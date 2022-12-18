Lirik Lagu Rainbow - Kacey Musgraves dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rainbow - Kacey Musgraves

When it rains, it pours

But you didn't even notice it ain't rainin' anymore

It's hard to breathe when all you know is

The struggle of stayin' above the risin' water line

Well, the sky has finally opened

The rain and wind stopped blowin'

But you're stuck out in the same ol' storm again

You hold tight to your umbrella

Well, darlin', I'm just tryin' to tell ya

That there's always been a rainbow hangin' over your head

If you could see what I see, you'd be blinded by the colors

Yellow, red, and orange, and green, and at least a million others

So tie up the bow, take off your coat, and take a look around

'Cause the sky has finally opened

The rain and wind stopped blowin'

But you're stuck out in the same ol' storm again

You hold tight to your umbrella

Well, darlin', I'm just tryin' to tell ya

That there's always been a rainbow hangin' over your head

Oh, tie up the bow, take off your coat, and take a look around

Everything is alright now

'Cause the sky has finally opened

The rain and wind stopped blowin'

But you're stuck out in the same ol' storm again

Let go of your umbrella

'Cause, darlin', I'm just trying to tell ya

That there's always been a rainbow hangin' over your head

Yeah, there's always been a rainbow hangin' over your head

Mm, mm, mm

It'll all be alright

Credit

Artis: Kacey Musgraves

Album: Golden Hour

Dirilis: 11 Februari 2019

Penulis lagu: Shane McAnally, Natalie Hemby, dan Kacey Musgraves

Genre: Pop