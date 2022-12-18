Lirik Lagu When The Sun Sleeps - Underoath dan Fakta di Baliknya

When The Sun Sleeps – Underoath

I thought you'd come back at least i prayed (so i prayed)

The romance has been dead (the romance is dead, the romance is dead)

For years (you come back)

But i've been too afraid to dig the grave (so i prayed)

Relief support never came

Memories carry me through the day

Of when we were kids

And angels came to watch us play

Close my eyes, just for tonight

The sun still sleeps, and when she wakes

Close my eyes, just for tonight

The sun still sleeps, and when she wakes

A movie that plays in my mind

Remembring you helps me survive

Every day a re-run of the next

I promised to stay by your side

That all would change, i can't complain

Another victim of the game

Close my eyes, just for tonight

The sun still sleeps, and when she wakes

Close my eyes, just for tonight

The sun still sleeps, and when she wakes

Maybe love will FIND us again

For there is always tomorrow

Sincerely till the end

Close my eyes just for tonight

The sun still sleeps and when she wakes,

Close my eyes just for tonight

The sun still sleeps and when she wakes

Close my eyes, just for tonight

The sun still sleeps, and when she wakes

Close my eyes, just for tonight

The sun still sleeps, and when she wakes

You'll be a memory (be a memory)

You'll be a memory (be a memory)

You'll be a memory (be a memory)

You'll be a memory! (Memory, memory, memory)