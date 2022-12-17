Lirik Lagu With You In My Head – UNKLE feat. The Black Angels dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu With You In My Head – UNKLE feat. The Black Angels

You keepin on a holdin',

A holdin' on a keepin,

No giving into taking more but still still feedin',

You keepin on a holdin',

A-holdin' on a-keepin,

No giving into taking more but still still feedin',

You're clearly disturbed,

All you want is allegiance

Hear them what you saw

You hear them what you saw

You hear them what you saw

You hear them with believin'

Oh holy holy water washing over the soul

Collecting all the people you love to sing you a song

Even if they stick to humming

Holding on a song to see them

When you're really sick-a sick-a sick of love

Leaving with their heart

To shape them within

Even if they stay to running

Hold 'em on the soul, believing

Till you wanna stick-a stick-a stick to love

When you went down, the men came callin'

Changing to stone as you wept from fallin

When you went down, the men came callin'

Speaking in tongues we've all been summoned.

Ride, you wait to hug the shoal, you hate the thought, you're so-so.

You seem so dark to cry.

Oh, we're ready, honey

I got all the skills

You've given all our love for you

Everything you taught me honey

It never even mattered, really

It's all about my love for you

With you in my head

With you in my head

With you in my head

When you went down, the men came callin'

Faded in stone as you wept from fallin

When you went down, the men came callin'

Singing in tongues, it makes things summoned.

Oh, we're ready, honey

I got all the skills

You've given all our love for you

Everything you taught me honey

It never even mattered, really

It's all about my love for you

I hope that I'm ready, honey

I got all the skills

You've given all our love for you

Everything you taught me honey

It never even mattered, really

It's all about my love for you