Lirik Lagu Writing On the Walls - Underoath dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 18 Desember 2022, 04:05 WIB
Underoath.
Underoath. /Tangkap layar Youtube.com/underoathmusic

Writing On the Walls - Underoath

Maybe we
Why don't we
Sit right here for half an hour
We'll speak of what a waste I am
And how we missed the beat again

I swear we need to find some comfort
In this run down place
To bridge the gap of this

Conscious state that we live in
And I'm short on time
How come you try
(To place us all)
And fit the shape of
(And I pray for)
What they tell you
(You to move on, move on!)
But mostly what they show you
(At this rate we can't give up)
I'm takin back all the things I've said
We're takin back all the things I've said

Keep me filled in and I swear I'll come
We walk alone
We walk alone
We walk alone
We walk alone
We walk alone
We walk alone

Back home
Alone back home
You're almost gone and I'm okay
(I still see your shadow)
To give you time to be afraid

(But never your face again
I remember your presence)
I hope to God you come down
I hope to God you feel this now
I hope to God you come down
I hope to God
I know there must be some way out of here
And all of them will be waiting there

Credits

Album : Define The Great Line
Artis : Underoath
Dirilis : 2006

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Bayu Nurullah

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Seberkas Sinar - Nike Ardilla dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Seberkas Sinar - Nike Ardilla dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Desember 2022, 00:05 WIB
7 Album Terbaik pada Tahun 2022, Salah Satunya Lagu Renaissance dari Beyonce

7 Album Terbaik pada Tahun 2022, Salah Satunya Lagu Renaissance dari Beyonce

17 Desember 2022, 15:05 WIB
Adhyra Yudhi dan Chico Andreas Menghasilkan Suara yang Unik, Memperkuat Karakter Yovie & Nuno

Adhyra Yudhi dan Chico Andreas Menghasilkan Suara yang Unik, Memperkuat Karakter Yovie & Nuno

17 Desember 2022, 09:55 WIB
Aruma Tidak Menyangka Punya Penggemar di Luar Negeri, Lagu Muak Masuk Viral 50 Malaysia

Aruma Tidak Menyangka Punya Penggemar di Luar Negeri, Lagu Muak Masuk Viral 50 Malaysia

16 Desember 2022, 17:49 WIB
Geger Widi Umumkan Cabut dari Vierratale, Kevin Aprilio: Makasih Perhatiannya

Geger Widi Umumkan Cabut dari Vierratale, Kevin Aprilio: Makasih Perhatiannya

16 Desember 2022, 09:12 WIB
Cara Mudah Beli Tiket Konser Westlife di Bandung, Mulai Dibuka Besok

Cara Mudah Beli Tiket Konser Westlife di Bandung, Mulai Dibuka Besok

15 Desember 2022, 19:42 WIB
Westlife akan Gelar Konser di Bandung, Berikut Harga Tiketnya

Westlife akan Gelar Konser di Bandung, Berikut Harga Tiketnya

15 Desember 2022, 18:50 WIB
Aruma Terkejut Lagu Muak Bisa Diterima Penggemar di Bandung: Ingin Rasanya Memeluk Semua Penonton

Aruma Terkejut Lagu Muak Bisa Diterima Penggemar di Bandung: Ingin Rasanya Memeluk Semua Penonton

14 Desember 2022, 08:33 WIB
Lirik Lagu Renung - Payung Teduh dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Renung - Payung Teduh dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Desember 2022, 23:45 WIB
Sapa para Penggemar, Kaleb J Siap Berkolaborasi dengan Penyanyi asal Negeri Jiran Sezairi

Sapa para Penggemar, Kaleb J Siap Berkolaborasi dengan Penyanyi asal Negeri Jiran Sezairi

13 Desember 2022, 19:14 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Link Live Streaming Kroasia vs Maroko, Nonton Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia 2022 Gratis
2

Prediksi Skor Argentina vs Prancis di Final Piala Dunia 2022: Berita Tim, Head to Head, hingga Susunan Pemain
3

Prediksi Skor Argentina vs Prancis Final Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
4

Prediksi Skor Kroasia vs Maroko di Piala Dunia 2022: Berita Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
5

Prediksi Kroasia vs Maroko, Kucing Ramalkan Pemenang Duel Perebutan Juara Ketiga Piala Dunia 2022
6

Ramalan Juara Piala Dunia 2022 versi Nostradamus Modern, Pernah Tepat Prediksi Argentina vs Prancis di Final
7

