Lirik Lagu Stay My Love - Una Healy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Stay My Love - Una Healy

Won't you stay, my love

You come and go

Won't you stay, my love

Want you to know you give me just enough

Won't you stay, my love

Oh would you be my love

'Cause I will give you all of me, my love

To the moon and back is not enough

Would you be my love

You hold my heart

Right in your hands

You take control

Of all that I am

Do you feel the same

Do you feel the same

Please just stay, my love

Don't you ever walk away, my love

Even just for one more day, my love

Won't you stay, my love

You hold my heart

Right in your hands

You take control

Of all that I am

Do you feel the same

Do you feel the same

'Cause all of my life

I have been searching

And with you I'm alive

And all the pain's been worth it

And if only for tonight

Won't you please stay right by my side