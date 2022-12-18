Lirik Lagu Bitch – Ugly God dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bitch – Ugly God

Bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch

Bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch

Bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch

Bitch, bitch

No, I'm not a rapper, this the first page of the chapter

Bitch, I'm a disaster, bite your bitch just like a raptor

Booty gang pastor, I'm the hash slinging slasher

Pussy Bacon Escobar, plugged in like an adapter

All my music slapping, make you dance just like a Kappa bitch

Boy I'm broke as fuck, 30 bands straight from FAFSA bitch

Hoe give me some space, no I ain't talking about no NASA bitch

Gucci head to toe, you wipe me down just like a napkin

Bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch

Bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch

Bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch

Bitch, bitch

Bitch, you know my handle, hump your bitch just like a camel

Bitch, I run the scandal cuz I'm lit just like a candle

I can't trust a bitch, I'm flipping hoes just like the channels

Young ugly god play these hoes like a piano

I'm colder than your cooler, deeper than the sewer

All my niggas shooters. piss me off they'll have to do you

I brought her to my room and spread her legs just like a rumor

I fucked her with no condom. but no worries, bitch, I'm neutered

Bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch

Bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch

Bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch

Bitch, bitch

Credits

Artis : Ugly God

Album : The Booty Tape

Dirilis : 2017