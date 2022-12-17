Lirik Lagu Human – Harris J dan Fakta di Baliknya

I cry when no one knows I'm cryin'
I love even though I'm scared
I smile 'cause everybody's smiling
I try so hard to just be like the rest
I live 'cause everybody's living
It's strange I don't feel home when I'm at home
I'm really scared to always keep on giving
My biggest fear is to end up all alone
I'm only human
I'm human
Just a human, don't you know?
I'm only human
I'm human
Sometimes I think I gotta let it show
My days are always better when it's sunny
My hair looks better when it's in the rain
I laugh too much when things aren't always funny
But I'm really good at hiding all the pain
My favourite thing to ever do is stare up at the stars
If I could I swear I'd lay there every day
And everybody says to me, "Remember who you are"
But it's those same people leading me astray
I'm only human
I'm human
Just a human, don't you know?
I'm only human
I'm human
Sometimes I think I gotta let it show
I'm only human
I'm human
Just a human, don't you know?
I'm only human
I'm human
Sometimes I think I gotta let it show
For now I live, one day I'll die
I hope I'm content with the fact that I've tried
Don't need my regrets, leave it all on the line
'Cause this life is mine
