Lirik Lagu Writing On the Walls - Underoath dan Fakta di Baliknya

Writing On the Walls - Underoath

Maybe we

Why don't we

Sit right here for half an hour

We'll speak of what a waste I am

And how we missed the beat again

I swear we need to find some comfort

In this run down place

To bridge the gap of this

Conscious state that we live in

And I'm short on time

How come you try

(To place us all)

And fit the shape of

(And I pray for)

What they tell you

(You to move on, move on!)

But mostly what they show you

(At this rate we can't give up)

I'm takin back all the things I've said

We're takin back all the things I've said

Keep me filled in and I swear I'll come

We walk alone

We walk alone

We walk alone

We walk alone

We walk alone

We walk alone

Back home

Alone back home

You're almost gone and I'm okay

(I still see your shadow)

To give you time to be afraid

(But never your face again

I remember your presence)

I hope to God you come down

I hope to God you feel this now

I hope to God you come down

I hope to God

I know there must be some way out of here

And all of them will be waiting there

Credits

Album : Define The Great Line

Artis : Underoath

Dirilis : 2006