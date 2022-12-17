Lirik Lagu Restless – UNKLE feat. Josh Homme dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Restless – UNKLE feat. Josh Homme
Well I'm all restless but I don't care
You don't like me much, well me neither
You go me, my, ma, like you're some kind of God
You live like someone trippin' on the same one you lost
I'm in you, you're on me
I'm in you, you're on me
Got this sinking feeling, so if I sing it it's true
There ain't no habit that I will not defend
If it comes back well I will not resend
I'm broken, house broken
Now you on the mend
I'm in you, you're on me
Those who pay, will just pay it again
Never beginning nor a jewel at the end
Rip me from the breakage and solvents
Taking over, I'll just take what you got
I'm in you, you're on me
I'm in you, you're on me
You're the truth, I do believe
I'm in you, you're on me
Easy
Gonna follow the light to the love
Gonna follow the light to the love
Gonna follow the light to the love
Gonna follow the light to the love
Gonna follow the light to the love
Gonna follow the light to the love
Gonna follow the light to the love
Gonna follow, gonna follow, gonna follow the light to the love
