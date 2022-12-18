Lirik Lagu Stay My Love - Una Healy dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 18 Desember 2022, 02:30 WIB
Una Healy.
Una Healy. /Tangkapan layar YouTube.com/Una Healy

Stay My Love - Una Healy

Won't you stay, my love
You come and go
Won't you stay, my love
Want you to know you give me just enough
Won't you stay, my love

Oh would you be my love
'Cause I will give you all of me, my love
To the moon and back is not enough
Would you be my love

You hold my heart
Right in your hands
You take control
Of all that I am

Do you feel the same
Do you feel the same

Please just stay, my love
Don't you ever walk away, my love
Even just for one more day, my love
Won't you stay, my love

You hold my heart
Right in your hands
You take control
Of all that I am

Do you feel the same
Do you feel the same

'Cause all of my life
I have been searching
And with you I'm alive
And all the pain's been worth it
And if only for tonight
Won't you please stay right by my side

Editor: Bayu Nurullah

