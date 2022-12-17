Lirik Lagu With You In My Head – UNKLE feat. The Black Angels dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu With You In My Head – UNKLE feat. The Black Angels
You keepin on a holdin',
A holdin' on a keepin,
No giving into taking more but still still feedin',
You keepin on a holdin',
A-holdin' on a-keepin,
No giving into taking more but still still feedin',
You're clearly disturbed,
All you want is allegiance
Hear them what you saw
You hear them what you saw
You hear them what you saw
You hear them with believin'
Oh holy holy water washing over the soul
Collecting all the people you love to sing you a song
Even if they stick to humming
Holding on a song to see them
When you're really sick-a sick-a sick of love
Leaving with their heart
To shape them within
Even if they stay to running
Hold 'em on the soul, believing
Till you wanna stick-a stick-a stick to love
When you went down, the men came callin'
Changing to stone as you wept from fallin
When you went down, the men came callin'
Speaking in tongues we've all been summoned.
Ride, you wait to hug the shoal, you hate the thought, you're so-so.
You seem so dark to cry.
Oh, we're ready, honey
I got all the skills
You've given all our love for you
Everything you taught me honey
It never even mattered, really
It's all about my love for you
With you in my head
With you in my head
With you in my head
When you went down, the men came callin'
Faded in stone as you wept from fallin
When you went down, the men came callin'
Singing in tongues, it makes things summoned.
Oh, we're ready, honey
I got all the skills
You've given all our love for you
Everything you taught me honey
It never even mattered, really
It's all about my love for you
I hope that I'm ready, honey
I got all the skills
You've given all our love for you
Everything you taught me honey
It never even mattered, really
It's all about my love for you
Artikel Pilihan