Lirik Lagu Dont Check On Me - Chris Brown feat Justin Bieber, Ink dan Fakta di Baliknya

If I'm out at the bar havin' a night on the town

Life of the party, pourin' shots of the brown

And you see me from the street but I don't turn around

Would you say, "Hi"? Would you keep going?

If I told your family that you didn't mean nothing

If you posted about it and I didn't even comment

If the songs weren't true, but you still feel something

Would you still come looking for me?

Oh, don't go reaching out

'Cause you can't have everything

Your head and your heart won't feel the same

Even if it feels like it every time

Don't check on me

If we're not together, then it's probably for a reason

Every heartbreak has its season

It ain't always summer in June

Might run across your mind but don't worry 'bout me, no

My heart is back in one piece, it ain't skipped a beat, no

Feeling rested up, I ain't missing sleep, no oh

Don't take it personal if I can't reply now

I'm distant 'cause I don't wanna be reached now

Won't let the ghosts of our past weigh my future down

I'm liberated

Energy's like a circle, it comes back around

Reciprocated

Don't shed no more tears

Won't gain no empathy from me

In the upcoming years

Oh, I don't need your pity

Don't check on me

Oh, don't check on me

If we're not together, then it's probably for a reason

Every heartbreak has its season

And it looks like winter for you

Ain't call you back 'cause I let it go

I had to focus energy and just let it flow

And when we ride low, we're already gone

It wouldn't mean anymore to me now

I know it hurts you so bad just to see me happy

That I finally moved on, and you thought it wouldn't happen

At times I used to cry, wouldn't know when I was laughing

But I act like I didn't notice

Oh, don't go reaching out

'Cause you can't have everything

You can't kill a flame with gasoline

Even if it feels like it every time (No matter how hard you try)

Don't check on me

If we're not together, then it's probably for a reason

Every heartbreak has its season

It ain't always summer in June

Don't check on me

If we're not together, then it's probably for a reason

Every heartbreak has its season

It ain't always summer in June