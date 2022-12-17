Lirik Lagu Confessions – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 17 Desember 2022, 01:10 WIB
Usher.
Usher. /Instagram @usher

Lirik Lagu ConfessionsUsher

You love me? (Ooh ooh)
Unconditionally? (ooh ooh)
Say you'll never leave me (ooh ooh)
No matter what (ooh ooh ooh)
Well, I have a confession (ooh ooh)
(Ooh ooh)
(Ooh ooh, aw)
Ooh (ooh ooh)
(Ooh ooh)
(Ooh ooh)
(Ooh ooh)
(Ooh ooh ooh)
(Ooh ooh, aw)
(Ooh ooh ooh)
(Ooh ooh, aw)

Everything that I've been doing is all bad
I got a chick on the side with the crib and a ride
I've been telling you so many lies
Ain't none good, it's all bad
And I just wanna confess
It's been going on so long
Girl, I been doing you so wrong
And I want you to know that
Everything that I've been doing is all bad
I got a chick on the side with the crib and a ride
I've been telling you so many lies
Ain't none good, it's all bad
And I just wanna confess
It's been going on so long
Girl, I been doing you so wrong
And I want you to know that

Every time I was in L.A., I was with my ex-girlfriend
Every time you called, I told you, "Baby, I'm working"
(No) I was out doing my dirt
(Oh) wasn't thinking 'bout you getting hurt
(I) was hand-in-hand in the Beverly Center like, man
Not giving a damn who sees me
So gone, so wrong
Acting like I didn't have you sitting at home
Thinking about me, being the good girl that you are
I bet you probably believe you got a good man
A man that never would do the things I'm about to tell you I've done
Brace yourself, it ain't good
But it would be even worse if you heard this from somebody else

Everything that I've been doing is all bad
I got a chick on the side with the crib and a ride (whoa)
I've been telling you so many lies
Ain't none good, it's all bad
And I just wanna confess
It's been going on so long (yeah)
Girl, I been doing you so wrong (yeah yeah)
And I want you to know that
Everything that I've been doing is all bad
I got a chick on the side with the crib and a ride (ooh ooh yeah)
I've been telling you so many lies
Ain't none good, it's all bad (all bad)
And I just wanna confess (yeah yeah)
It's been going on so long (so long)
Girl, I been doing you so wrong (so wrong)
And I want you to know that

If I could turn back the hands of time and start all over, I would
Instead of everything being all bad, baby, everything'll be all good
I don't wanna lose you
But I know what I'm telling you ain't gon' make you wanna stay
You probably just wanna run away
I'm mad enough to punch me in my face
I've been living like an idiot and I deserve every bit of it
I know today is the day that I end all the lying and the playing and the bullshit, girl
I'm sorry, baby, I'm sorry
But I can no longer walk around with this stress on my chest
I confess

Everything that I've been doing is all bad (everything)
I got a chick on the side with the crib and a ride (woah)
I've been telling you so many lies
Ain't none good, it's all bad
And I just wanna confess
It's been going on so long (so long)
Girl, I been doing you so wrong (too wrong)
And I want you to know that (want you to know)
Everything that I've been doing is all bad (all bad)
I got a chick on the side with the crib and a ride
I've been telling you so many lies (ooh ooh, ooh ooh ooh)
Ain't none good, it's all bad
And I just wanna confess (ooh ooh ooh)
It's been going on so long (so long)
Girl, I been doing you so wrong
And I want you to know that

Stevie, break it down
(Ooh ooh) oh oh, (ooh ooh) oh oh
Dear baby (ooh ooh)
Oh, baby (ooh ooh)
Don't leave me, baby (ooh ooh)
(Ooh ooh)
(Ooh ooh, aw)
(Ooh ooh)
(Ooh ooh)
(Ooh ooh)
(Ooh ooh)
(Ooh ooh ooh)
(Ooh ooh)
(Ooh ooh)

