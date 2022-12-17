Lirik Lagu Confessions – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Confessions – Usher
You love me? (Ooh ooh)
Unconditionally? (ooh ooh)
Say you'll never leave me (ooh ooh)
No matter what (ooh ooh ooh)
Well, I have a confession (ooh ooh)
(Ooh ooh)
(Ooh ooh, aw)
Ooh (ooh ooh)
(Ooh ooh)
(Ooh ooh)
(Ooh ooh)
(Ooh ooh ooh)
(Ooh ooh, aw)
(Ooh ooh ooh)
(Ooh ooh, aw)
Everything that I've been doing is all bad
I got a chick on the side with the crib and a ride
I've been telling you so many lies
Ain't none good, it's all bad
And I just wanna confess
It's been going on so long
Girl, I been doing you so wrong
And I want you to know that
Everything that I've been doing is all bad
I got a chick on the side with the crib and a ride
I've been telling you so many lies
Ain't none good, it's all bad
And I just wanna confess
It's been going on so long
Girl, I been doing you so wrong
And I want you to know that
Every time I was in L.A., I was with my ex-girlfriend
Every time you called, I told you, "Baby, I'm working"
(No) I was out doing my dirt
(Oh) wasn't thinking 'bout you getting hurt
(I) was hand-in-hand in the Beverly Center like, man
Not giving a damn who sees me
So gone, so wrong
Acting like I didn't have you sitting at home
Thinking about me, being the good girl that you are
I bet you probably believe you got a good man
A man that never would do the things I'm about to tell you I've done
Brace yourself, it ain't good
But it would be even worse if you heard this from somebody else
Everything that I've been doing is all bad
I got a chick on the side with the crib and a ride (whoa)
I've been telling you so many lies
Ain't none good, it's all bad
And I just wanna confess
It's been going on so long (yeah)
Girl, I been doing you so wrong (yeah yeah)
And I want you to know that
Everything that I've been doing is all bad
I got a chick on the side with the crib and a ride (ooh ooh yeah)
I've been telling you so many lies
Ain't none good, it's all bad (all bad)
And I just wanna confess (yeah yeah)
It's been going on so long (so long)
Girl, I been doing you so wrong (so wrong)
And I want you to know that
If I could turn back the hands of time and start all over, I would
Instead of everything being all bad, baby, everything'll be all good
I don't wanna lose you
But I know what I'm telling you ain't gon' make you wanna stay
You probably just wanna run away
I'm mad enough to punch me in my face
I've been living like an idiot and I deserve every bit of it
I know today is the day that I end all the lying and the playing and the bullshit, girl
I'm sorry, baby, I'm sorry
But I can no longer walk around with this stress on my chest
I confess
Everything that I've been doing is all bad (everything)
I got a chick on the side with the crib and a ride (woah)
I've been telling you so many lies
Ain't none good, it's all bad
And I just wanna confess
It's been going on so long (so long)
Girl, I been doing you so wrong (too wrong)
And I want you to know that (want you to know)
Everything that I've been doing is all bad (all bad)
I got a chick on the side with the crib and a ride
I've been telling you so many lies (ooh ooh, ooh ooh ooh)
Ain't none good, it's all bad
And I just wanna confess (ooh ooh ooh)
It's been going on so long (so long)
Girl, I been doing you so wrong
And I want you to know that
Stevie, break it down
(Ooh ooh) oh oh, (ooh ooh) oh oh
Dear baby (ooh ooh)
Oh, baby (ooh ooh)
Don't leave me, baby (ooh ooh)
(Ooh ooh)
(Ooh ooh, aw)
(Ooh ooh)
(Ooh ooh)
(Ooh ooh)
(Ooh ooh)
(Ooh ooh ooh)
(Ooh ooh)
(Ooh ooh)
Everything that I've (ooh ooh)
Everything that (been doing) I've been doing is all bad
I got a chick on the side with the crib and a ride
Been telling you so many lies
Ain't none good, it's all bad
And I just (it's all bad) wanna confess
It's been going on so long (going on so long)
Girl, I been doing you so wrong (doing you so wrong)
And I want you to know that
Everything (all bad, all bad) that I've been doing is all bad (all bad)
I got a chick on the side with the crib and a ride (ah baby yeah)
I've been telling you so many lies
