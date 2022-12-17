Lirik Lagu Bad Girl – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 17 Desember 2022, 01:15 WIB
Penyani Usher.
Penyani Usher. /Instagram @usher

Lirik Lagu Bad Girl – Usher

Sho' 'nuff, shorty
What it do? Yeah
Ooh
Sho' 'nuff, pimping
Oh boy, uh

What y'all know about a supermodel?
Fresh out of Elle magazine
Buy her own bottles
Look, pimp juice, I keep me one
Bad than a mother
Oh, now (I hear you saying, I need a bad girl)
Let me hear you (if you're a bad girl)
Oh, players, when you see me
Act like you know me
I keep a dollar worth of dimes
You know pimping ain't easy
For all my chicks in the club
Who knows how to cut a rug
If you're a bad girl
Get at me, bad girl

Ooh, work me, baby
Shaking it the way I like
I'm ready to be bad
I need a bad girl (say yeah)
Get at me, bad girl
What sexy lady's
Coming home with me tonight?
I'm ready to be bad
I need a bad girl (super bad, baby)
Get at me, bad girl (oh oh)

Now, I've seen a lot of broads (sugar)
All on one to call
Everyone looked the same
But take a look at my dame (my dame)
For sure, she take that Hypnotic or Alizé
There ain't much more I can say
But I need a (I need a bad girl)
Good girl, yeah (if you're a bad girl)
Oh, got one thou' on the bar, now
Chick need a drink on the floor, now
Look at them bad girls moving it
Making faces while they doing it
Ah, I want to take one to the restroom
So close, I'm smelling like your perfume
If you're a bad girl
Get at me, bad girl

Ooh, work me, baby (yeah)
Shaking it the way I like
I'm ready to be bad
I need a bad girl (say, yeah)
Get at me, bad girl
What sexy lady's
Coming home with me tonight?
I'm ready to be bad
I need a bad girl (super bad, baby)
Get at me, bad girl (ah oh)

I'ma get me one of them (oh oh), get me one of them
Get me one of them (one of them), get me one of them
Get me one of them (oh oh), oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Get at me, bad girl
I'ma get me one of them (oh), get me one of them
Get me one of them, get me one of them (maybe two or three)
Get me one of them, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh (that's cool with me, shorty)
Get at me, bad girl (ooh, I need a bad girl, oh)

If you wanna party
I got what you're looking for
Come see me in the V.I.P. (for bad company)
It's very necessary
To be that kind of girl for me
If you are, then, baby girl, let's leave

Ah oh

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Sumber: Spotify

x