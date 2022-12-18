Lirik Lagu Staring At The Moon - Una Healy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Staring At The Moon - Una Healy

I never thought I could miss your cry

The way you kept me up through all those sleepless nights

But all I want is, all I want is you

Not one for cliches or for rhymes

But a little bit of distance makes the heart come back to life

Now all I want is, all I want is you

We are under the same night sky

So I will always be by your side

Oh woah

Ooh la la la, la la la

Don't you worry

Ooh la la la, la la la

'Cause I know you do

Ooh la la la, la la la

I'm gonna be home soon

So just keep staring at the moon

And know that I will be looking back at you

You know that I will be looking back at you

I never wanna see those blue eyes blue

Even though the sun will rise, the moon will be there too

Yeah smiling over, smiling down on you

Oh 'cause we are under the same night sky

So I will always be by your side

Oh woah

Ooh la la la, la la la

Don't you worry

Ooh la la la, la la la

'Cause I know you do

Ooh la la la, la la la

I'm gonna be home soon

So just keep staring at the moon

And know that I will be looking back at you

You know that I will be looking back at you

Yeah, all I want is, all I want is you

You are my heart, my soul, my everything and more

Yeah, all I want is, all I want is you

You'll never be alone, 'cause baby don't you know that

We are under the same night sky

So you will always be my side

Oh woah

Ooh la la la, la la la

Don't you worry

Ooh la la la, la la la

Yeah because I know you do

Ooh la la la, la la la

I'm gonna be home soon

So just keep staring at the moon

And know that I will be looking back at you

You know that I will be looking back at you

Artis : Una Healy

Album : The Waiting Game

Dirilis : 2017

Fakta di Baliknya

Una Theresa Imogene Healy merupakan seorang penyanyi berkebangsaan Irlandia.

Wanita kelahiran Thurles, Country Tipperary, Irlend 10 Oktober 1981 ini terkenal sejak 2008 sebagai anggota kelompok gadis lima bagian “The Saturdays” dan juga pernah menandatangani kontrak dengan Fascination dan Polydor Records.

Wanita ini merupakan penyanyi dengan genre pop R&B. Selain dia berprofesi sebagai penyanyi, ia juga berkecimpung di dunia presenter TV dan dancer.

Sebelumnya pada 2006, dia mewakili Irlandia dalam sebuah kontes lagu Eurovision, dimana dia berduet bernyanyi dengan Brian Kennedy menyanyikan sebuah lagu “Every Song Is a Cry for Love”, dan mereka mendapatkan urutan kesepuluh dalam acara keseluruhan tersebut.

Setahun setelahnya, ia mengikuti audisi setelah berjuang menemukan kesuksesan di negeri asalnya. Kemudian dia juga merilis beberapa lagu hits. (MUHAMAD DAFA)***