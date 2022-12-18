Lirik Lagu Waste a Moment - Kings of Leon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Waste a Moment - Kings of Leon

All the way from Waco to WE-HO with a rabbit on her chain

Drove a little slick car to tend bar with the static on her brain

She's a little burner, burner, gonna throw you to the flame

Little ticking time bomb, time bomb, gonna blow us all away

Oh, take the time to waste a moment

Oh, never ask to be forgiven

Sexy was her boyfriend, with no kin, always running from the law

Every other weekend, the week ends with his back at her claw

He's a live wire, wired, shooting sparks in the night

He's a gun for a hire, hired with a bead in his sights

Oh, take the time to waste a moment

Oh, face it where the lines are broken

Oh, name a price to all that's living

Oh, never ask to be forgiven

Oh, take the time to waste a moment

Oh, face it where the lines are broken

Oh, name a price to all that's living

Oh, never ask to be forgiven

Credit

Artis: Kings of Leon

Album: Walls

Dirilis: 9 September 2016

Penulis lagu: Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill, dan Nathan Followill

Genre: Alternative/Indie

Fakta di Balik Lagu Waste a Moment

Lagu ini bercerita tentang Caleb dan rekannya mengikuti seorang pelayan dari Waco to WeHo dan melalui hubungannya yang sulit dengan seorang pria yang keras.

Ini adalah kisah kota kecil yang diberi latar belakang sonik yang besar.