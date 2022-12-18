Lirik Lagu Strangers - Una Healy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tell me, did I ever really get to know you?
Did you really care for me like you're supposed to?
Oh, did you?
Empty, every word you said to me was empty
Broken every promise that you made me
No, we can't save this
After all the memories
And everything we had
Even after all these years
We're back where we began
I guess everything I gave was not enough
I gave you my whole heart but, tell me, was it love for you?
I will not regret, I gave my all
Strangers when we met, now strangers at the end
You told me, I was yours and you were mine, solely
Never wanted to believe all those stories, yeah, that they told me
Crazy, you made me feel like I was going crazy
Believing all those lies that you fed me, no, I wasn't crazy
So save your breath
There's nothing left worth keeping anyway
We are so much better off to go our separate ways
I guess everything I gave was not enough
I gave you my whole heart but, tell me, was it love for you?
I will not regret, I gave my all
Strangers when we met, now strangers at the end
Ooh, yeah, yeah, yeah
Ooh, hey, yeah, yeah
I guess everything I gave was not enough, ooh
I gave you my whole heart but, tell me, was it love for you?
I will not regret, I gave my all
Strangers when we met, now strangers at the end
Strangers when we met, now strangers at the end
