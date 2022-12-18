Lirik Lagu Dont Check On Me - Chris Brown feat Justin Bieber, Ink dan Fakta di Baliknya

If I'm out at the bar havin' a night on the town
Life of the party, pourin' shots of the brown
And you see me from the street but I don't turn around
Would you say, "Hi"? Would you keep going?
If I told your family that you didn't mean nothing
If you posted about it and I didn't even comment
If the songs weren't true, but you still feel something
Would you still come looking for me?
Oh, don't go reaching out
'Cause you can't have everything
Your head and your heart won't feel the same
Even if it feels like it every time
Don't check on me
If we're not together, then it's probably for a reason
Every heartbreak has its season
It ain't always summer in June
Might run across your mind but don't worry 'bout me, no
My heart is back in one piece, it ain't skipped a beat, no
Feeling rested up, I ain't missing sleep, no oh
Don't take it personal if I can't reply now
I'm distant 'cause I don't wanna be reached now
Won't let the ghosts of our past weigh my future down
I'm liberated
Energy's like a circle, it comes back around
Reciprocated
Don't shed no more tears
Won't gain no empathy from me
In the upcoming years
Oh, I don't need your pity
Don't check on me
Oh, don't check on me
If we're not together, then it's probably for a reason
Every heartbreak has its season
And it looks like winter for you
Ain't call you back 'cause I let it go
I had to focus energy and just let it flow
And when we ride low, we're already gone
It wouldn't mean anymore to me now
I know it hurts you so bad just to see me happy
That I finally moved on, and you thought it wouldn't happen
At times I used to cry, wouldn't know when I was laughing
But I act like I didn't notice
Oh, don't go reaching out
'Cause you can't have everything
You can't kill a flame with gasoline
Even if it feels like it every time (No matter how hard you try)
Don't check on me
If we're not together, then it's probably for a reason
Every heartbreak has its season
It ain't always summer in June
Don't check on me
If we're not together, then it's probably for a reason
Every heartbreak has its season
It ain't always summer in June
