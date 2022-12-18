Lirik Lagu Waste a Moment - Kings of Leon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Waste a Moment - Kings of Leon
All the way from Waco to WE-HO with a rabbit on her chain
Drove a little slick car to tend bar with the static on her brain
She's a little burner, burner, gonna throw you to the flame
Little ticking time bomb, time bomb, gonna blow us all away
Oh, take the time to waste a moment
Oh, never ask to be forgiven
Sexy was her boyfriend, with no kin, always running from the law
Every other weekend, the week ends with his back at her claw
He's a live wire, wired, shooting sparks in the night
He's a gun for a hire, hired with a bead in his sights
Oh, take the time to waste a moment
Oh, face it where the lines are broken
Oh, name a price to all that's living
Oh, never ask to be forgiven
Oh, take the time to waste a moment
Oh, face it where the lines are broken
Oh, name a price to all that's living
Oh, never ask to be forgiven
Credit
Artis: Kings of Leon
Album: Walls
Dirilis: 9 September 2016
Penulis lagu: Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill, dan Nathan Followill
Genre: Alternative/Indie
Fakta di Balik Lagu Waste a Moment
Lagu ini bercerita tentang Caleb dan rekannya mengikuti seorang pelayan dari Waco to WeHo dan melalui hubungannya yang sulit dengan seorang pria yang keras.
Ini adalah kisah kota kecil yang diberi latar belakang sonik yang besar.
Artikel Pilihan