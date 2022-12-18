Lirik Lagu One More Red Nightmare - King Crimson dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 18 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB
King Crimson.
King Crimson. /Tangkapan layar YouTube King Crimson

Lirik Lagu One More Red Nightmare - King Crimson

Pan American nightmare
Ten thousand feet fun-fair
Convinced that I don't care
It's safe as houses I swear
I was just sitting musing
The virtues of cruising
When altitude dropping
My ears started popping
One more red nightmare

Sweat beginning to pour down
My neck as I turn round
I heard fortune shouting
Get off of this outing

A farewell swan song
See you know how turbulence can be
The stewardess made me
But the captain forbid me
One more red nightmare

Reality stirred me
My angel had heard me
The prayer had been answered
A reprieve has been granted

The dream was now broken
Though rudely awoken
Really safe and sound
Asleep on the greyhound
One more red nightmare

Credit
Artis: King Crimson
Album: The Road to Red
Dirilis: 1974
Penulis lagu: John Kenneth Wetton, Robert Fripp, dan William Scott Bruford
Genre: Progressive rock, Heavy metal, Progressive metal, Alternative/Indie, Jazz-rock, Rock, Blues, Folk

Fakta di Balik Lagu One More Red Nightmare
The Road to Red adalah album ketiga dari rilisan box set utama dari grup rock progresif Inggris King Crimson, dirilis pada tahun 2013 oleh Discipline Global Mobile and Panegyric Records.

One More Red Nightmare menceritakan perasaan takut dan gundah seseorang saat perjalanan penerbangan.

