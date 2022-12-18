Lirik Lagu Closer - Kings of Leon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Closer - Kings of Leon
Stranded in this spooky town
Stop lights are swaying and the phone lines are down
Floor is crackling cold
She took my heart, I think she took my soul
With the moon I run
Far from the carnage of the fiery sun
Driven by the strangle of vein
Showing no mercy, I'd do it again
Open up your eyes
You keep on crying, baby, I'll bleed you dry
Skies are blinking at me
I see a storm bubbling up from the sea
And it's coming closer
And it's coming closer
You who shimmy shook my bone
Leaving me stranded all in love on my own
Do you think of me?
Where am I now? Baby, where do I sleep?
Feels so good, but I'm old
Two thousand years of chasing taking its toll
And it's coming closer
And it's coming closer
And it's coming closer
And it's coming closer
Credit
Artis: Kings of Leon
Album: Only by the Night
Dirilis: 19 September 2008
Penulis lagu: Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill, dan Nathan Followill
Genre: Alternative/Indie
Fakta di Balik Lagu Closer
Kings of Leon adalah band rock Amerika yang dibentuk di Nashville, Tennessee, Amerika Serikat pada tahun 1999.
Band ini terdiri dari dua bersaudara Caleb, Nathan dan Jared Followill, dan sepupu mereka Matthew Followill.
Artikel Pilihan