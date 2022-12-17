Lirik Lagu Restless – UNKLE feat. Josh Homme dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Restless – UNKLE feat. Josh Homme

Well I'm all restless but I don't care

You don't like me much, well me neither

You go me, my, ma, like you're some kind of God

You live like someone trippin' on the same one you lost

I'm in you, you're on me

I'm in you, you're on me

Got this sinking feeling, so if I sing it it's true

There ain't no habit that I will not defend

If it comes back well I will not resend

I'm broken, house broken

Now you on the mend

I'm in you, you're on me

Those who pay, will just pay it again

Never beginning nor a jewel at the end

Rip me from the breakage and solvents

Taking over, I'll just take what you got

I'm in you, you're on me

I'm in you, you're on me

You're the truth, I do believe

I'm in you, you're on me

Easy

Gonna follow the light to the love

Gonna follow the light to the love

Gonna follow the light to the love

Gonna follow the light to the love

Gonna follow the light to the love

Gonna follow the light to the love

Gonna follow the light to the love

Gonna follow, gonna follow, gonna follow the light to the love