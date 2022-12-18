Lirik Lagu One More Red Nightmare - King Crimson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu One More Red Nightmare - King Crimson

Pan American nightmare

Ten thousand feet fun-fair

Convinced that I don't care

It's safe as houses I swear

I was just sitting musing

The virtues of cruising

When altitude dropping

My ears started popping

One more red nightmare

Sweat beginning to pour down

My neck as I turn round

I heard fortune shouting

Get off of this outing

A farewell swan song

See you know how turbulence can be

The stewardess made me

But the captain forbid me

One more red nightmare

Reality stirred me

My angel had heard me

The prayer had been answered

A reprieve has been granted

The dream was now broken

Though rudely awoken

Really safe and sound

Asleep on the greyhound

One more red nightmare

Credit

Artis: King Crimson

Album: The Road to Red

Dirilis: 1974

Penulis lagu: John Kenneth Wetton, Robert Fripp, dan William Scott Bruford

Genre: Progressive rock, Heavy metal, Progressive metal, Alternative/Indie, Jazz-rock, Rock, Blues, Folk

Fakta di Balik Lagu One More Red Nightmare

The Road to Red adalah album ketiga dari rilisan box set utama dari grup rock progresif Inggris King Crimson, dirilis pada tahun 2013 oleh Discipline Global Mobile and Panegyric Records.

One More Red Nightmare menceritakan perasaan takut dan gundah seseorang saat perjalanan penerbangan.