Everything that I've (ooh ooh)
Everything that (been doing) I've been doing is all bad
I got a chick on the side with the crib and a ride
Been telling you so many lies
Ain't none good, it's all bad
And I just (it's all bad) wanna confess
It's been going on so long (going on so long)
Girl, I been doing you so wrong (doing you so wrong)
And I want you to know that
Everything (all bad, all bad) that I've been doing is all bad (all bad)
I got a chick on the side with the crib and a ride (ah baby yeah)
I've been telling you so many lies

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Sumber: Spotify

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Aruma Tidak Menyangka Punya Penggemar di Luar Negeri, Lagu Muak Masuk Viral 50 Malaysia

Aruma Tidak Menyangka Punya Penggemar di Luar Negeri, Lagu Muak Masuk Viral 50 Malaysia

16 Desember 2022, 17:49 WIB
Geger Widi Umumkan Cabut dari Vierratale, Kevin Aprilio: Makasih Perhatiannya

Geger Widi Umumkan Cabut dari Vierratale, Kevin Aprilio: Makasih Perhatiannya

16 Desember 2022, 09:12 WIB
Cara Mudah Beli Tiket Konser Westlife di Bandung, Mulai Dibuka Besok

Cara Mudah Beli Tiket Konser Westlife di Bandung, Mulai Dibuka Besok

15 Desember 2022, 19:42 WIB
Westlife akan Gelar Konser di Bandung, Berikut Harga Tiketnya

Westlife akan Gelar Konser di Bandung, Berikut Harga Tiketnya

15 Desember 2022, 18:50 WIB
Aruma Terkejut Lagu Muak Bisa Diterima Penggemar di Bandung: Ingin Rasanya Memeluk Semua Penonton

Aruma Terkejut Lagu Muak Bisa Diterima Penggemar di Bandung: Ingin Rasanya Memeluk Semua Penonton

14 Desember 2022, 08:33 WIB
Lirik Lagu Renung - Payung Teduh dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Renung - Payung Teduh dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Desember 2022, 23:45 WIB
Sapa para Penggemar, Kaleb J Siap Berkolaborasi dengan Penyanyi asal Negeri Jiran Sezairi

Sapa para Penggemar, Kaleb J Siap Berkolaborasi dengan Penyanyi asal Negeri Jiran Sezairi

13 Desember 2022, 19:14 WIB
Profil Sridevi Prabumulih, Juara 1 D'Academy 5 yang Ternyata Masih Berusia 14 Tahun

Profil Sridevi Prabumulih, Juara 1 D'Academy 5 yang Ternyata Masih Berusia 14 Tahun

13 Desember 2022, 08:57 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hidup Tanpamu – Keisya Levronka dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hidup Tanpamu – Keisya Levronka dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Desember 2022, 05:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Nobody Gets Me – SZA dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Nobody Gets Me – SZA dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Desember 2022, 04:55 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Link Live Streaming Babak Semifinal Prancis vs Maroko, Tayangan Gratis Piala Dunia 2022
2

Kenapa Daily Check In Telkomsel Hilang? Pengguna Ramai Keluhkan Gangguan di Aplikasi MyTelkomsel
3

Hakim Putuskan Kembalikan Aset Milik Doni Salmanan, dari Rumah hingga Kendaraan
4

Mengenal Pasar Balong Majalengka, Kecil tapi Lengkap, Banyak Makanan Khas dan Murah
5

Link Live Streaming Dewa United vs Persib Bandung, Nonton Gratis Siaran Langsung BRI Liga 1
6

Hasil Piala Dunia 2022 Tadi Malam: Kubur Mimpi Maroko, Prancis Melaju ke Final
7

Link Streaming Prancis vs Maroko, Nonton Siaran Langsung Semifinal Piala Dunia Qatar 2022
8

Link Live Streaming Indosiar, Siaran Langsung Dewa United vs Persib Bandung di BRI Liga 1
9

Fenomena Solstis Terjadi pada 21 Desember 2022, Apa Bahayanya untuk Indonesia?
10

Apa Itu ChatGPT? Berikut Link dan Cara Memakai Chatbot Viral yang Disebut Lebih Pintar dari Google

