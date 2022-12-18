Lirik Lagu Strangers - Una Healy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Strangers - Una Healy

Tell me, did I ever really get to know you?

Did you really care for me like you're supposed to?

Oh, did you?

Empty, every word you said to me was empty

Broken every promise that you made me

No, we can't save this

After all the memories

And everything we had

Even after all these years

We're back where we began

I guess everything I gave was not enough

I gave you my whole heart but, tell me, was it love for you?

I will not regret, I gave my all

Strangers when we met, now strangers at the end

You told me, I was yours and you were mine, solely

Never wanted to believe all those stories, yeah, that they told me

Crazy, you made me feel like I was going crazy

Believing all those lies that you fed me, no, I wasn't crazy

So save your breath

There's nothing left worth keeping anyway

We are so much better off to go our separate ways

I guess everything I gave was not enough

I gave you my whole heart but, tell me, was it love for you?

I will not regret, I gave my all

Strangers when we met, now strangers at the end

Ooh, yeah, yeah, yeah

Ooh, hey, yeah, yeah

I guess everything I gave was not enough, ooh

I gave you my whole heart but, tell me, was it love for you?

I will not regret, I gave my all

Strangers when we met, now strangers at the end

Strangers when we met, now strangers at the end