Lirik Lagu Staring At The Moon - Una Healy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Staring At The Moon - Una Healy
I never thought I could miss your cry
The way you kept me up through all those sleepless nights
But all I want is, all I want is you
Not one for cliches or for rhymes
But a little bit of distance makes the heart come back to life
Now all I want is, all I want is you
We are under the same night sky
So I will always be by your side
Oh woah
Ooh la la la, la la la
Don't you worry
Ooh la la la, la la la
'Cause I know you do
Ooh la la la, la la la
I'm gonna be home soon
So just keep staring at the moon
And know that I will be looking back at you
You know that I will be looking back at you
I never wanna see those blue eyes blue
Even though the sun will rise, the moon will be there too
Yeah smiling over, smiling down on you
Oh 'cause we are under the same night sky
So I will always be by your side
Oh woah
Ooh la la la, la la la
Don't you worry
Ooh la la la, la la la
'Cause I know you do
Ooh la la la, la la la
I'm gonna be home soon
So just keep staring at the moon
And know that I will be looking back at you
You know that I will be looking back at you
Yeah, all I want is, all I want is you
You are my heart, my soul, my everything and more
Yeah, all I want is, all I want is you
You'll never be alone, 'cause baby don't you know that
We are under the same night sky
So you will always be my side
Oh woah
Ooh la la la, la la la
Don't you worry
Ooh la la la, la la la
Yeah because I know you do
Ooh la la la, la la la
I'm gonna be home soon
So just keep staring at the moon
And know that I will be looking back at you
You know that I will be looking back at you
Artis : Una Healy
Album : The Waiting Game
Dirilis : 2017
Fakta di Baliknya
Una Theresa Imogene Healy merupakan seorang penyanyi berkebangsaan Irlandia.
Wanita kelahiran Thurles, Country Tipperary, Irlend 10 Oktober 1981 ini terkenal sejak 2008 sebagai anggota kelompok gadis lima bagian “The Saturdays” dan juga pernah menandatangani kontrak dengan Fascination dan Polydor Records.
Wanita ini merupakan penyanyi dengan genre pop R&B. Selain dia berprofesi sebagai penyanyi, ia juga berkecimpung di dunia presenter TV dan dancer.
Sebelumnya pada 2006, dia mewakili Irlandia dalam sebuah kontes lagu Eurovision, dimana dia berduet bernyanyi dengan Brian Kennedy menyanyikan sebuah lagu “Every Song Is a Cry for Love”, dan mereka mendapatkan urutan kesepuluh dalam acara keseluruhan tersebut.
Setahun setelahnya, ia mengikuti audisi setelah berjuang menemukan kesuksesan di negeri asalnya. Kemudian dia juga merilis beberapa lagu hits. (MUHAMAD DAFA)***
Artikel Pilihan