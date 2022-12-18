Lirik Lagu When The Sun Sleeps - Underoath dan Fakta di Baliknya

When The Sun Sleeps – Underoath
I thought you'd come back at least i prayed (so i prayed)
The romance has been dead (the romance is dead, the romance is dead)
For years (you come back)
But i've been too afraid to dig the grave (so i prayed)
Relief support never came
Memories carry me through the day
Of when we were kids
And angels came to watch us play
Close my eyes, just for tonight
The sun still sleeps, and when she wakes
Close my eyes, just for tonight
The sun still sleeps, and when she wakes
A movie that plays in my mind
Remembring you helps me survive
Every day a re-run of the next
I promised to stay by your side
That all would change, i can't complain
Another victim of the game
Close my eyes, just for tonight
The sun still sleeps, and when she wakes
Close my eyes, just for tonight
The sun still sleeps, and when she wakes
Maybe love will FIND us again
For there is always tomorrow
Sincerely till the end
Close my eyes just for tonight
The sun still sleeps and when she wakes,
Close my eyes just for tonight
The sun still sleeps and when she wakes
Close my eyes, just for tonight
The sun still sleeps, and when she wakes
Close my eyes, just for tonight
The sun still sleeps, and when she wakes
You'll be a memory (be a memory)
You'll be a memory (be a memory)
You'll be a memory (be a memory)
You'll be a memory! (Memory, memory, memory)
