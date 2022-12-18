Lirik Lagu Angel Like You - Una Healy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Angel Like You - Una Healy

Can't believe how much has changed in only half a year

Can't believe you never saw the summer

There's so much more to tell you, so I talk to you sometimes

Especially when I'm watering your flowers

I was oh so lucky to know someone like you

I cherish every moment that we shared

Everybody has an angel just like you

Someone watching over us who's gone too soon

Someone with the answer when we don't know where to turn

For every missing person in the world

There's an angel just like you, just like you

I can hear you whisper, feel it beating in the wind

Won't you come and wrap your wings around me?

I wish I could be brave like you

And hold back all these tears that fill my eyes

Grief is like an ocean trying to drown me

Everybody has an angel just like you

Someone watching over us who's gone too soon

Someone with the answer when we don't know where to turn

For every missing person in the world

There's an angel just like you, just like you

My head is full of memories that nothing can erase

I close my eyes and see your smiling face

Everybody has an angel just like you

Someone watching over us who's gone too soon

Someone with the answer when we don't know where to turn

For every missing person in the world

There's an angel just like you, just like you, ooh

An angel just like you, an angel just like you

