Lirik Local God - Panic! At The Disco dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 17 Desember 2022, 02:15 WIB
Panic! At the Disco.
Panic! At the Disco.

Local God - Panic! At The Disco

In 1998, you bought a B.C. Rich
You were a master shredder from the jump
Blew them all away with the Ritalin kids
While I was shedding through my sophomore slump
You had so many chances to become a star
But you never really cared about them
Local God
You'll live forever as a local God
It's even better than the thing you're not
Local God
Local God
You'll live forever as a local God
You'll be remembered for the thing you're not
Local God
We signed a record deal at 17
Hated by every local band
They say we never paid our dues
But what does that mean when money never changes hands?
It's 2021 and I'm almost Famous
You never really cared about them
Local God
You'll live forever as a local God
It's even better than the thing you're not
Local God
Local God
You'll live forever as a local God
You'll be remembered for the thing you're not
Local God
Are you melting face at the Bellagio? (Woah, oh, oh, oh)
Or are you teaching little kids how to rock 'n' roll (Woah, oh, oh, oh)
Did you get all weighed down by your heart of gold?
'Cause you really only cared about that
Wonder if you had a chance to sell your soul
Did you ever get your money back?
Did you ever kiss the devil?
Local God
You'll live forever as a local God
It's even better than the thing you're not
Local God
Local God
You'll live forever as a local God
You'll be remembered for the thing you're not
Local God
Local God
It's even better than the thing you're not
Local God

Credits
Album: Viva Las Vengeance
Dirilis: 2022
Penulis lagu: Jacob S. Sinclair, Michael Viola, dan Brendon Boyd Urie
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Local God - Panic! At The Disco

Local God merupakan single ketiga yang dirilis oleh grup musik Panic! At The Disco dalam album terbarunya bertajuk Viva Las Vengeance. Lagu Local God diluncurkan pada 5 Agustus 2022 ini memiliki arti yang sangat menarik.

Dalam lagu ini, Panic! At The Disco memberikan gambaran para musisi yang tidak memiliki kesempatan untuk menjadi bintang dan tetap berada di tempat selebriti lokal.

Pada bait pertama, mereka menceritakan kota kelahirannya yakni Las Vegas, di sana ada seorang gitaris yang sangat berbakat serta memiliki kriteria sebagai bintang besar.

Namun, sepertinya ia tak berusaha cukup keras sehingga gitaris tersebut hanya terkenal di level lokal dan mereka menyebutnya dengan Local God.

Kemudian, pada bagian Chorus, Panic! At The Disco menyampaikan pandangannya bahwa sang gitaris tersebut berbeda dengan 'Local God' lainnya.

Selanjutnya pada bait kedua (Verse 2) sang vokalis, Brendon Urie menceritakan perjalanan karirnya saat berumur 17 tahun yang menandatangani kontrak sampai akhirnya menjadi terkenal seperti saat ini, meskipun mereka dibenci oleh banyak orang.

Di bagian akhir pada lagu ini, Panic! At The Disco membuat percakapan dan bertanya pada sang gitaris tadi apa ia masih bermain di Hotel dan Kasino Bellagio? serta mengaitkan ketenaran atau kesuksesan seseorang dengan korupsi. (Tazkia Falah Rahmani)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

