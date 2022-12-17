Lirik Lagu Bad Girl – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bad Girl – Usher

Sho' 'nuff, shorty

What it do? Yeah

Ooh

Sho' 'nuff, pimping

Oh boy, uh

What y'all know about a supermodel?

Fresh out of Elle magazine

Buy her own bottles

Look, pimp juice, I keep me one

Bad than a mother

Oh, now (I hear you saying, I need a bad girl)

Let me hear you (if you're a bad girl)

Oh, players, when you see me

Act like you know me

I keep a dollar worth of dimes

You know pimping ain't easy

For all my chicks in the club

Who knows how to cut a rug

If you're a bad girl

Get at me, bad girl

Ooh, work me, baby

Shaking it the way I like

I'm ready to be bad

I need a bad girl (say yeah)

Get at me, bad girl

What sexy lady's

Coming home with me tonight?

I'm ready to be bad

I need a bad girl (super bad, baby)

Get at me, bad girl (oh oh)

Now, I've seen a lot of broads (sugar)

All on one to call

Everyone looked the same

But take a look at my dame (my dame)

For sure, she take that Hypnotic or Alizé

There ain't much more I can say

But I need a (I need a bad girl)

Good girl, yeah (if you're a bad girl)

Oh, got one thou' on the bar, now

Chick need a drink on the floor, now

Look at them bad girls moving it

Making faces while they doing it

Ah, I want to take one to the restroom

So close, I'm smelling like your perfume

If you're a bad girl

Get at me, bad girl

Ooh, work me, baby (yeah)

Shaking it the way I like

I'm ready to be bad

I need a bad girl (say, yeah)

Get at me, bad girl

What sexy lady's

Coming home with me tonight?

I'm ready to be bad

I need a bad girl (super bad, baby)

Get at me, bad girl (ah oh)

I'ma get me one of them (oh oh), get me one of them

Get me one of them (one of them), get me one of them

Get me one of them (oh oh), oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Get at me, bad girl

I'ma get me one of them (oh), get me one of them

Get me one of them, get me one of them (maybe two or three)

Get me one of them, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh (that's cool with me, shorty)

Get at me, bad girl (ooh, I need a bad girl, oh)

If you wanna party

I got what you're looking for

Come see me in the V.I.P. (for bad company)

It's very necessary

To be that kind of girl for me

If you are, then, baby girl, let's leave

Ah oh