

We played a repertoire that others don't do

Though we got no money and still doing it for free

For the sake of music and live instrument quality

Didn't think the crowd would love it or even understand it

But they actually sang and dance as long as we kicked it



This is what I name a beautiful life

When we visualize the dreams we have

No wrong or right when it comes from the heart

Be thankful to God for what we share



From bar to bar or a café

Every Friday or sometimes on weekdays

I sing like a bird at nine until two

Never get tired, for this is something true

It's been our intention to share our experience

For you and I to find our path to self-realization

Now I'm grateful for all the struggles

'Cause through it all we become strong fighters



This is what I name a beautiful life

When we visualize the dreams we have

No wrong or right when it comes from the heart

Be thankful to God for what we share



This is what I name a beautiful life

When we visualize the dreams we have

No wrong or right when it comes from the heart

Be thankful to God for what we share

It's a beautiful life, act from the heart when you play your part

It's a beautiful life when you survive and everything is alright

It's a beautiful life, act from the heart when you play your part

It's a beautiful life when you survive and everything is alright

It's a beautiful life, act from the heart when you play your part

It's a beautiful life when you survive and everything is alright

It's a beautiful life, act from the heart when you play your part

It's a beautiful life when you survive and everything is alright

A new beginning of a beautiful life, alright



It's a beautiful life when you survive and everything is alright

And it's alright



Credits

Album: The Beginning of A Beautiful Life

Artis: Maliq & D'Essentials

Dirilis: 2010

Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop, Indonesian Pop

Penulis lagu: Widi Puradiredja / Indah / Ifa

Fakta di Balik Lagu Beautiful Life – Maliq D’Essentials

Maliq D’Essentials merupakan grup music asal Jakarta yang berhasil menjadi salah satu grup music yang mempunyai ciri khas dalam lagu-lagunya hingga dikenal oleh banyak orang.

Maliq D'essentials dianggap sebagai sebuah grup band yang banyak mengubah warna music, karena ciri khas mereka yang kuat dalam penulisan lirik dan aransemen lagu.

Lagu-lagu cinta yang mereka bawakan tak kalah membuat para pendengarnya tergila-gila karena lirik yang mereka sajikan benar-benar indah nan puitis.

Pada 2010 Maliq D’Essentials merilis album yang bertajuk The Beginning of A Beautiful Life dengan komposisi Pop Urban dengan balutan Funk,Soul,Electro Funk,R&B,Elektronik (Downtempo dan Acid jazz).

Album ini berisi tujuh lagu dan masing-masing lagu dalam album ini mempunyai cerita masing-masing.

Lagu Beautiful Life merupakan lagu pembuka dalam album ini dan disajikan dengan lirik berbahasa Inggris.

Lagu ini seperti lagu-lagu Maliq sebelumnya yang bernuansa ceria yang dibalut dengan sentuhan jazz yang cukup berat. (Nadiya Sulistiyani)***