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Link Live Streaming Kroasia vs Maroko, Laga Perebutan Tempat Ketiga Piala Dunia 2022
8

5 Tempat Nobar Final Piala Dunia di Bandung, Nonton Sambil Nongkrong Bareng Sahabat
9

POPULER HARI INI: Penyebab Daily Check In Telkomsel Hilang hingga Fenomena Solstis
10

Ramalan Juara Piala Dunia 2022 Versi Hard Gumay: Ada Warna Merah dan Biru

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Minggu, 18 Desember 2022: Anda Siap Membawa Hubungan ke Level Berikutnya

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Minggu, 18 Desember 2022: Anda Siap Membawa Hubungan ke Level Berikutnya

18 Desember 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Pakuan

Jadwal Program Acara RCTI Hari Ini, Minggu 18 Desember 2022: Ada Ikatan Cinta dan Amanah Wali

Jadwal Program Acara RCTI Hari Ini, Minggu 18 Desember 2022: Ada Ikatan Cinta dan Amanah Wali

18 Desember 2022, 05:00 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Ramalan Zodiak 18 Desember 2022 Aries, Taurus, Gemini: Cobalah Lebih Perhatian Terhadap Pasanganmu

Ramalan Zodiak 18 Desember 2022 Aries, Taurus, Gemini: Cobalah Lebih Perhatian Terhadap Pasanganmu

18 Desember 2022, 05:00 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Prediksi Cinta Aries, Taurus dan Gemini Hari Ini, Ada Terlalu Banyak Hal Baik

Prediksi Cinta Aries, Taurus dan Gemini Hari Ini, Ada Terlalu Banyak Hal Baik

18 Desember 2022, 05:00 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Jadwal Acara TV Minggu, 18 Desember 2022: RCTI, GTV, MNC TV, Indosiar, Ada Film 'X-Men: Apocalypse'

Jadwal Acara TV Minggu, 18 Desember 2022: RCTI, GTV, MNC TV, Indosiar, Ada Film 'X-Men: Apocalypse'

18 Desember 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Pakuan

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja PT Hero Intiputra Desember 2022, Butuhkan Seorang Finance Administration Staff

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja PT Hero Intiputra Desember 2022, Butuhkan Seorang Finance Administration Staff

18 Desember 2022, 05:00 WIB

Portal Jogja

Jadwal Acara GTV Minggu 18 Desember 2022: Luis And The Aliens, Kisah Viral On The Weekend dan Jomblo2 Bahagia

Jadwal Acara GTV Minggu 18 Desember 2022: Luis And The Aliens, Kisah Viral On The Weekend dan Jomblo2 Bahagia

18 Desember 2022, 04:56 WIB

Gowapos

Jadwal Pesawat Rute Bali - Makassar Tanggal 18 Desember 2022, Terdapat 5 Waktu Keberangkatan

Jadwal Pesawat Rute Bali - Makassar Tanggal 18 Desember 2022, Terdapat 5 Waktu Keberangkatan

18 Desember 2022, 04:55 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Cara Membangun Bisnis dari Nol? Pelajari Trik Mudah Membangun Usaha dari Nol Tanpa Harus Takut Gagal

Cara Membangun Bisnis dari Nol? Pelajari Trik Mudah Membangun Usaha dari Nol Tanpa Harus Takut Gagal

18 Desember 2022, 04:51 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar, Vatreni Kroasia Tempati Posisi Ketiga Kalahkan The Atlas Lions Maroko

Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar, Vatreni Kroasia Tempati Posisi Ketiga Kalahkan The Atlas Lions Maroko

18 Desember 2022, 04:51 WIB

Portal Jogja

Jadwal Acara Trans7 Minggu 18 Desember 2022: The Police, Warkop Special dan BTS

Jadwal Acara Trans7 Minggu 18 Desember 2022: The Police, Warkop Special dan BTS

18 Desember 2022, 04:51 WIB

Desk Jabar

Resep Telur Balado ala Chef Rudy Choirudin Buatnya Mudah, Praktis, Enak Sekali, Cocok Nih Dimakan Kapan Saja!

Resep Telur Balado ala Chef Rudy Choirudin Buatnya Mudah, Praktis, Enak Sekali, Cocok Nih Dimakan Kapan Saja!