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Berita Bantul

Amalan Hati Paling Baik Menurut Abah Guru Sekumpul, Agar Ibadah Diterima dan Meraih Husnul Khotimah

Amalan Hati Paling Baik Menurut Abah Guru Sekumpul, Agar Ibadah Diterima dan Meraih Husnul Khotimah

17 Desember 2022, 01:51 WIB

Zona Priangan

Ritus Sakral Wingday X HDCI 'The 50th Golden Memorial 2023' akan Digelar 26-27 Mei di Pangandaran

Ritus Sakral Wingday X HDCI 'The 50th Golden Memorial 2023' akan Digelar 26-27 Mei di Pangandaran

17 Desember 2022, 01:51 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulsel Sabtu, 17 Desember 2022, Sungguminasa Dan 5 Daerah Lainnya, Pagi - Dini Hari Hujan

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulsel Sabtu, 17 Desember 2022, Sungguminasa Dan 5 Daerah Lainnya, Pagi - Dini Hari Hujan

17 Desember 2022, 01:50 WIB

Media Pakuan

Nyungseb, Pesawat Tempur Siluman F 35B Jatuh di Pangkalan Udara Angkatan Laut Fort Worth AS

Nyungseb, Pesawat Tempur Siluman F 35B Jatuh di Pangkalan Udara Angkatan Laut Fort Worth AS

17 Desember 2022, 01:47 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 9 April 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 9 April 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

17 Desember 2022, 01:04 WIB

Salatiga Terkini

Jadwal ANTV Sabtu 17 Desember 2022, Jangan Lewatkan Episode Terbaru Ishq Mein Barjawan 2 dan MMA One Pride

Jadwal ANTV Sabtu 17 Desember 2022, Jangan Lewatkan Episode Terbaru Ishq Mein Barjawan 2 dan MMA One Pride

17 Desember 2022, 01:00 WIB

Portal Sulut

Weton Tibo Sri Rezeki Yang Banyak Uang Datang di Tahun 2023! Diramalkan Akan Sukses dan Banyak Uang

Weton Tibo Sri Rezeki Yang Banyak Uang Datang di Tahun 2023! Diramalkan Akan Sukses dan Banyak Uang

17 Desember 2022, 00:52 WIB

Portal Sulut

Tidak Neko-Neko, Inilah 5 Weton Sederhana, Keinginannya Hanya Kesehatan, Umur Panjang dan Jodoh yang Baik

Tidak Neko-Neko, Inilah 5 Weton Sederhana, Keinginannya Hanya Kesehatan, Umur Panjang dan Jodoh yang Baik

17 Desember 2022, 00:52 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ganjar Pranowo: Kalau Nomor Urutnya Tidak Berubah, Pasti Nanti Kampanyenya Sama, Metal

Ganjar Pranowo: Kalau Nomor Urutnya Tidak Berubah, Pasti Nanti Kampanyenya Sama, Metal

17 Desember 2022, 00:48 WIB

Portal Sulut

Sering Terkena Sial! Cek Wetonmu Jangan-Jangan Terkena Rakam Nuju Pati, Apakah Bisa Dirubah, Simak Penjelasann

Sering Terkena Sial! Cek Wetonmu Jangan-Jangan Terkena Rakam Nuju Pati, Apakah Bisa Dirubah, Simak Penjelasann

17 Desember 2022, 00:46 WIB

Portal Sulut

7 Weton Cerdas, Sukses, Karirnya Cemerlang, dan Rezekinya Bersinar, Cek Wetonmu!!

7 Weton Cerdas, Sukses, Karirnya Cemerlang, dan Rezekinya Bersinar, Cek Wetonmu!!

17 Desember 2022, 00:45 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Gerakan Ibu Hamil Sehat Tekan Kasus Angka Stunting Nasional 2024

Gerakan Ibu Hamil Sehat Tekan Kasus Angka Stunting Nasional 2024

17 Desember 2022, 00:45 WIB

Portal Sulut

Punya Rumus Sukses Ajaib dan Susah Diikuti, Inilah 3 Weton Beruntung dan Banyak Rezeki Selama-lamannya

