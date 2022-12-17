Lirik Lagu Human – Harris J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Human – Harris J

I cry when no one knows I'm cryin'

I love even though I'm scared

I smile 'cause everybody's smiling

I try so hard to just be like the rest

I live 'cause everybody's living

It's strange I don't feel home when I'm at home

I'm really scared to always keep on giving

My biggest fear is to end up all alone

I'm only human

I'm human

Just a human, don't you know?

I'm only human

I'm human

Sometimes I think I gotta let it show

My days are always better when it's sunny

My hair looks better when it's in the rain

I laugh too much when things aren't always funny

But I'm really good at hiding all the pain

My favourite thing to ever do is stare up at the stars

If I could I swear I'd lay there every day

And everybody says to me, "Remember who you are"

But it's those same people leading me astray

I'm only human

I'm human

Just a human, don't you know?

I'm only human

I'm human

Sometimes I think I gotta let it show

I'm only human

I'm human

Just a human, don't you know?

I'm only human

I'm human

Sometimes I think I gotta let it show

For now I live, one day I'll die

I hope I'm content with the fact that I've tried

Don't need my regrets, leave it all on the line

'Cause this life is mine