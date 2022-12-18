Lirik Lagu Im Tryna Fuck – Ugly God dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm Tryna Fuck – Ugly God
Aye, 3 a.m. bitch I'm motherfucking tired
If we on the same page, I might motherfucking slide
Don't give me the wrong message girl, I'm trying see what's up
I don't mean to burst your bubble bitch, but yes I'm tryna fuck
Baby girl, I'm tryna fuck
I'm tryna fuck
I'm tryna tap that ass and bust a nut
Don't give me the wrong message girl, I'm trying to see what's up
I don't mean to burst your bubble bitch, but yes I'm trying to fuck
Baby girl, I'm tryna fuck
Baby stop teasing
Baby girl, I know you hit my phone for a reason
If you don't get loose or start freaking then I'm leaving
Girl you know I'm fiending, eat this meat you ain't no vegan
I ain't never begged a bitch for shit but, bitch, I might need it
I'm tryna fornicate, fuck the shit that you believe in
Bitch you better twerk or I'm snitching that you're cheating
Bitch I wanna see a show, throw that neck and show some cleavage
3 a.m. bitch, I'm motherfucking tired
If we on the same page I might motherfucking slide
Don't give me the wrong message girl, I'm trying to see what's up
I don't mean to burst your bubble bitch, but yes I'm tryna fuck
Baby girl, I'm tryna fuck
I'm trying to fuck
I'm trying to tap that ass and bust a nut
Don't give me the wrong message girl, I'm trying to see what's up
I don't mean to burst your bubble bitch, but yes I'm trying to fuck
Baby girl I'm trying to fuck
Credits
Artis : Ugly God
Album : The Booty Tape
Dirilis : 2017
Fakta di Baliknya
Royce Cornell Davidson-Rodriguez atau lebih dikenal sebagai Ugly God merupakan seorang rapper, penulis lagu, sekaligus produser rekaman asal Texas, Amerika Serikat yang lahir pada 19 September 1996.
