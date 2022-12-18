Lirik Lagu Bitch – Ugly God dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bitch – Ugly God
Bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch
Bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch
Bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch
Bitch, bitch
No, I'm not a rapper, this the first page of the chapter
Bitch, I'm a disaster, bite your bitch just like a raptor
Booty gang pastor, I'm the hash slinging slasher
Pussy Bacon Escobar, plugged in like an adapter
All my music slapping, make you dance just like a Kappa bitch
Boy I'm broke as fuck, 30 bands straight from FAFSA bitch
Hoe give me some space, no I ain't talking about no NASA bitch
Gucci head to toe, you wipe me down just like a napkin
Bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch
Bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch
Bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch
Bitch, bitch
Bitch, you know my handle, hump your bitch just like a camel
Bitch, I run the scandal cuz I'm lit just like a candle
I can't trust a bitch, I'm flipping hoes just like the channels
Young ugly god play these hoes like a piano
I'm colder than your cooler, deeper than the sewer
All my niggas shooters. piss me off they'll have to do you
I brought her to my room and spread her legs just like a rumor
I fucked her with no condom. but no worries, bitch, I'm neutered
Bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch
Bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch
Bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch
Bitch, bitch
Bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch
Bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch
Bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch
Bitch
Bitch
Credits
Artis : Ugly God
Album : The Booty Tape
Dirilis : 2017