Punya Rumus Sukses Ajaib dan Susah Diikuti, Inilah 3 Weton Beruntung dan Banyak Rezeki Selama-lamannya

17 Desember 2022, 00:43 WIB

Portal Sulut

Inilah Satu Doa Sering Dilupakan Banyak Orang, Padahal Mudah Dikabulkan, Menurut Buya Yahya

Inilah Satu Doa Sering Dilupakan Banyak Orang, Padahal Mudah Dikabulkan, Menurut Buya Yahya

17 Desember 2022, 00:42 WIB

Portal Sulut

Punya Pesona Luar Biasa! Inilah 5 Zodiak Banyak Disayang, Dikagumi Serta Pujaan Setiap Orang

Punya Pesona Luar Biasa! Inilah 5 Zodiak Banyak Disayang, Dikagumi Serta Pujaan Setiap Orang

17 Desember 2022, 00:41 WIB

Portal Sulut

Bukan Sembarang Hewan, Inilah Daftar Hewan Pembawa Rezeki, Pelihara Sekarang dan Buktikan Hasilnya

Bukan Sembarang Hewan, Inilah Daftar Hewan Pembawa Rezeki, Pelihara Sekarang dan Buktikan Hasilnya

17 Desember 2022, 00:40 WIB

Portal Sulut

Jangan Sampai Hewan Ini Masuk Rumah, Bikin Rezeki Seret dan Ibadah Bisa Ditolak, Menurut Gus Baha

Jangan Sampai Hewan Ini Masuk Rumah, Bikin Rezeki Seret dan Ibadah Bisa Ditolak, Menurut Gus Baha

17 Desember 2022, 00:40 WIB

Portal Sulut

Begini Cara Mendapatkan Ampunan Allah, Saat Kita Makan, Menurut Buya Yahya

Begini Cara Mendapatkan Ampunan Allah, Saat Kita Makan, Menurut Buya Yahya

17 Desember 2022, 00:39 WIB

Warta Pontianak

Rekam Jejak Prancis Melenggang ke Final, Patahkan Kutukan Juara Bertahan di Tiga Edisi Piala Dunia

Rekam Jejak Prancis Melenggang ke Final, Patahkan Kutukan Juara Bertahan di Tiga Edisi Piala Dunia

17 Desember 2022, 00:36 WIB

Portal Sulut

Inilah Manfaat Mengkonsumsi Wortel Mentah Untuk Kesehatan

Inilah Manfaat Mengkonsumsi Wortel Mentah Untuk Kesehatan

17 Desember 2022, 00:35 WIB

Portal Sulut

Ini Kata Buya Yahya, Apabila Ada yang Bersedekah Tetapi Banyak Hutang 

Ini Kata Buya Yahya, Apabila Ada yang Bersedekah Tetapi Banyak Hutang 

17 Desember 2022, 00:33 WIB

Portal Sulut

Tentang Menarik Keris Keramat dari Alam Gaib, Begini Pendapat Buya Yahya

Tentang Menarik Keris Keramat dari Alam Gaib, Begini Pendapat Buya Yahya

17 Desember 2022, 00:32 WIB

Respon Sulteng

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Soal Kesehatan, Cinta, dan Karir Besok 17 Desember 2022

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Soal Kesehatan, Cinta, dan Karir Besok 17 Desember 2022

17 Desember 2022, 00:31 WIB

Portal Sulut

Inilah Cara Ruqyah yang Benar, Seperti yang Dicontohkan Oleh Nabi, Kata Buya Yahya

Inilah Cara Ruqyah yang Benar, Seperti yang Dicontohkan Oleh Nabi, Kata Buya Yahya

17 Desember 2022, 00:31 WIB

Respon Sulteng

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Soal Kesehatan, Cinta, dan Karir Besok 17 Desember 2022

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Soal Kesehatan, Cinta, dan Karir Besok 17 Desember 2022

17 Desember 2022, 00:30 WIB
x