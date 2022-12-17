Lirik Lagu Lemme See – Usher feat. Rick Ross dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lemme See – Usher feat. Rick Ross

Yeah

(I'ma need some lovin')

Lemme see what you got baby (So lemme see you)

Usher, baby

I hear you, yeah (I'ma need some lovin')

Rock with me

F-- with me

Yeah

Hey girl, I'm debating if I should take you home

Should I take you home?

I don't mean to keep you waiting

But I just gotta know if you're ready

She say she wanna take her skirt off, be my guest

I decided to take my shirt off, and show my chest

And we've been sipping on that Merlot

So you know what's next

Perfect intermissions, switchin' positions

We so explicit, oh

You've been saying all night long

That you couldn't wait to get me home alone

What you gon' do to me?

Don't talk about it, be about it

Lemme see, lemme see, lemme see

Girl, I can't wait to get you home

Talk a good game, man, come on

Hollerin' 'bout what you gon' do to me

Quit talkin' 'bout it, be about it

Lemme see, lemme see, lemme see

I'll be anticipating

What you would do to me

What you gon' do to me

Sex education

Hands on when you're with me

Can you handle me? Yeah

She say she wanna take her skirt off, be my guest

I decided to take my shirt off, and show my chest

And we've been sipping on that Merlot

So you know what's next

Perfect intermissions, switching positions

We so explicit, oh

You've been saying all night long

That you couldn't wait to get me home alone

What you gon' do to me?

Don't talk about it, be about it

Lemme see, lemme see, lemme see

Girl, I can't wait to get you home

Talk a good game, man, come on

Hollerin' 'bout what you gon' do to me

Quit talkin' 'bout it, be about it

Lemme see, lemme see, lemme see

Got on all my ice, talkin' cash sh--

Been ballin' all my life, Lamborghini's, fast whips

She down to ride and deserves a boss who down to provide

We run the streets but on G5s, I'm talkin' fly

Boots and blue jeans, Cartier, newer rings

You with a big boy, so we do the big things

Had to valet park it, chanel hoodie on

Looking like Trayvon Martin, George Zimmerman, I'm wanted