18 Desember 2022, 04:50 WIB

Zona Priangan

Eternity, Girl Band K-Pop dengan Anggota Berwajah Cantik tapi Awas Jangan Tertipu Karena Cuma Avatar

Eternity, Girl Band K-Pop dengan Anggota Berwajah Cantik tapi Awas Jangan Tertipu Karena Cuma Avatar

18 Desember 2022, 04:46 WIB

Portal Jogja

Jadwal Acara Trans TV Minggu 18 Desember 2022, Film The Last Witch hunter dan Line of Duty

Jadwal Acara Trans TV Minggu 18 Desember 2022, Film The Last Witch hunter dan Line of Duty

18 Desember 2022, 04:46 WIB

Berita DIY

Jadwal Final Piala Dunia 2022 Hari Ini Minggu, 18 Desember 2022, Argentina vs Prancis Link Streaming SCTV

Jadwal Final Piala Dunia 2022 Hari Ini Minggu, 18 Desember 2022, Argentina vs Prancis Link Streaming SCTV

18 Desember 2022, 04:45 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal TransTV Hari Minggu, 18 Desember 2022 Ada Celebrity on Vacation, Film Bioskop The Last Witch Hunter

Jadwal TransTV Hari Minggu, 18 Desember 2022 Ada Celebrity on Vacation, Film Bioskop The Last Witch Hunter

18 Desember 2022, 04:41 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Apa Penyebab Tubuh Mudah Lelah Tanpa Aktivitas Berat? Cek Obat dan Cara Mengatasi Tubuh Mudah Lelah

Apa Penyebab Tubuh Mudah Lelah Tanpa Aktivitas Berat? Cek Obat dan Cara Mengatasi Tubuh Mudah Lelah

18 Desember 2022, 04:39 WIB

Vox Timor

Curi Uang 10 Jutaan di Ruteng, Pria Asal Satar Mese Barat Ditangkap Polisi

Curi Uang 10 Jutaan di Ruteng, Pria Asal Satar Mese Barat Ditangkap Polisi

18 Desember 2022, 04:34 WIB

Gowapos

Jadwal Sholat Kota Pekanbaru dan Sekitarnya Tanggal 18 Desember 2022, Mari Laksanakan Tepat Waktu

Jadwal Sholat Kota Pekanbaru dan Sekitarnya Tanggal 18 Desember 2022, Mari Laksanakan Tepat Waktu

18 Desember 2022, 04:33 WIB

Salatiga Terkini

Harga Tiket Khusus Natal 2022 dan Tahun Baru 2023 PO. Laju Prima

Harga Tiket Khusus Natal 2022 dan Tahun Baru 2023 PO. Laju Prima

18 Desember 2022, 04:33 WIB

Kilas Cimahi

Raih Pahala Haji dan Umrah dengan Mengerjakan Dua Rakaat Sholat Sunnah Syuruq ? Berikut Penjelasannya!

Raih Pahala Haji dan Umrah dengan Mengerjakan Dua Rakaat Sholat Sunnah Syuruq ? Berikut Penjelasannya!

18 Desember 2022, 04:33 WIB

Media Kupang

Nyawa Pekerja Migran Melayang dalam Tahanan Imigrasi Malaysia (Bagian Kedua-selesai)

Nyawa Pekerja Migran Melayang dalam Tahanan Imigrasi Malaysia (Bagian Kedua-selesai)

18 Desember 2022, 04:30 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Ramuan Alami Mengatasi Masalah Haid Wanita, Cek Resep Minuman Herbal untuk Melancarkan Haid yang Aman

Ramuan Alami Mengatasi Masalah Haid Wanita, Cek Resep Minuman Herbal untuk Melancarkan Haid yang Aman

18 Desember 2022, 04:29 WIB

Zona Priangan

Inilah Alasan Sesungguhnya, Attila dan Bangsa Hun Menyerang Kekaisaran Romawi serta Membantai Suku Goth

Inilah Alasan Sesungguhnya, Attila dan Bangsa Hun Menyerang Kekaisaran Romawi serta Membantai Suku Goth

18 Desember 2022, 04:24 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Mau Untung Besar? Cek 9 Ide Bisnis dan Peluang Usaha di Pinggir Jalan Menjelang Tahun Baru 2023

Mau Untung Besar? Cek 9 Ide Bisnis dan Peluang Usaha di Pinggir Jalan Menjelang Tahun Baru 2023

18 Desember 2022, 04:22 WIB
x