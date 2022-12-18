Lirik Lagu Rainbow - Kacey Musgraves dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rainbow - Kacey Musgraves
When it rains, it pours
But you didn't even notice it ain't rainin' anymore
It's hard to breathe when all you know is
The struggle of stayin' above the risin' water line
Well, the sky has finally opened
The rain and wind stopped blowin'
But you're stuck out in the same ol' storm again
You hold tight to your umbrella
Well, darlin', I'm just tryin' to tell ya
That there's always been a rainbow hangin' over your head
If you could see what I see, you'd be blinded by the colors
Yellow, red, and orange, and green, and at least a million others
So tie up the bow, take off your coat, and take a look around
'Cause the sky has finally opened
The rain and wind stopped blowin'
But you're stuck out in the same ol' storm again
You hold tight to your umbrella
Well, darlin', I'm just tryin' to tell ya
That there's always been a rainbow hangin' over your head
Oh, tie up the bow, take off your coat, and take a look around
Everything is alright now
'Cause the sky has finally opened
The rain and wind stopped blowin'
But you're stuck out in the same ol' storm again
Let go of your umbrella
'Cause, darlin', I'm just trying to tell ya
That there's always been a rainbow hangin' over your head
Yeah, there's always been a rainbow hangin' over your head
Mm, mm, mm
It'll all be alright
Credit
Artis: Kacey Musgraves
Album: Golden Hour
Dirilis: 11 Februari 2019
Penulis lagu: Shane McAnally, Natalie Hemby, dan Kacey Musgraves
Genre: Pop
