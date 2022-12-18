Lirik Lagu Closer - Kings of Leon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Closer - Kings of Leon

Stranded in this spooky town

Stop lights are swaying and the phone lines are down

Floor is crackling cold

She took my heart, I think she took my soul

With the moon I run

Far from the carnage of the fiery sun

Driven by the strangle of vein

Showing no mercy, I'd do it again

Open up your eyes

You keep on crying, baby, I'll bleed you dry

Skies are blinking at me

I see a storm bubbling up from the sea

And it's coming closer

And it's coming closer

You who shimmy shook my bone

Leaving me stranded all in love on my own

Do you think of me?

Where am I now? Baby, where do I sleep?

Feels so good, but I'm old

Two thousand years of chasing taking its toll

And it's coming closer

And it's coming closer

And it's coming closer

And it's coming closer

Credit

Artis: Kings of Leon

Album: Only by the Night

Dirilis: 19 September 2008

Penulis lagu: Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill, dan Nathan Followill

Genre: Alternative/Indie

Fakta di Balik Lagu Closer

Kings of Leon adalah band rock Amerika yang dibentuk di Nashville, Tennessee, Amerika Serikat pada tahun 1999.

Band ini terdiri dari dua bersaudara Caleb, Nathan dan Jared Followill, dan sepupu mereka Matthew Followill.