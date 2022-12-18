Lirik Lagu Im Tryna Fuck – Ugly God dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm Tryna Fuck – Ugly God

Aye, 3 a.m. bitch I'm motherfucking tired

If we on the same page, I might motherfucking slide

Don't give me the wrong message girl, I'm trying see what's up

I don't mean to burst your bubble bitch, but yes I'm tryna fuck

Baby girl, I'm tryna fuck

I'm tryna fuck

I'm tryna tap that ass and bust a nut

Don't give me the wrong message girl, I'm trying to see what's up

I don't mean to burst your bubble bitch, but yes I'm trying to fuck

Baby girl, I'm tryna fuck

Baby stop teasing

Baby girl, I know you hit my phone for a reason

If you don't get loose or start freaking then I'm leaving

Girl you know I'm fiending, eat this meat you ain't no vegan

I ain't never begged a bitch for shit but, bitch, I might need it

I'm tryna fornicate, fuck the shit that you believe in

Bitch you better twerk or I'm snitching that you're cheating

Bitch I wanna see a show, throw that neck and show some cleavage

3 a.m. bitch, I'm motherfucking tired

If we on the same page I might motherfucking slide

Don't give me the wrong message girl, I'm trying to see what's up

I don't mean to burst your bubble bitch, but yes I'm tryna fuck

Baby girl, I'm tryna fuck

I'm trying to fuck

I'm trying to tap that ass and bust a nut

Don't give me the wrong message girl, I'm trying to see what's up

I don't mean to burst your bubble bitch, but yes I'm trying to fuck

Baby girl I'm trying to fuck

Credits

Artis : Ugly God

Album : The Booty Tape

Dirilis : 2017

Fakta di Baliknya

Royce Cornell Davidson-Rodriguez atau lebih dikenal sebagai Ugly God merupakan seorang rapper, penulis lagu, sekaligus produser rekaman asal Texas, Amerika Serikat yang lahir pada 19 September 1996.