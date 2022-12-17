Lirik Lagu Confessions – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Confessions – Usher

You love me? (Ooh ooh)

Unconditionally? (ooh ooh)

Say you'll never leave me (ooh ooh)

No matter what (ooh ooh ooh)

Well, I have a confession (ooh ooh)

(Ooh ooh)

(Ooh ooh, aw)

Ooh (ooh ooh)

(Ooh ooh)

(Ooh ooh)

(Ooh ooh)

(Ooh ooh ooh)

(Ooh ooh, aw)

(Ooh ooh ooh)

(Ooh ooh, aw)

Everything that I've been doing is all bad

I got a chick on the side with the crib and a ride

I've been telling you so many lies

Ain't none good, it's all bad

And I just wanna confess

It's been going on so long

Girl, I been doing you so wrong

And I want you to know that

Everything that I've been doing is all bad

I got a chick on the side with the crib and a ride

I've been telling you so many lies

Ain't none good, it's all bad

And I just wanna confess

It's been going on so long

Girl, I been doing you so wrong

And I want you to know that

Every time I was in L.A., I was with my ex-girlfriend

Every time you called, I told you, "Baby, I'm working"

(No) I was out doing my dirt

(Oh) wasn't thinking 'bout you getting hurt

(I) was hand-in-hand in the Beverly Center like, man

Not giving a damn who sees me

So gone, so wrong

Acting like I didn't have you sitting at home

Thinking about me, being the good girl that you are

I bet you probably believe you got a good man

A man that never would do the things I'm about to tell you I've done

Brace yourself, it ain't good

But it would be even worse if you heard this from somebody else

Everything that I've been doing is all bad

I got a chick on the side with the crib and a ride (whoa)

I've been telling you so many lies

Ain't none good, it's all bad

And I just wanna confess

It's been going on so long (yeah)

Girl, I been doing you so wrong (yeah yeah)

And I want you to know that

Everything that I've been doing is all bad

I got a chick on the side with the crib and a ride (ooh ooh yeah)

I've been telling you so many lies

Ain't none good, it's all bad (all bad)

And I just wanna confess (yeah yeah)

It's been going on so long (so long)

Girl, I been doing you so wrong (so wrong)

And I want you to know that

If I could turn back the hands of time and start all over, I would

Instead of everything being all bad, baby, everything'll be all good

I don't wanna lose you

But I know what I'm telling you ain't gon' make you wanna stay

You probably just wanna run away

I'm mad enough to punch me in my face

I've been living like an idiot and I deserve every bit of it

I know today is the day that I end all the lying and the playing and the bullshit, girl

I'm sorry, baby, I'm sorry

But I can no longer walk around with this stress on my chest

I confess

Everything that I've been doing is all bad (everything)

I got a chick on the side with the crib and a ride (woah)

I've been telling you so many lies

Ain't none good, it's all bad

And I just wanna confess

It's been going on so long (so long)

Girl, I been doing you so wrong (too wrong)

And I want you to know that (want you to know)

Everything that I've been doing is all bad (all bad)

I got a chick on the side with the crib and a ride

I've been telling you so many lies (ooh ooh, ooh ooh ooh)

Ain't none good, it's all bad

And I just wanna confess (ooh ooh ooh)

It's been going on so long (so long)

Girl, I been doing you so wrong

And I want you to know that

Stevie, break it down

(Ooh ooh) oh oh, (ooh ooh) oh oh

Dear baby (ooh ooh)

Oh, baby (ooh ooh)

Don't leave me, baby (ooh ooh)

(Ooh ooh)

(Ooh ooh, aw)

(Ooh ooh)

(Ooh ooh)

(Ooh ooh)

(Ooh ooh)

(Ooh ooh ooh)

(Ooh ooh)

(Ooh ooh)

Everything that I've (ooh ooh)

Everything that (been doing) I've been doing is all bad

I got a chick on the side with the crib and a ride

Been telling you so many lies

Ain't none good, it's all bad

And I just (it's all bad) wanna confess

It's been going on so long (going on so long)

Girl, I been doing you so wrong (doing you so wrong)

And I want you to know that

Everything (all bad, all bad) that I've been doing is all bad (all bad)

I got a chick on the side with the crib and a ride (ah baby yeah)

I've been telling you so many lies