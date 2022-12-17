Lirik Lagu Lemme See – Usher feat. Rick Ross dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lemme See – Usher feat. Rick Ross
Yeah
(I'ma need some lovin')
Lemme see what you got baby (So lemme see you)
Usher, baby
I hear you, yeah (I'ma need some lovin')
Rock with me
F-- with me
Yeah
Hey girl, I'm debating if I should take you home
Should I take you home?
I don't mean to keep you waiting
But I just gotta know if you're ready
She say she wanna take her skirt off, be my guest
I decided to take my shirt off, and show my chest
And we've been sipping on that Merlot
So you know what's next
Perfect intermissions, switchin' positions
We so explicit, oh
You've been saying all night long
That you couldn't wait to get me home alone
What you gon' do to me?
Don't talk about it, be about it
Lemme see, lemme see, lemme see
Girl, I can't wait to get you home
Talk a good game, man, come on
Hollerin' 'bout what you gon' do to me
Quit talkin' 'bout it, be about it
Lemme see, lemme see, lemme see
I'll be anticipating
What you would do to me
What you gon' do to me
Sex education
Hands on when you're with me
Can you handle me? Yeah
She say she wanna take her skirt off, be my guest
I decided to take my shirt off, and show my chest
And we've been sipping on that Merlot
So you know what's next
Perfect intermissions, switching positions
We so explicit, oh
You've been saying all night long
That you couldn't wait to get me home alone
What you gon' do to me?
Don't talk about it, be about it
Lemme see, lemme see, lemme see
Girl, I can't wait to get you home
Talk a good game, man, come on
Hollerin' 'bout what you gon' do to me
Quit talkin' 'bout it, be about it
Lemme see, lemme see, lemme see
Got on all my ice, talkin' cash sh--
Been ballin' all my life, Lamborghini's, fast whips
She down to ride and deserves a boss who down to provide
We run the streets but on G5s, I'm talkin' fly
Boots and blue jeans, Cartier, newer rings
You with a big boy, so we do the big things
Had to valet park it, chanel hoodie on
Looking like Trayvon Martin, George Zimmerman, I'm wanted
