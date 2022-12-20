Lirik Lagu Beautiful Life – Maliq D’Essentials dan Fakta di Baliknya

Beautiful Life – Maliq D’Essentials
If we believe in something, we just keep on trying
We will survive, we will survive
If we believe in something, we just keep on trying
We will survive, we will survive
This is what I name a beautiful life
When we visualize the dreams we have
No wrong or right when it comes from the heart
Be thankful to God for what we share
Let's go back to a night, it was a Wednesday
As I remember, it was 15th of May
I sang Badu and some Maxwell too
We played a repertoire that others don't do
Though we got no money and still doing it for free
For the sake of music and live instrument quality
Didn't think the crowd would love it or even understand it
But they actually sang and dance as long as we kicked it
This is what I name a beautiful life
When we visualize the dreams we have
No wrong or right when it comes from the heart
Be thankful to God for what we share
From bar to bar or a café
Every Friday or sometimes on weekdays
I sing like a bird at nine until two
Never get tired, for this is something true
It's been our intention to share our experience
For you and I to find our path to self-realization
Now I'm grateful for all the struggles
'Cause through it all we become strong fighters
This is what I name a beautiful life
When we visualize the dreams we have
No wrong or right when it comes from the heart
Be thankful to God for what we share
This is what I name a beautiful life
When we visualize the dreams we have
No wrong or right when it comes from the heart
Be thankful to God for what we share
It's a beautiful life, act from the heart when you play your part
It's a beautiful life when you survive and everything is alright
It's a beautiful life, act from the heart when you play your part
It's a beautiful life when you survive and everything is alright
It's a beautiful life, act from the heart when you play your part
It's a beautiful life when you survive and everything is alright
It's a beautiful life, act from the heart when you play your part
It's a beautiful life when you survive and everything is alright
A new beginning of a beautiful life, alright
It's a beautiful life when you survive and everything is alright
And it's alright
Credits
Album: The Beginning of A Beautiful Life
Artis: Maliq & D'Essentials
Dirilis: 2010
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop, Indonesian Pop
Penulis lagu: Widi Puradiredja / Indah / Ifa
Fakta di Balik Lagu Beautiful Life – Maliq D’Essentials
Maliq D’Essentials merupakan grup music asal Jakarta yang berhasil menjadi salah satu grup music yang mempunyai ciri khas dalam lagu-lagunya hingga dikenal oleh banyak orang.
Maliq D'essentials dianggap sebagai sebuah grup band yang banyak mengubah warna music, karena ciri khas mereka yang kuat dalam penulisan lirik dan aransemen lagu.
Lagu-lagu cinta yang mereka bawakan tak kalah membuat para pendengarnya tergila-gila karena lirik yang mereka sajikan benar-benar indah nan puitis.
Pada 2010 Maliq D’Essentials merilis album yang bertajuk The Beginning of A Beautiful Life dengan komposisi Pop Urban dengan balutan Funk,Soul,Electro Funk,R&B,Elektronik (Downtempo dan Acid jazz).
Album ini berisi tujuh lagu dan masing-masing lagu dalam album ini mempunyai cerita masing-masing.
Lagu Beautiful Life merupakan lagu pembuka dalam album ini dan disajikan dengan lirik berbahasa Inggris.
Lagu ini seperti lagu-lagu Maliq sebelumnya yang bernuansa ceria yang dibalut dengan sentuhan jazz yang cukup berat. (Nadiya Sulistiyani)***
