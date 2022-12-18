Lirik Lagu Angel Like You - Una Healy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Can't believe how much has changed in only half a year
Can't believe you never saw the summer
There's so much more to tell you, so I talk to you sometimes
Especially when I'm watering your flowers
I was oh so lucky to know someone like you
I cherish every moment that we shared
Everybody has an angel just like you
Someone watching over us who's gone too soon
Someone with the answer when we don't know where to turn
For every missing person in the world
There's an angel just like you, just like you
I can hear you whisper, feel it beating in the wind
Won't you come and wrap your wings around me?
I wish I could be brave like you
And hold back all these tears that fill my eyes
Grief is like an ocean trying to drown me
Everybody has an angel just like you
Someone watching over us who's gone too soon
Someone with the answer when we don't know where to turn
For every missing person in the world
There's an angel just like you, just like you
My head is full of memories that nothing can erase
I close my eyes and see your smiling face
Everybody has an angel just like you
Someone watching over us who's gone too soon
Someone with the answer when we don't know where to turn
For every missing person in the world
There's an angel just like you, just like you, ooh
An angel just like you, an angel just like you
